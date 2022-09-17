Read full article on original website
New UW study released on COVID-19 impact on pregnant women
SEATTLE — A new study from the University of Washington Medicine is raising new concerns about pregnancy and COVID-19. The study, published over the weekend, examined 140 pregnant women who got sick with COVID-19. Researchers found the virus damages the placenta’s immune response to fight off further infections.
KING-5
How to plant tulips that will last and keep squirrels away from them!
SEATTLE — Ciscoe says:. Fill your spring garden with spectacular color by planting spring blooming bulbs this fall. The best thing about spring blooming bulbs is that they already have a flower ready to go when you plant them, so unless your soil is pure clay and the bulbs rot in our rainy winters, or squirrels eat them, they can't fail to bloom. They do great planted in containers as well, so even if you live in a condo, if you’ve got a balcony all you need is a frost proof pot and you can create a colorful spring display as well.
Police issue warning Whatcom cat owners to bring pets indoors after ‘couple’ of recent deaths
“We don’t know what’s happened, we just want to keep the whiskers safe,” a Facebook post by police reads.
q13fox.com
Skagit Valley shelter at full capacity after taking in over 120 dogs from 'abysmal' conditions
CONCRETE, Wash. - The Humane Society of Skagit Valley is asking for patience as they had to temporarily close to the public after reaching full capacity with the seizure of over 120 dogs from a home in Concrete. The dogs were seized from two properties in Skagit County on Sept....
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Parents say school ‘totally duped’ son into radical CRT history class
One Bellevue High School student was ready for his U.S. history class, but he soon discovered the class wasn’t what he signed up for. Instead, it was a radical history course taught through critical race theory, identity, and socialist lenses. “Totally duped. And I worry about other parents who...
73-year-old hiker broke her ankle on trail near Mt. Baker. They came to her rescue
Yellow Aster Butte is located within the Mount Baker Snoqualicum National Forest, less than seven miles north of the Mt. Baker Ski Area.
KING-5
Efoils are a fast and fun way to fly above the water
SEATTLE — At first glance, they look like flying mini surfboards. But in reality, they're one of the hottest and fastest rides on the water. "This is the Lift eFoil," said Matt Dawson, owner of Urban Surf in Seattle. "And it's a self-propelling, battery-powered hydrofoil." Matt’s been introducing eFoils...
‘It’s like seeing an elephant!’ Five things you didn’t know about giant pumpkins
One of the winners at the 12th annual Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival came from Whatcom County.
KING-5
Making the grade: Back-to-school items that get an A+ from the kids
School is back in session which means the shoes are scuffed and that backpack has some wear. Stylist Darcy Camden spent time talking to kids to find out what back-to-school items are making the grade!. BACK TO SCHOOL MUST-HAVES FOR ELEMENTARY/PRE-K KEEN SHOES. $40-$70, keenfootwear.com. A+: Durability, Longevity, Comfort. FOSTER...
liveineverett.com
Worth Leaving Town For: Downtown Snohomish Vintage Treasure Finds
Downtown Snohomish, Antique Capital of the Northwest, is a whole vibe. Charming historic storefronts are filled with objects from different eras -- items that are like catnip for bohemians who like to upcycle, repurpose, and/or add a touch of quality vintage furniture into their homes. My wife and I sometimes...
Human remains washed ashore near Sequim may be victim of floatplane crash
Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Friday may be one of the victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. At about noon on Friday, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female human torso.
KING-5
Food, drinks, and outdoor options for a perfect day in West Seattle
SEATTLE — The West Seattle bridge is open again, so let’s celebrate!. Here are eight ideas for a perfect day on the former “island.”. Start with breakfast in the Admiral Junction at a spot serving colorful waffles! Bebop's best-seller is the "Rainbow Madness" — it includes fruity pebbles cooked into a Belgian waffle and topped with bananas and whipped cream.
KING-5
Check out the Northwest's greatest ads as you've never seen them before.
TACOMA, Wash. — If you go into a local bar, there's a good chance you'll see someone drinking from a can of Rainier beer. A series of ad campaigns that share the same anti-establishment humor as Saturday Night Live have made Rainier famous. Now a trio of Tacoma filmmakers are making a documentary about the ads.
Bolt Creek Fire wildfire smoke returns to Seattle area, will last through Thursday officials say
As summer temperatures return this week, another not-so-beloved part of Pacific Northwest summers is back for another time this season — wildfire smoke. Residents of some parts of King and Snohomish Counties woke up to hazy skies and the smell of a campfire Sept. 19, drifting over from the Bolt Creek Fire between Gold Bar and Skykomish.
kpug1170.com
Former WWU student convicted for murdering ex-girlfriend
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A former Western Washington University student has been convicted of shooting his former girlfriend to death in 2019. A jury convicted 24-year-old Rigoberto Galvan of Aggravated First Degree Murder and First Degree Burglary for killing 22-year-old Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner. Galvan broke into her 20th Street apartment and...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 76 year old man
KING COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/20/22 12:30 p.m. The silver alert for John Ochoa issued in King County has been cancelled. The Washington State Patrol, at the request of the King's County Sheriff's Office, has issued a Silver Alert for 76 year old John Ochoa. Ochoa was last seen around 2...
seattlerefined.com
Tiny fan brings tiny violin to see Lindsey Stirling at Washington State Fair
A pint-sized fan got to see her favorite performer at the Washington State Fair this weekend and stole our hearts in the process. Lindsey Stirling, known as the Dancing Violinist, performed in Puyallup on Saturday to a packed crowd. Before the show began, an adorable little girl twirled through the center aisle toting a tiny violin.
q13fox.com
2 students shot in drive-by after Renton homecoming dance
RENTON, Wash. - Police are looking to identify a suspect after two Renton High School students were shot in a drive-by while gathering at a park after a homecoming dance. Renton Police received several 911 calls around 9:53 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for reports of a shooting at Kennydale Beach.
KING-5
Ahoy, matey! West Seattle's pirate-themed bar is back and better than ever
SEATTLE — A longtime West Seattle bar is getting new life — while still honoring its past. Admiral Benbow Room is the updated incarnation of the pirate-themed establishment, which first opened in 1950. Named after the inn described in Robert Louis Stevenson's book "Treasure Island,” the Benbow Room...
