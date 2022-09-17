ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome

Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Anchorage man accused of shooting at pedestrians and vehicles indicted for attempted murder. Updated: 7 hours...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police find student reported missing near Service High School

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says it has found a missing teenager that was initially last seen near Service High School early Monday morning. Police reported that 17-year-old Colin Rutman was found shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The department said Rutman — who police say has a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anchorage, AK
Government
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
Anchorage, AK
Society
Local
Alaska Society
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage food banks report big jump in need

Haugon, who grew up in Golovin, is currently living in Nome with her boyfriend and children. Her family there hunkered down, as they experienced the harsh conditions of the storm. But on Monday, Haugon hopped on a plane and flew out to her hometown of Golovin to help her father who had to evacuate during the storm.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska delegates respond to devastating Western Alaska storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The historic storm that hit the western part of the state over the weekend left many Alaska lawmakers and delegates working to respond to the calamity. Included in the push for federal assistance is newly-elected Rep. Mary Peltola, who emphasized the severe conditions seen along the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelter#Homeless Shelters#Golden Lion#Emergency Task Force#The Seward Highway
alaskasnewssource.com

Cuts and closures loom for Anchorage School District

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District executive board met Tuesday to identify areas of potential savings within the district’s fiscal year 2024 budget. The district has pinpointed programs and facilities that could be changed, altered or eliminated to help close the $68 million gap in the budget.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

9-year-old seriously injured in bear attack near Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers responded to a reported bear attack Tuesday that left two people hospitalized. Troopers said the attack involved two people — an adult male and a 9-year-old boy — near mile 36 of the Glenn Highway, at the end of Matanuska Townsite Road. The boy had serious injuries and the man had minor injuries and both were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake

BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the She Said Yes the only cigarette boat in Alaska, it is also the farthest north cigarette boat in the world. Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money and the right boat, his wife Kira said yes.
BIG LAKE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
radiokenai.com

Anchorage Woman Arrested In Sterling On Saturday For DUI

Alaska State Troopers on Saturday afternoon took multiple Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI) phone calls regarding a gray Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver was described as driving varying speeds and crossing center and fog lines while heading southbound on the Sterling Highway starting at approximately mile 48 in the Cooper Landing area. One of the callers observed the driver sideswipe a guard rail in the area.
STERLING, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage man indicted for Sand Lake homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a man on three charges in connection with a death of a woman whose body was found in the Sand Lake area earlier this month. Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop reported Tuesday that 33-year-old Antony Socarras was indicted on one...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage man indicted on domestic violence homicide charge

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop announced today that an Anchorage Grand Jury indicted Antony Leone Socarras on one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree. The charges arise for the domestic violence homicide of Angela Telles. The...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Arc of Anchorage hosts Trunk or Treat after pandemic hiatus

Historic storm weakening over Chukchi Sea: Gusts to 45 m.p.h. and minor coastal flooding still possible into Monday. This weekend's historic storm continues to weaken over the southern Chukchi Sea. Wind gusts up to 45 m.p.h. and minor flooding still possible along NW coast. Updated: 4 hours ago. American Legion...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kbbi.org

More than 6,000 affected by power outages in Soldotna and Sterling

High winds related to the storms in Western Alaska caused a power outage in the Soldotna and Sterling areas this weekend, affecting more than 6,000 Homer Electric Association members. Tanya Lautaret, a spokesperson for HEA, said the first outage reports came in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, from...
SOLDOTNA, AK
radiokenai.com

2022 Alaska State Fair Deemed Success

The 2022 Alaska State Fair took place earlier this summer from August 19 – September 5 at the fairgrounds in Palmer. This year’s fair attendance, according to a press release, was really strong and is expected to be higher than 2021. While the official numbers are still being finalized, AT&T Concert Series ticket sales sold 4,100 more tickets than last year. Alaska’s most popular concert venue had packed performances by Rise Against, Brothers Osborne and Barenaked Ladies, and near sell-outs for Shaggy and Common Kings, CAAMP, TobyMac, and Lauren Daigle.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Wet and cool for the last day of summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy widespread rain continues to impact Prince William Sound, the Copper River Basin and Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. It’s these areas where a storm total of 3 to 6 inches looks possible, with the heaviest occurring over Cordova and further eastward. Although the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Slate

Hot Seal Meat and Hotter Takes at the Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska—More than the giant bunnies and sprightly baby goats, the mammal that drew the most enthusiastic crowd at the Alaska state fair was a dead harbor seal. On a Saturday afternoon last month, in a small agricultural town 40 miles north of Anchorage, a group of rapt onlookers gathered around a tent in the rain to watch Phyllis Lestenkof skin the seal’s carcass.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy