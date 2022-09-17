ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTORCYCLE CRASH

Emergency personnel are responding to Lacey Road near Popcorn Park for a motorcycle crash The rider is conscious but is complaining of general body pain. No additional information is available at this time.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: 2nd ALARM WORKING STRUCTURE

Shortly after 2 am this morning (9/21/2022) emergency responders reported to smoke and what appeared to be glowing flames reported by a neighbor on the 0 block of Dapplefields Ct. The fire was almost immediately upgraded to a second alarm with a request to Brick to bring an additional engine. The Firefighter Assist and Search Team (FAST) has been called in and several stations including Pleasant Plains in Toms River are responding for mutual aid. At the moment, the only injury that has been confirmed is one victim with burns to their feet. This is a developing story. We will post update when and if available.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC New York

1 Hospitalized After NJ School Bus Crash Involving Two Other Vehicles

A school bus crashed in New Jersey Monday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital in an incident that is under investigation, police said. The crash took place along East Ridgewood Avenue in Ridgewood around 4 p.m. Two other cars were said to be involved in the incident, but the circumstances of the crash and what may have led up to it were still being investigated, police said.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Lacey Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lacey Township, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Six Flags Coaster in Frightening NJ Accident to Stay Shut Down Over Safety Concerns

The Six Flags Great Adventure roller coaster that malfunctioned at the end of a ride at the New Jersey theme park last month, injuring more than a dozen people and hospitalizing five of them, will remain shut down because of structural damage to the support columns that could endanger riders, state community affairs officials said Wednesday.
TRAVEL
Suburban

Police investigating homicide at Old Bridge residence

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating an alleged homicide of a 65-year-old woman in her Hanna Lane residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call at approximately 11:05 a.m. Sept. 17 reporting...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LAKEWOOD MAN CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS AND WEAPONS OFFENSES

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Lakewood Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, and Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine in the Ocean County area. This cooperative investigation identified a residence in Lakewood as being used by Dayewon Crockam, 21, of Lakewood, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thelakewoodscoop.com

DEP Urges Residents To Check Trees For Beech Leaf Disease, Which Is Confirmed In 12 New Jersey Counties

The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails

We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
ANIMALS
Beach Radio

Yikes! This Haunted Attraction Will Scare You, It Scared Me in Jackson, NJ

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick. There is one more that just scared me, it's creepy. You might like this if you like to get scared. I just went for the first time.
JACKSON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson

SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
JACKSON, NJ

