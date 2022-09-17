Wednesday September 14, 2022 at 1am, Ptl J. Macerino in the area of Cedar Bridge Ave (Quick Check), was approached by a patron of the store that there was a male driving in the parking lot firing a hand held weapon that discharged (water beads) at a high rate of speed at other patrons in the lot. The described vehicle was in the lot and the officer attempted to speak with the driver, later identified as Ronald Shalom, 20 years old from Brooklyn, NY. When officer walked closer to the vehicle, the driver made eye contact and immediately drove away. The back up officers were given the vehicle’s description and direction of travel via radio. Soon after, the officers were successful in locating the vehicle with Shalom and four occupants. Ptl. J. Macerino at the scene removed the occupants and was able to see the weapon in plain view on the rear passenger floor. Ronald Shalom; Ezra Cohen, 20 years old from Lakewood, NJ; and Eli Maslaton, 21 years old from Brooklyn, NY, were arrested.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO