UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We obtained a letter to the NCAA from the University of Kentucky, self-reporting a violation of a bylaw. On the field, things couldn’t be going any better for the Cats who are unbeaten and all the way up to number 8 in the country. However, despite a limited release of information on Saturday, there are still nagging questions about the Cats’ star running back, Chris Rodriguez.
WKYT 27

WATCH | 5 UK football players suing Lexington police officer

WATCH | Victims advocates in Lexington offering help, resources after a crime. Victims advocates in Lexington offering help, resources after a crime. Students at Ky. school get new way to learn about STEM. Updated: 17 hours ago. The Kentucky Science Center and Toyota partnered to put a new STEAM Makers...
wymt.com

5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five current and former University of Kentucky football players are suing three members of the Lexington Police Department. Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing burglary charges in connection with a March 2021 fight at a frat party. Those charges were later dropped by a Fayette County grand jury. If indicted, each player could have faced 10 years in prison.
lanereport.com

Rose Street renovation project to be named Alumni Commons

A plan to name the Rose Street Redevelopment Park Project as Alumni Commons was approved by the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. The $9 million development project located between Columbia Avenue and Huguelet Drive is expected to be completed by July 2023 and will include outdoor classrooms, terraced lawn seating, a water fountain feature, patio and garden areas, and other installations.
lanereport.com

Meet Eastern Kentucky University President: David McFaddin

Number of degree programs: Over 100 on-campus and online. How long in position: Two years (also served as interim president from December 2019 to August 2020) • Ph.D., educational leadership and policy studies—Eastern Kentucky University. • MBA—University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics. • Bachelor of...
WUKY

WUKY SportsPage: We catch up with two sport athlete Pookie Jones

As Kentucky’s quarterback, Pookie Jones helped lead the Wildcats to the 1993 Peach Bowl. He is a former Kentucky Mr. Football from Calloway County High School, and was recruited by Penn State, Nebraska and Tennessee among others before choosing UK. He was also a UK baseball star, and played professionally in the Colorado Rockies organization. In this interview, he talks about his two-sport UK career, the Wildcats run to the Peach Bowl, life in baseball’s minor leagues, and his current part-time coaching position at West Jessamine High School, where his son Jacob is a highly regarded college prospect.
wymt.com

Lexington native in San Juan when Hurricane Fiona hit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington native was in San Juan to ride out the recent storm. Shetundra Pinkston was excited when she arrived in San Juan on Thursday afternoon, but after the skies turned dark and rain started pouring down on Saturday, a vacation full of excursions and activities turned into a vacation stuck inside a hotel room.
WKYT 27

Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion. The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WKYT 27

World War II bombers tour Central Kentucky skies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you heard a rumble in the air above Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon it was probably two World War II bombers touring our skies. The B-29 Superfortress and the B-24 Liberator were on hand for all to see at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. It’s part...
hamburgjournal.com

A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane

If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
wymt.com

New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season

BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their families, that means a trip to the pumpkin patch!. This past weekend, Middle Springs Farm in Bourbon County held its grand opening. The Menke family, who owns the farm, says they are excited to see more people come out this fall with a great-looking crop.
