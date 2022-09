A frustrated Matt Manning pounded the baseball into his glove and tossed the rosin bag. He walked Terrin Vavra, the leadoff man in sixth inning, on seven pitches. Two batters later, Kyle Stowers crushed a two-run home run to center field to put the Baltimore Orioles ahead by five runs, and Manning hung his head as he returned to the mound. He then issued his fifth walk of the night on six pitches, which forced manager A.J....

