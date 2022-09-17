Read full article on original website
Karen Koller
4d ago
Defense should be disqualified for wanting to subject MSD to another trial. The arrogance of the entire team not giving due notice is something they should be fined for if only that were possible.
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WSVN-TV
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted of crimes...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez suspended by Gov. DeSantis
Weeks after surrendering on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez. Martinez, 64, surrendered at a county jail on August 30 and has already pledged to fight the charges against him, which include unlawful...
WSVN-TV
Prosecutors in Parkland school shooter case say attorneys ‘misled the court’ on day defense rested
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors in the Parkland school shooter sentencing trial got more specific in their newest response to the defense team’s motion to disqualify the current presiding judge, saying the defense attorneys “misled the court.”. The latest development comes two days after defense attorneys for...
WSVN-TV
Man accused of defacing Parkland memorial faces judge
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Mondragon was in court after his arrest for allegedly defacing a monument in Parkland, earlier in September. Mondragon has been accused of leaving dead animals on multiple occasions at a memorial...
WSVN-TV
National teachers union and South Florida teachers accuse DeSantis of harming public education
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida educators and a National teachers union have come forward to say that public education is under fire, and they are blaming Florida’s governor. They say Ron DeSantis is dividing the state and causing irreparable harm. Randi Weingarten is the President of the American...
Defense wants Parkland trial judge disqualified after courtroom outburst
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Defense lawyers are demanding the removal of Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting trial, saying she took her criticism of their team too far when they rested their case without warning earlier this week. In a motion filed Friday, the ...
WSVN-TV
DeSantis faces more criticism for moving migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - More criticism for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after a controversial move sent a group of Venezuelan immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. “This governor is going to spend $12 million to hurt, divide us and to scare us,” said Charlie Crist. The Democratic candidate for Florida...
WSVN-TV
SWAT standoff in Miami Springs
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigated a neighborhood after a person barricaded themselves inside a house in Miami Springs. Miami Springs police confirmed to 7News that a SWAT situation started with an arrest from the Opa-Locka Police Department. The incident took place on the 300th block of East Drive...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 36-year-old man in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old man. Nikenson Cherichel was last seen in the 1000 block of Northwest 42nd Court, at around 10 p.m., Sunday. According to detectives, Cherichel left the area...
WSVN-TV
BSO to stop serving Pembroke Park as town begins steps to mobilize its own police force for 2023
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Pembroke Park has partnered with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to protect their citizens since to 1980, but the town now wants their own police department. There will be a four-month gap until that police department is up and running. “I don’t...
WSVN-TV
Humane Society of Broward County transports rescue animals from Puerto Rico shelter
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As residents of Puerto Rico deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, the animals left inside of a flooded animal shelter were transported to adoption centers in the U.S. to give them new forever homes. Dozens of pets were unloaded from a cargo jet and...
WSVN-TV
Brightline teams up with law enforcement to promote safety during National Rail Safety Week
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Expect to see extra police officers and extra deputies at rail crossings where they are going to enforce and give tickets to people who try to outrun the trains. This is happening after several collisions with trains have caused injuries and death. One incident involving...
WSVN-TV
Miami MacArthur on lockdown as police investigate possible shooting nearby
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami MacArthur Educational Center is on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate a nearby shooting. Police can be seen surrounding the area of Southwest 264th Street and 139th Avenue, Tuesday morning. A ShotSpotter alert was sent out to law enforcement officers before they responded to...
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months
Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.
Second Kings Point Arrest In A Day, Now Ten Since May
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The arrest of Willie McClaine early Tuesday morning is at least the tenth arrest of a Kings Point Delray Beach resident since early Spring. As BocaNewsNow.com reported on Monday, the continued stream of Kings Point arrestees is seemingly unprecedented […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning. The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 69th Street and 18th Avenue. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have identified...
Click10.com
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
WSVN-TV
Man shot and killed by tow truck driver during car repossession in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tow truck driver shot and killed a man during a repossession in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 100 block of Carolina Avenue in the Melrose Park neighborhood, Wednesday morning. According...
Ethics commission: BSO sheriff appears to have lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre, appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.Tony will now face an evidentiary hearing on the accusations or he could pursue a settlement. The ethics commission could recommend that Tony be removed by DeSantis, fined or censured. The hearing has not been scheduled. The commission overruled a finding by its advocate, Melody Hadley, who...
Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
Comments / 1