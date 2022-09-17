ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Hall's voice and harp playing are still in fine shape on Ready Now

By Hugh Fielder
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46IT6i_0hytvn2j00

Joe Bonamassa ’s worthy mission to rescue ageing blues/ R&B performers and revive their careers on his KTBA label has alighted on Jimmy Hall, singer and harp player with 70s southern rockers Wet Willie.

Hall hasn’t exactly been idle since (most notably turning up on Jeff Beck ’s 1985 album Flash and joining his band from 2014 to 2019), but he wasn’t about to turn down the chance to record with Bonamassa and his band and write a bunch of songs with him.

Hall’s voice and harp playing are still in fine shape, as the bouncy opener Jumpin’ For Joy demonstrates, and the soulful Dream Release , written about his friend Gregg Allman , has shades of Southside Johnny.

Warren Haynes and Jared James Nichols also drop by.

