ocscanner.news
LAURENCE HARBOR: FULLY INVOLVED STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fully involved single family detached structure fire on the 1000 block of Arbutus. The fire is fully involved with no injuries reported. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: MOTORCYCLE CRASH
Emergency personnel are responding to Lacey Road near Popcorn Park for a motorcycle crash The rider is conscious but is complaining of general body pain. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: 2nd ALARM WORKING STRUCTURE
Shortly after 2 am this morning (9/21/2022) emergency responders reported to smoke and what appeared to be glowing flames reported by a neighbor on the 0 block of Dapplefields Ct. The fire was almost immediately upgraded to a second alarm with a request to Brick to bring an additional engine. The Firefighter Assist and Search Team (FAST) has been called in and several stations including Pleasant Plains in Toms River are responding for mutual aid. At the moment, the only injury that has been confirmed is one victim with burns to their feet. This is a developing story. We will post update when and if available.
NBC New York
1 Hospitalized After NJ School Bus Crash Involving Two Other Vehicles
A school bus crashed in New Jersey Monday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital in an incident that is under investigation, police said. The crash took place along East Ridgewood Avenue in Ridgewood around 4 p.m. Two other cars were said to be involved in the incident, but the circumstances of the crash and what may have led up to it were still being investigated, police said.
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
NBC Philadelphia
Six Flags Coaster in Frightening NJ Accident to Stay Shut Down Over Safety Concerns
The Six Flags Great Adventure roller coaster that malfunctioned at the end of a ride at the New Jersey theme park last month, injuring more than a dozen people and hospitalizing five of them, will remain shut down because of structural damage to the support columns that could endanger riders, state community affairs officials said Wednesday.
Crews working to resolve scattered NJ power outages after Monday downpours
Several hundred New Jersey residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon following a Monday storm.
2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood
The names of the people who were killed have not been released.
Police investigating homicide at Old Bridge residence
OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating an alleged homicide of a 65-year-old woman in her Hanna Lane residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call at approximately 11:05 a.m. Sept. 17 reporting...
2 die as small plane crashes into N.J. yard, authorities say
Two people were killed in a small plane crash Monday afternoon in Cumberland County, New Jersey, authorities said. State police troopers were called to the crash shortly before 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township, authorities said. The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in a residential yard...
N.J. military base warns of ground-shaking explosions, 2 weeks of heavy training
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will be conducting heavy weapons training through the end of September that will include “high” levels of noise from explosives and munitions training that is expected to be clearly heard and felt in surrounding communities. Ground-shaking noise at the state’s largest military base is likely...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: LAKEWOOD MAN CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS AND WEAPONS OFFENSES
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Lakewood Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, and Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine in the Ocean County area. This cooperative investigation identified a residence in Lakewood as being used by Dayewon Crockam, 21, of Lakewood, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
Suspects At Large After Armed Robbery Of Bucks County Gas Station: Police
Images have been released of two men who robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint in Bucks County, authorities said. The masked suspects walked into the Sunoco A-Plus located at the corner of Route 309 and Hilltown Pike around 3 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, Hilltown Township police said. The...
New Jersey’s 22 most scenic roads for the perfect fall drive
A version of this story was originally published in 2018. It’s time to get out of the house and hit the road.
It’s going to be loud around this NJ base the rest of the month
For people who live near the Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst (and I am one) loud noises aren’t that unusual but be warned: for the rest of the month, it’s going to be really, really loud. Every month, the Base puts out a “noise calendar” advising nearby (and some not...
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEP Urges Residents To Check Trees For Beech Leaf Disease, Which Is Confirmed In 12 New Jersey Counties
The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails
We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
Yikes! This Haunted Attraction Will Scare You, It Scared Me in Jackson, NJ
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick. There is one more that just scared me, it's creepy. You might like this if you like to get scared. I just went for the first time.
Two Trenton teens charged with breaking into cars in Lawrence
Two Trenton teens, one of whom allegedly had a Glock handgun in his possession, have been charged for allegedly breaking into a car parked at the Society Hill townhouse development near the Brunswick Traffic Circle, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The two men, ages 17 and 18, were...
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson
SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
