Albany, NY

WNYT

CDTA begins charging fares on new Montgomery County rides

A reminder for CDTA riders in Montgomery County. You now have to pay to ride the bus. CDTA has been offering free rides on their four new routes. However, they began charging riders the regular fare on Monday, which is $1.50 per ride. The new routes connect Amsterdam to Schenectady...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Troy City leaders proposal for lower speed limits

Troy City Council leaders say they have bipartisan support to reduce the speed limit. The Governor recently signed a law that allows municipalities to reduce the speed as low as 25 in the city and down to 15 in school zones. The lower speed limits are supposed to prevent traffic related fatalities. Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello says the lower speed limit will make everyone feel safer, but they also need enforcement from police. Enforcement is key, laws on the book are only good if they’re being enforced, she said. It’s not just the speed limit, it’s enforcement, it’s the radar sign. It’s folks working with us and just getting in the mindsets of the people that you need to slow down.
TROY, NY

