Deming, NM

travelawaits.com

9 Unique Things To Do In Quaint Silver City, New Mexico

Silver City, New Mexico, an off-the-beaten-path gem crammed with preserved historic structures, is accredited by the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Main Street America program, ensuring the quality and integrity of its story. Long-forgotten people lived in the area for thousands of years, leaving hints of their existence discovered...
SILVER CITY, NM
krwg.org

Southern New Mexico "Pride on the Plaza" Celebration 2022

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southern New Mexico Pride Board Member, Raquel Garzón, about the “Pride on the Plaza Celebration” Saturday, October 1st, from 5p.m.-10p.m. in Las Cruces, NM, starting with a Pride March at 4:30p.m. at the Downtown Las Cruces Plaza. A full week of events begin with a Pride Kick-Off Drag Show Saturday, September 24th at 7p.m. at Salud! de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla. Schedule/information available at SouthernNMPride.org; PFLAG Las Cruces/Dona Ana; and on Facebook.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting.  Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone home off Vista del Oro just […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Update: Las Cruces resident charged with wife’s death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Investigators say one woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Deputies say a man called for help for an injured woman, upon arrival...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish fire in RV, keep it from spreading

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters responded to a fire in a recreational vehicle early Saturday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. along the 300 block of South Motel Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find the RV on fire with flames showing on all sides. Crews extinguished the fire and kept it […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --One person is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces. It happened Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m. at the 6500 block of Vista del Oro. Police say that one man from inside the home called 911. When crews arrived, one female was found dead at the scene. Officials say that The post Deadly shooting in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
EL PASO, TX
247Sports

Three-star forward Jadyn Toppin chooses New Mexico

Richard Pitino has landed his first pledge in the Class of 2023. This afternoon, three-star power forward Jadyn Toppin announced his commitment to New Mexico. “I liked their coaching style,” Toppin said on his commitment. “They give the ball to their bigs and The Pit is unbelievable. The players are amazing guys who work hard and are dedicated.”
LAS CRUCES, NM

