Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage task force recommends using ice arena and Golden Lion building for winter sheltering
The task force charged with helping Anchorage come up with an emergency winter shelter plan has issued its preliminary recommendations. Last month, the Anchorage Assembly set up the emergency winter shelter task force due to frustration over the lack of a plan from Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration. John Weddleton...
Assembly’s homelessness task force pulls switcheroo on Midtown Anchorage, wants Golden Lion Hotel for homeless shelter
The old Golden Lion Hotel, at the corner of 36th Avenue and New Seward Highway, was originally purchased by Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s administration for use as a drug and alcohol treatment center, over the objection of the neighborhoods in the area — College Village and Geneva Woods. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome
Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Anchorage man accused of shooting at pedestrians and vehicles indicted for attempted murder. Updated: 7 hours...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police find student reported missing near Service High School
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says it has found a missing teenager that was initially last seen near Service High School early Monday morning. Police reported that 17-year-old Colin Rutman was found shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The department said Rutman — who police say has a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
Troopers: Bear killed after it attacks juvenile, adult in Palmer Hay Flats
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - A juvenile and adult were injured Tuesday after a bear attack near Palmer. On September 20, at 6:37 p.m., the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified of a bear attack near Mile 36 of the Glenn Highway, off Matanuska Road. Troopers and EMS...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage food banks report big jump in need
Haugon, who grew up in Golovin, is currently living in Nome with her boyfriend and children. Her family there hunkered down, as they experienced the harsh conditions of the storm. But on Monday, Haugon hopped on a plane and flew out to her hometown of Golovin to help her father who had to evacuate during the storm.
Alaskan Musk Oxen Savagely Head-Butt One Another at Full Speed in Competition Over Female: VIDEO
An explosive viral video has captured two Alaskan musk oxen repeatedly smashing their mighty heads together. The video shows two males, each weighing up to 800 pounds, thrusting their heads together at full speed to vie for a female. It’s remarkable how forceful their repeated bumps are. The Alaskan...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska delegates respond to devastating Western Alaska storm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The historic storm that hit the western part of the state over the weekend left many Alaska lawmakers and delegates working to respond to the calamity. Included in the push for federal assistance is newly-elected Rep. Mary Peltola, who emphasized the severe conditions seen along the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Cuts and closures loom for Anchorage School District
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District executive board met Tuesday to identify areas of potential savings within the district’s fiscal year 2024 budget. The district has pinpointed programs and facilities that could be changed, altered or eliminated to help close the $68 million gap in the budget.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Convention and Visitor’s Bureau awarded $6.7M grant to build new visitor’s center
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a long time coming for the Mat-Su Convention and Visitor’s Bureau after the recession and pandemic paused progress on the development of a new Mat-Su Visitor’s Center. Now, however, the project is back on track after receiving a federal grant totaling $6.7M under the American Rescue Plan.
alaskasnewssource.com
9-year-old seriously injured in bear attack near Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers responded to a reported bear attack Tuesday that left two people hospitalized. Troopers said the attack involved two people — an adult male and a 9-year-old boy — near mile 36 of the Glenn Highway, at the end of Matanuska Townsite Road. The boy had serious injuries and the man had minor injuries and both were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.
alaskasnewssource.com
The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the She Said Yes the only cigarette boat in Alaska, it is also the farthest north cigarette boat in the world. Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money and the right boat, his wife Kira said yes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radiokenai.com
Anchorage Woman Arrested In Sterling On Saturday For DUI
Alaska State Troopers on Saturday afternoon took multiple Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI) phone calls regarding a gray Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver was described as driving varying speeds and crossing center and fog lines while heading southbound on the Sterling Highway starting at approximately mile 48 in the Cooper Landing area. One of the callers observed the driver sideswipe a guard rail in the area.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man indicted for Sand Lake homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a man on three charges in connection with a death of a woman whose body was found in the Sand Lake area earlier this month. Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop reported Tuesday that 33-year-old Antony Socarras was indicted on one...
kinyradio.com
Anchorage man indicted on domestic violence homicide charge
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop announced today that an Anchorage Grand Jury indicted Antony Leone Socarras on one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree. The charges arise for the domestic violence homicide of Angela Telles. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Arc of Anchorage hosts Trunk or Treat after pandemic hiatus
Historic storm weakening over Chukchi Sea: Gusts to 45 m.p.h. and minor coastal flooding still possible into Monday. This weekend's historic storm continues to weaken over the southern Chukchi Sea. Wind gusts up to 45 m.p.h. and minor flooding still possible along NW coast. Updated: 4 hours ago. American Legion...
kbbi.org
More than 6,000 affected by power outages in Soldotna and Sterling
High winds related to the storms in Western Alaska caused a power outage in the Soldotna and Sterling areas this weekend, affecting more than 6,000 Homer Electric Association members. Tanya Lautaret, a spokesperson for HEA, said the first outage reports came in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, from...
radiokenai.com
2022 Alaska State Fair Deemed Success
The 2022 Alaska State Fair took place earlier this summer from August 19 – September 5 at the fairgrounds in Palmer. This year’s fair attendance, according to a press release, was really strong and is expected to be higher than 2021. While the official numbers are still being finalized, AT&T Concert Series ticket sales sold 4,100 more tickets than last year. Alaska’s most popular concert venue had packed performances by Rise Against, Brothers Osborne and Barenaked Ladies, and near sell-outs for Shaggy and Common Kings, CAAMP, TobyMac, and Lauren Daigle.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wet and cool for the last day of summer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy widespread rain continues to impact Prince William Sound, the Copper River Basin and Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. It’s these areas where a storm total of 3 to 6 inches looks possible, with the heaviest occurring over Cordova and further eastward. Although the...
Slate
Hot Seal Meat and Hotter Takes at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska—More than the giant bunnies and sprightly baby goats, the mammal that drew the most enthusiastic crowd at the Alaska state fair was a dead harbor seal. On a Saturday afternoon last month, in a small agricultural town 40 miles north of Anchorage, a group of rapt onlookers gathered around a tent in the rain to watch Phyllis Lestenkof skin the seal’s carcass.
Comments / 5