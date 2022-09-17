Troy City Council leaders say they have bipartisan support to reduce the speed limit. The Governor recently signed a law that allows municipalities to reduce the speed as low as 25 in the city and down to 15 in school zones. The lower speed limits are supposed to prevent traffic related fatalities. Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello says the lower speed limit will make everyone feel safer, but they also need enforcement from police. Enforcement is key, laws on the book are only good if they’re being enforced, she said. It’s not just the speed limit, it’s enforcement, it’s the radar sign. It’s folks working with us and just getting in the mindsets of the people that you need to slow down.

TROY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO