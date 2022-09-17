Read full article on original website
Wanted Kansas woman captured transporting drugs
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a wanted Kansas woman after a traffic stop. Just after 10:30p.m. Sept. 17, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima on 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy found open containers, methamphetamine, marijuana and...
Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
RCPD: Suspect damaged tires of home improvement contractor
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage involving a home improvement contractor in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Weisbender...
Sheriff: Kan. felon attempted to steal trailer full of horses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon for alleged theft involving horses. Just before midnight Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the 8100 block of SE California Avenue to check the welfare of a woman, according to Sheriff Brian Hill. The caller was on his way home with...
Kan. man sentenced after performing autopsies using false credentials
TOPEKA – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 69 months in prison for engaging in a wire fraud scheme, according to the United State's Attorney. In May 2022, Shawn Lynn Parcells, 42, of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. According to court documents, in July...
Police work to ID human remains found in NE Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of Kansas 10, according to a statement from Lawrence Police. The remains are skeletal and police are confident they are human, but don't suspect foul play. Forensic experts...
RCPD: Multiple guns taken in Manhattan burglary
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. Just before 1p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 5000 block of Murray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two 24-year-old men reported a storage unit was broken into and...
15-year-old Kan. girl hospitalized after pedestrian accident
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Monday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a 15-year-old girl was in the highway median in the 1900 block South U.S.73. She stepped from the median and ran into the side of...
Police: 25-year-old Kan. woman found dead after shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical emergency at at apartment in the 7400 Block of Flint, according to a media release from police. At the scene, officers located...
Manhattan woman dies after 2-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY—A Manhattan woman died in an accident just before 4p.m. Wednesday in Washington County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Anne S. Nielsen, 71, Manhattan, was southbound on Kansas 148 three miles south of Hanover. The driver failed to stop at a stop...
Man hospitalized after SUV strikes a moped in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2007 a 2007 Saturn Vue driven by Kiara Islam, 18, of Manhattan turned onto Old Claflin Road and struck a 2021 Genuine moped driven by Hunter Chambers, 19, of Round Rock, Texas who was southbound on N. Manhattan Avenue.
Sheriff: Kansas man dead after car crash and fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. A 2015 Ford Taurus was westbound on NW 46th Street at Landon Road north of Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The car traveled off the road to the south and caught on fire. The...
4 guilty in massive Kansas City drug, street gang conspiracy
KANSAS CITY – Four Kansas City men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to the United State's Attorney. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV,...
K-State Honors Fort Riley, 1ID Soldiers
FORT RILEY, Kan. - Kansas State University’s annual Fort Riley Day kicked off Saturday, September 17 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. This tradition is a celebration of the long-standing partnership between the university and the military community. 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General-Support, U.S. Army Brig. Gen....
Great Plains Manufacturing is honored
MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University Carl R. Ice College of Engineering is honoring Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. as its 2022 Company of the Year. This annual selection is based on exhibited commitment to engineering education, as well as high standards and quality performance in the engineering profession. Great...
Fort Riley will celebrate Apple Day Sept. 24
Fort Riley sets aside a fall Saturday in September each year for an open house and apple day celebration. This year it will be on Sept. 24. Admission is free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both the Artillery and Cavalry Parade Fields. Ron Stewart, Coordinator for the event,...
🎥 Manhattan man owns world's largest KC Chiefs memorabilia collection
MANHATTAN - For more than 50 years, a Manhattan man has been adding to his collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia, which now totals more than 1,300 pieces. More than two years ago, Curt Herrman applied to the Guinness World Records hoping to be named the owner of the 'Largest collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia,' a designation that did not exist, prior to him being notified he is now a 'Guinness World Record' holder.
🏈 Chiefs starting LB Willie Gay suspended 4 games by NFL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was suspended by the NFL for four games Monday for violating its personal conduct policy. Gay was arrested in January in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, and charged with misdemeanor criminal property of damage of less than $1,000. Gay's representative, Maxx Lepselter, said at the time that Gay broke a vacuum that belonged to the mother of his son during an argument in which nobody was harmed.
Blue Jay soccer defeats Topeka High
Junction City defeated Topeka High 3-2 in overtime in boys soccer Tuesday evening. The match was played at Blue Jay Stadium.
Morning Kickoff Set for K-State’s Game vs. Texas Tech
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Big 12 home opener against Texas Tech on October 1 will kick at 11 a.m., and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It will mark the third time this season the Wildcats will play on the streaming platform.
