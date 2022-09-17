Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND INJURIES
Emergency responders were at the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle at Rt 37 and Garfield. One person was injured and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Anticipate residual delays in the area.
21-year-old passenger dies after driver loses control, van flips, police say
The passenger of a van died Monday night after the vehicle’s driver lost control, causing it to leave the highway, strike a guardrail and flip over, police said. The crash happened at 10:32 p.m. on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road in South Brunswick when the 2003 Ford Econoline van being driven by a 32-year-old Monroe man was heading south on the highway, according to a statement from the township’s police department.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: ANOTHER CAR STOLEN – CAR LEFT UNLOCKED WITH KEY FOB INSIDE
On Wednesday morning at 6:20 am, a Telegraph Hill Road resident reported their 2021 Range Rover had just been stolen from their driveway. Officers located the Range Rover on Holmdel Road with a white Mercedes traveling directly behind it. Officers attempted to catch up with the vehicles but they were...
Car Crashes Into Living Room, Injuring Resident
MANCHESTER – A driver was backing out of his driveway and lost control, crashing into the living room of his neighbor across the street, police said. Clyde Jackson, 64, of Whiting, was leaving his Milford Avenue home just before 10 p.m. on September 19 when he lost control of his 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Police said the rear of the car went through the living room wall of a house across the street.
NJ man, 39, killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A New Jersey man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a parkway early Monday, New Jersey State Police said.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH CAR STURCK IN GUARDRAIL
Emergency personnel are at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Route 571 and Oakridge. One vehicle is entrapped in the guardrail but the occupants are out of the vehicle. Fire department has been called to the scene to cut the car free from the guardrail. Use caution in the area.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADVISES OF LARGE POWER OUTAGE
Power outage @ Seaside Heights Seaside Park and South Toms River-JCPL advised. No cause or restoration time provided.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of puncturing tires on two cars in parking lot of Morris County business
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) -A union County man was charged for puncturing tires on two cars in a parking lot of a Denville Township business, according to police. On September 15, police responded to Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center for the report of a criminal mischief incident that had occurred a short time earlier, police said.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: FLIPPED KAYAK – WATER RESCUE IN PROCESS
Emergency personnel are in the area of the 700 block of Manor Drive for a water rescue. It is reported that the kayak flipped upside down. This is a rescue is process and a developing story. We have no additional details at this moment, however, should new details become available, we will update our page as quickly as possible.
New Driveway For Development Rejected
BRICK – There will be no side entrance to the Wawa/Panera Bread shopping plaza off Duquesne Boulevard since the Board of Adjustment overwhelmingly rejected an application for the new driveway at their recent meeting. This is the second time the landlord, Paramount Realty, has made the request for an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Route 611
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- An Easton man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Northampton County, according to state police. The accident happened Friday afternoon at Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Benjamin Blampied, was killed, state police said on Sunday.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BEACHWOOD MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING $1.3 MILLION FROM CAR DEALERSHIP HE WORKED FOR
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 19, 2022, Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was charged with Money Laundering in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:21-25b(1), as well as Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a. In October 2021, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad was contacted...
Police investigating homicide at Old Bridge residence
OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating an alleged homicide of a 65-year-old woman in her Hanna Lane residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call at approximately 11:05 a.m. Sept. 17 reporting...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to a structure fire on the 200 block of Thompson Bridge Road. Upon arrival the fire department noted smoke coming out from eaves. A request for RIT and tankers was put in place. The last report is the fire has been knocked down and no injuries were reported.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: WHERE IS THE SAFEST SPOT FOR YOUR CHILD IN THE CAR?
Do you know the safest place for your child in the car? Protect your children by placing them in the right car seat for their age and size; and be sure the seat fits and is installed correctly. For more information, visit: https://ucsg.safekids.org/. courtesy NJ Drives.
Former Honda of Toms River, NJ employee allegedly ran shell companies to rip them off
A former employee of the Honda of Toms River on Route 37 has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $1 million dollars from the dealership. The announcement of charges against a Beachwood resident for Money Laundering and Theft came from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Martin D'Amato, 37,...
Crews find propane tank at site of Pottstown home explosion that left 4 children, grandmother dead
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Now for an Eyewitness News exclusive. Only CBS3 was there in Montgomery County Monday as crews recovered a propane tank from the site of a Pottstown home explosion.Five people, including four children, were killed back in May. On Monday, several families who were forced out of their homes are now doing their own independent investigations. That's why many of these crews are on the scene. And that tank looks like the focus of much of the investigation. Meanwhile, this neighborhood looks similar as it did back in May, with streets closed off and homes in disrepair.On Monday, experts for...
hudsoncountyview.com
Route 440 in Jersey City open in both directions, all lanes to reopen tomorrow morning
Route 440 in Jersey City is open in both directions, with one southbound lane to remain closed for the rest of the day and all lanes scheduled to reopen tomorrow morning. One southbound lane will be closed in the area of Kellogg Street to facilitate a main tie in and the roadway will fully open up just past Society Hill, explained city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER INCLUDES ELUDING, WEAPONS AND DRUGS
Wednesday September 14, 2022 at 1am, Ptl J. Macerino in the area of Cedar Bridge Ave (Quick Check), was approached by a patron of the store that there was a male driving in the parking lot firing a hand held weapon that discharged (water beads) at a high rate of speed at other patrons in the lot. The described vehicle was in the lot and the officer attempted to speak with the driver, later identified as Ronald Shalom, 20 years old from Brooklyn, NY. When officer walked closer to the vehicle, the driver made eye contact and immediately drove away. The back up officers were given the vehicle’s description and direction of travel via radio. Soon after, the officers were successful in locating the vehicle with Shalom and four occupants. Ptl. J. Macerino at the scene removed the occupants and was able to see the weapon in plain view on the rear passenger floor. Ronald Shalom; Ezra Cohen, 20 years old from Lakewood, NJ; and Eli Maslaton, 21 years old from Brooklyn, NY, were arrested.
ocscanner.news
ASBURY PARK: THREE SHOT AND INJURED
An investigation is underway to discover the cause behind a shooting that took place last night in Asbury Park which left three victims injured, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. At approximately 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a...
