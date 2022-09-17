ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Stevens, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

New UW study released on COVID-19 impact on pregnant women

SEATTLE — A new study from the University of Washington Medicine is raising new concerns about pregnancy and COVID-19. The study, published over the weekend, examined 140 pregnant women who got sick with COVID-19. Researchers found the virus damages the placenta’s immune response to fight off further infections.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

How to plant tulips that will last and keep squirrels away from them!

SEATTLE — Ciscoe says:. Fill your spring garden with spectacular color by planting spring blooming bulbs this fall. The best thing about spring blooming bulbs is that they already have a flower ready to go when you plant them, so unless your soil is pure clay and the bulbs rot in our rainy winters, or squirrels eat them, they can't fail to bloom. They do great planted in containers as well, so even if you live in a condo, if you’ve got a balcony all you need is a frost proof pot and you can create a colorful spring display as well.
SEATTLE, WA
Lake Stevens, WA
Washington Entertainment
KING-5

Efoils are a fast and fun way to fly above the water

SEATTLE — At first glance, they look like flying mini surfboards. But in reality, they're one of the hottest and fastest rides on the water. "This is the Lift eFoil," said Matt Dawson, owner of Urban Surf in Seattle. "And it's a self-propelling, battery-powered hydrofoil." Matt’s been introducing eFoils...
SEATTLE, WA
Johns Hopkins
KING-5

Making the grade: Back-to-school items that get an A+ from the kids

School is back in session which means the shoes are scuffed and that backpack has some wear. Stylist Darcy Camden spent time talking to kids to find out what back-to-school items are making the grade!. BACK TO SCHOOL MUST-HAVES FOR ELEMENTARY/PRE-K KEEN SHOES. $40-$70, keenfootwear.com. A+: Durability, Longevity, Comfort. FOSTER...
SEATTLE, WA
liveineverett.com

Worth Leaving Town For: Downtown Snohomish Vintage Treasure Finds

Downtown Snohomish, Antique Capital of the Northwest, is a whole vibe. Charming historic storefronts are filled with objects from different eras -- items that are like catnip for bohemians who like to upcycle, repurpose, and/or add a touch of quality vintage furniture into their homes. My wife and I sometimes...
SNOHOMISH, WA
KING-5

Food, drinks, and outdoor options for a perfect day in West Seattle

SEATTLE — The West Seattle bridge is open again, so let’s celebrate!. Here are eight ideas for a perfect day on the former “island.”. Start with breakfast in the Admiral Junction at a spot serving colorful waffles! Bebop's best-seller is the "Rainbow Madness" — it includes fruity pebbles cooked into a Belgian waffle and topped with bananas and whipped cream.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Check out the Northwest's greatest ads as you've never seen them before.

TACOMA, Wash. — If you go into a local bar, there's a good chance you'll see someone drinking from a can of Rainier beer. A series of ad campaigns that share the same anti-establishment humor as Saturday Night Live have made Rainier famous. Now a trio of Tacoma filmmakers are making a documentary about the ads.
TACOMA, WA
kpug1170.com

Former WWU student convicted for murdering ex-girlfriend

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A former Western Washington University student has been convicted of shooting his former girlfriend to death in 2019. A jury convicted 24-year-old Rigoberto Galvan of Aggravated First Degree Murder and First Degree Burglary for killing 22-year-old Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner. Galvan broke into her 20th Street apartment and...
BELLINGHAM, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 76 year old man

KING COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/20/22 12:30 p.m. The silver alert for John Ochoa issued in King County has been cancelled. The Washington State Patrol, at the request of the King's County Sheriff's Office, has issued a Silver Alert for 76 year old John Ochoa. Ochoa was last seen around 2...
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlerefined.com

Tiny fan brings tiny violin to see Lindsey Stirling at Washington State Fair

A pint-sized fan got to see her favorite performer at the Washington State Fair this weekend and stole our hearts in the process. Lindsey Stirling, known as the Dancing Violinist, performed in Puyallup on Saturday to a packed crowd. Before the show began, an adorable little girl twirled through the center aisle toting a tiny violin.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

2 students shot in drive-by after Renton homecoming dance

RENTON, Wash. - Police are looking to identify a suspect after two Renton High School students were shot in a drive-by while gathering at a park after a homecoming dance. Renton Police received several 911 calls around 9:53 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for reports of a shooting at Kennydale Beach.
RENTON, WA

