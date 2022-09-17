Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We obtained a letter to the NCAA from the University of Kentucky, self-reporting a violation of a bylaw. On the field, things couldn’t be going any better for the Cats who are unbeaten and all the way up to number 8 in the country. However, despite a limited release of information on Saturday, there are still nagging questions about the Cats’ star running back, Chris Rodriguez.
WKYT 27
WATCH | 5 UK football players suing Lexington police officer
WATCH | Victims advocates in Lexington offering help, resources after a crime. Victims advocates in Lexington offering help, resources after a crime. Students at Ky. school get new way to learn about STEM. Updated: 17 hours ago. The Kentucky Science Center and Toyota partnered to put a new STEAM Makers...
wymt.com
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five current and former University of Kentucky football players are suing three members of the Lexington Police Department. Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing burglary charges in connection with a March 2021 fight at a frat party. Those charges were later dropped by a Fayette County grand jury. If indicted, each player could have faced 10 years in prison.
Pentatonix, Grammy award-winning acapella group, coming to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — This winter, a three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group will be performing at Rupp Arena. Pentatonix has announced their Holiday-themed tour will be stopping in Lexington on Sunday, Dec. 4. The tour called Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! will make stops at 22 cities in America, starting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kroger will allow shoppers to make controversial purchases for first time ever months after introducing checkout changes
KROGER is set to allow its customers to bet while shopping in-store, reports say. Gamblers in Ohio will be able to place wagers from January 1 following the legalization of sports betting. The major change comes as stores in Lexington, Kentucky are trialing technology that allows shoppers to buy a...
Stoops, Kentucky Maintaining Challenge of Juggling Recruiting and the Transfer Portal
Kentucky football has jumped a couple of pedestals in the college football hierarchy over the course of Mark Stoops' tenure. As the Wildcats have gotten consistently better, so has the recruiting around Lexington. Following years of mediocrity on the field and on the trail, Big Blue Nation ...
lanereport.com
Rose Street renovation project to be named Alumni Commons
A plan to name the Rose Street Redevelopment Park Project as Alumni Commons was approved by the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. The $9 million development project located between Columbia Avenue and Huguelet Drive is expected to be completed by July 2023 and will include outdoor classrooms, terraced lawn seating, a water fountain feature, patio and garden areas, and other installations.
lanereport.com
Meet Eastern Kentucky University President: David McFaddin
Number of degree programs: Over 100 on-campus and online. How long in position: Two years (also served as interim president from December 2019 to August 2020) • Ph.D., educational leadership and policy studies—Eastern Kentucky University. • MBA—University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics. • Bachelor of...
RELATED PEOPLE
WUKY
WUKY SportsPage: We catch up with two sport athlete Pookie Jones
As Kentucky’s quarterback, Pookie Jones helped lead the Wildcats to the 1993 Peach Bowl. He is a former Kentucky Mr. Football from Calloway County High School, and was recruited by Penn State, Nebraska and Tennessee among others before choosing UK. He was also a UK baseball star, and played professionally in the Colorado Rockies organization. In this interview, he talks about his two-sport UK career, the Wildcats run to the Peach Bowl, life in baseball’s minor leagues, and his current part-time coaching position at West Jessamine High School, where his son Jacob is a highly regarded college prospect.
wymt.com
Lexington native in San Juan when Hurricane Fiona hit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington native was in San Juan to ride out the recent storm. Shetundra Pinkston was excited when she arrived in San Juan on Thursday afternoon, but after the skies turned dark and rain started pouring down on Saturday, a vacation full of excursions and activities turned into a vacation stuck inside a hotel room.
WKYT 27
Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion. The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
World War II bombers tour Central Kentucky skies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you heard a rumble in the air above Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon it was probably two World War II bombers touring our skies. The B-29 Superfortress and the B-24 Liberator were on hand for all to see at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. It’s part...
hamburgjournal.com
A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane
If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
wymt.com
New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season
BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their families, that means a trip to the pumpkin patch!. This past weekend, Middle Springs Farm in Bourbon County held its grand opening. The Menke family, who owns the farm, says they are excited to see more people come out this fall with a great-looking crop.
gobigbluecountry.com
Here is the Kentucky Basketball SEC Schedule with Time and TV Networks
Dec. 28 – Kentucky at Missouri (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) Jan. 3 – LSU at Kentucky (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) Jan. 7 – Kentucky at Alabama (1 p.m. ET, ESPN) Jan. 10 – South Carolina at Kentucky (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/2) Jan. 14 – Kentucky...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 627 (BOONESBORO ROAD) IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 2:00 P.M., Tuesday afternoon September 20, 2022, on Boonesboro Road (Kentucky Highway 627) in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Dodge...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Five Kentucky football players reportedly file lawsuit against Lexington Police Department
Five Kentucky football players are reportedly filing a lawsuit against the Lexington Police department after being charged with burglary but later cleared, according to Lex 18 News. The police said that the group of Andru Phillips, Vito Tisdale, Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, and Joel Williams was asked to leave an...
Centre College celebrates largest grant in history
A $20 million grant for student scholarships coming from the Schuler Foundation was instantly matched by an anonymous donor.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Comments / 1