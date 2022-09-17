Read full article on original website
9 Unique Things To Do In Quaint Silver City, New Mexico
Silver City, New Mexico, an off-the-beaten-path gem crammed with preserved historic structures, is accredited by the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Main Street America program, ensuring the quality and integrity of its story. Long-forgotten people lived in the area for thousands of years, leaving hints of their existence discovered...
Southern New Mexico "Pride on the Plaza" Celebration 2022
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southern New Mexico Pride Board Member, Raquel Garzón, about the “Pride on the Plaza Celebration” Saturday, October 1st, from 5p.m.-10p.m. in Las Cruces, NM, starting with a Pride March at 4:30p.m. at the Downtown Las Cruces Plaza. A full week of events begin with a Pride Kick-Off Drag Show Saturday, September 24th at 7p.m. at Salud! de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla. Schedule/information available at SouthernNMPride.org; PFLAG Las Cruces/Dona Ana; and on Facebook.
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone home off Vista del Oro just […]
El Paso News
Update: Las Cruces resident charged with wife’s death
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Investigators say one woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Deputies say a man called for help for an injured woman, upon arrival...
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish fire in RV, keep it from spreading
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters responded to a fire in a recreational vehicle early Saturday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. along the 300 block of South Motel Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find the RV on fire with flames showing on all sides. Crews extinguished the fire and kept it […]
Deadly shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --One person is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces. It happened Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m. at the 6500 block of Vista del Oro. Police say that one man from inside the home called 911. When crews arrived, one female was found dead at the scene. Officials say that The post Deadly shooting in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
The man wanted by the FBI for a robbery in Las Cruces has been arrested
Las Cruces, NM (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man wanted for armed robbery at a Las Cruces Lowe’s store, is now in custody. Joshua Lopez was wanted for allegedly attempted to leave the store with an air conditioning unit without paying for it on July 27, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.
Parts of Las Cruces without electricity due to downed power lines
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A downed power line in Las Cruces disrupted power for some Las Crucens Monday. The area affected is in the 5300 block of Cortez Drive in Las Cruces. El Paso Electric stated its working to restore power to 3,625 customers. The utility is expecting...
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
Three-star forward Jadyn Toppin chooses New Mexico
Richard Pitino has landed his first pledge in the Class of 2023. This afternoon, three-star power forward Jadyn Toppin announced his commitment to New Mexico. “I liked their coaching style,” Toppin said on his commitment. “They give the ball to their bigs and The Pit is unbelievable. The players are amazing guys who work hard and are dedicated.”
