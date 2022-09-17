ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Karen Koller
4d ago

Defense should be disqualified for wanting to subject MSD to another trial. The arrogance of the entire team not giving due notice is something they should be fined for if only that were possible.

WSVN-TV

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted of crimes...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez suspended by Gov. DeSantis

Weeks after surrendering on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez. Martinez, 64, surrendered at a county jail on August 30 and has already pledged to fight the charges against him, which include unlawful...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Man accused of defacing Parkland memorial faces judge

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Mondragon was in court after his arrest for allegedly defacing a monument in Parkland, earlier in September. Mondragon has been accused of leaving dead animals on multiple occasions at a memorial...
PARKLAND, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Broward County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Parkland, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Defense wants Parkland trial judge disqualified after courtroom outburst

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Defense lawyers are demanding the removal of Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting trial, saying she took her criticism of their team too far when they rested their case without warning earlier this week. In a motion filed Friday, the ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

SWAT standoff in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigated a neighborhood after a person barricaded themselves inside a house in Miami Springs. Miami Springs police confirmed to 7News that a SWAT situation started with an arrest from the Opa-Locka Police Department. The incident took place on the 300th block of East Drive...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
#Defense Lawyers#Politics Courts#Violent Crime#Politics State#Broward Circuit
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 36-year-old man in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old man. Nikenson Cherichel was last seen in the 1000 block of Northwest 42nd Court, at around 10 p.m., Sunday. According to detectives, Cherichel left the area...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami MacArthur on lockdown as police investigate possible shooting nearby

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami MacArthur Educational Center is on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate a nearby shooting. Police can be seen surrounding the area of Southwest 264th Street and 139th Avenue, Tuesday morning. A ShotSpotter alert was sent out to law enforcement officers before they responded to...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Second Kings Point Arrest In A Day, Now Ten Since May

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The arrest of Willie McClaine early Tuesday morning is at least the tenth arrest of a Kings Point Delray Beach resident since early Spring. As BocaNewsNow.com reported on Monday, the continued stream of Kings Point arrestees is seemingly unprecedented […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning. The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 69th Street and 18th Avenue. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have identified...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Ethics commission: BSO sheriff appears to have lied about killing in his teens

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre, appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.Tony will now face an evidentiary hearing on the accusations or he could pursue a settlement. The ethics commission could recommend that Tony be removed by DeSantis, fined or censured. The hearing has not been scheduled. The commission overruled a finding by its advocate, Melody Hadley, who...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

