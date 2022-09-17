Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
BIS, HKMA to Consider Using DeFi Tools to Enhance SME Financing
The BIS Innovation Hub’s Hong Kong Centre and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority have introduced Project Dynamo, which aims “to deliver a prototype for the compliant use of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, such as blockchain and smart contracts, to improve access to finance for unfunded and underfunded small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”
End of an Era: Prime Trust Exits Fund America Business that Started with Crowdfunding, Selects DealMaker as Preferred Option
Prime Trust, a longtime bulwark in the securities crowdfunding sector that has moved decisively into the digital asset industry, is exiting its Fund America business – an operation that started during the early days of crowdfunding in the US. The decision has been made due to the rapid growth...
Fintech Professor: The Merge Won’t Solve All of Ethereum’s Challenges
The Merge was completed last week successfully migrating Ethereum from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). The transition was not a foregone conclusion and the success was greeted with plaudits as well as relief. But while the Merge addressed some of the most pressing shortcomings of Ethereum, like energy usage which has now declined by 99.5%, other issues remain.
Digital Asset Fund Flows Deliver Another Tepid Week of Activity
Today, everything is down in crypo-land. Bitcoin is sinking. Ethereum is wobbling and little to nothing is going up. This is largely due to macroeconomic factors. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine… There is no end in sight to the gloom and doom. But give it a few days, and things will bounce as the bigger question will always remain where are things going in the long run? And then, how long is the long run?
Bitbond Adds Token Portfolio Tracker as Service
Bitbond already offers a “no-code asset tokenization” service and today it is announcing a new tool – a Token Portfolio Tracker for user s to monitor tokens across various chains. The new service is a feature that comes at no additional cost and is free to use. This past June, Bitbond announced a tokenization service for online capital raises – or public securities offerings.
NFTs: Regenerative Finance Firm Likvidi Introduces Origins, the Carbon Credit Yielding NFT Collection
Likvidi, a regenerative finance (ReFi) company, has announced the launch of its Origins Collection; the “first-ever” carbon credit-yielding NFTs. Holders of Origins NFTs can “earn tokenized carbon credits which they can use to offset their carbon footprint.” This is the first of a line of carbon-yield products from Likvidi that “aims to encourage awareness of offsetting as a practice for individuals, not just corporations.”
Global Crypto Adoption has Leveled Off in Past Year after Growing Steadily Since 2019: Report
Chainalysis has shared their 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index Report. For the third consecutive year, Chainalysis ranked all countries “by grassroots cryptocurrency adoption. While commenting on what is grassroots adoption of cryptocurrency, Chainalysis explained that they could easily rank countries by “raw” cryptocurrency transaction volume, which would give you...
OpenNode to Test Bitcoin (BTC) Payments in Bahrain
As the first of several other planned announcements to come from the region, OpenNode intends to test a bitcoin payment processing and payouts solution via the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB’s) Regulatory Sandbox. Bitcoin payments had “been non-existent in the island nation until now, which highlights the growing interest...
Nasdaq Introduces Digital Asset Custody Services
Nasdaq Inc is reportedly placing a major bet on the crypto market, with the introduction of a digital assets unit that’s aimed at attracting institutional investors. The new division, called Nasdaq Digital Assets, will aim to provide custody services for crypto-assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), potentially having the business compete with companies like Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets and Gemini – which also provide similar types of products and services.
Cardano’s (ADA) Upcoming Vasil Hard Fork Expected to Improve Scalability
Vasil is an enhancement of the Cardano platform, “improving scalability and lowering transaction costs”. It improves on the Plutus smart contract platform, “allowing developers to deploy more complex smart contracts,” according to an update shared by Poloniex. It is “scheduled to ship on September 22nd, 2022.”
Bictory Finance Introduces Web3 Domains on Concordium
Bictory Finance, a Web3 software technology company, tackling safety & regulatory problems across chains in the DeFi & NFT space, has launched the Concordium Name Service (CNS), a wallet naming system that “maps human-readable names to blockchain addresses for a more friendly on-chain experience.”. The Concordium Name Service (CNS)...
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Calls Cryptocurrencies Ponzi Schemes
During the House Financial Services Committee hearing on Megabanks today, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon was asked about his opinion on blockchain technology. Dimon said he was not a skeptic when it comes to blockchain, smart contracts, Defi, etc., these are real things in which he sees benefits. But Dimon took umbrage to “crypto tokens” or cryptocurrencies which are nothing more than decentralized Ponzi schemes – appearing to lump Bitcoin into the lot. He said the notion they are good for anybody is unbelievable. Dimon lambasted cryptocurrencies pointing to affiliated fraud and hacks that have seen billions of dollars in losses for holders.
