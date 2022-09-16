ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis limps off the field after sack vs. Louisville, out for game

By Jonathan Tully, Tallahassee Democrat
 5 days ago
A play that started out as bad news for the Florida State Seminoles looked to be much, much worse.

After getting sacked, Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis stayed down on the field, holding his leg. He had appeared to escape the grasp of Louisville's YaYa Diaby on the pass, which appeared to be intercepted, though the play was called a sack by Diaby as Travis' knee hit.

After halftime, Florida State coach Mike Norvelle told ESPN that Travis would not return to the game. Travis was seen on the sideline with his left leg in a boot and using crutches.

According to reports, Travis was headed to the locker room after the sack, where there is an X-Ray and MRI machine.

Travis was replaced by Tate Rodemaker, who threw an incomplete pass on the next play.

Jordan Travis started 11-for-11 against Louisville

The Seminoles' QB, who transferred from Louisville following the 2018 season, was off to a tremendous start, completing his first 11 passes and throwing two touchdowns. Travis threw one to Preston Daniel near the goal line, and a second to Malik McClain.

It was a much better game than his first appearance against Louisville, when he went 14 of 32 (43.8%) for 141 yards and a touchdown with an interception, along with 12 rushes for 47 yards and a score. That ended in a 48-16 loss to the Cardinals.

Jared Verse also leaves the game for Seminoles

Travis wasn't the lone high-profile player injured for the Seminoles. Defensive end Jared Verse, whose transfer from Albany was celebrated as one of the best of the summer across college football, went down with an apparent knee injury, also in the second quarter.

Verse had three sacks already for FSU this season.

He was in street clothes on the sideline after halftime, according to ESPN.

