Troubling details on DCS youth center

📃 The Wilder Youth Development Center is the last state-run facility of its kind in Tennessee and for years has been plagued with problems.

Investigative reporter Josh Keefe examined nearly 1,000 pages of staff discipline and separation records for those working at the West Tennessee center. Josh obtained them through public records requests.

What they show is troubling. Wilder’s mission is to rehabilitate male youth between the ages of 14 and 19 who have been convicted of serious crimes – including rape and murder – who aren’t fit for placements in less secure settings.

But the records show a desperately short-staffed and chaotic facility that was dangerous for both staff and the youth there, Josh writes. Through the records and interviews with former Wilder and DCS employees, Josh found a lack of discipline and accountability for all involved that fed a cycle of outbursts and misbehavior by both staff and youth.

The issues even extended to how staff oversaw issues like payroll. One former Wilder employee had more than $137,000 in overtime that she couldn't explain. Tomorrow, Josh has the details on that story. Be sure to check it out.

Our review of these records comes at a time when lawmakers are holding hearings on Wilder and how the facility operates.

Another story I'd like to highlight this morning is a piece from reporter Keith Sharon.

The Children's Memory Garden of Nashville is in Centennial Park. It was created in 1996 to preserve the names, fatal circumstances and memories of Nashville children who were killed, mostly from gun violence.

Next month, a new Memory Garden is set to open in the park. Tragically, the garden has a list of 248 names.

Keith talked to the Warfield family about what the garden means to them for this story. The family has two names on that list.

Jerimayer Warfield, 12, was shot twice in 1995, hit by stray bullets as he stood in a market waiting to play a video game. Harmony Warfield was 7 when another child found a handgun in an apartment and accidentally shot her to death in 2017.

