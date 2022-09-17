30 Quotes That Every Fan Will Remember From "The Vampire Diaries"

For those who need to spark joy, I recommend the journey that is binge-watching all eight seasons of The Vampire Dairies . This pinnacle teen drama first aired on The CW and now resides for your streaming pleasure on HBO Max.

After leaving the Netflix roster earlier this month, the series rose from the grave one day later on HBO Max. This means there's still plenty of time to decide whether you're Team Stefan or Team Damon.

HBO is looking out for us (also, I am Team Klaus).

In honor of the angsty, ridiculous, and wild masterpiece that is The Vampire Diaries , here are 30 of the most memorable quotes throughout the series:

1. "Dear Diary, a chipmunk asked me my name today. I told him it was Joe. That lie will haunt me forever." —Damon Salvatore

This is The Vampire Diaries after all. Is it not?

2. "You’re my brother. I’m not gonna give up on you. I never will." —Stefan Salvatore

The Salvatore brothers are the heart and soul of this series. They go through decades of ups and downs, but at the end of the day are devoted to ensuring the other's happiness.

3. "You are not even worth the calories I burn talking to you." —Caroline Forbes

These teen vamps are always dishing out truly savage burns. Take this one for the road, folks.

4. "There's more to me than just gloomy graveyard girl." —Elena Gilbert

Honestly, the entirety of TVD is *gloomy graveyard girl summer* for Elena.

5. "Our actions are what set things in motion, but we have to live with that." —Elena Gilbert

Though she occasionally spouts words of wisdom.

6. "I'm a little behind on the times, but I believe that the term you're looking for is...OMG." —Elijah Mikaelson

*flourishes handkerchief*

7. "Some girls can't resist my good looks, my style, my charm, and my unflinching ability to listen to Taylor Swift." —Damon Salvatore

Somewhere out there, Damon is reeling over Midnights .

8. "What's so special about this Bella girl? Edward is so whipped!" —Damon Salvatore

Nothing is more satisfying than TVD referencing Twilight .

9. "I live in the real world where vampires don't burn in the sun." —Damon Salvatore

The only correct response to "How come you don't sparkle?"

10. "I would die one hundred times over just to have you standing here alive, in front of me." —Bonnie Bennett

Say what you will, TVD had us reaching for tissues.

11. "We both know I could rip you to shreds and do my nails at the same time." —Katherine Pierce

Someone get me a dose of Katherine's confidence STAT.

12. "We choose our own path. Our values and our actions, they define who we are." —Stefan Salvatore

As the resident good brother, Stefan has many wise things to say.

13. "I know you said to kill her with kindness, but can't I just kill her?" —Caroline Forbes

Only in Mystic Falls...

14. "Why are jeans so tight when phones are so big?" —Kai Parker

Kai asking life's hard-hitting questions.

15. "Life isn’t about your final moments. It’s about the moments that led up to them." —Stefan Salvatore

Despite being un-aging, immortal beings, the vampires in Mystic Falls learn what it means to truly live as the show progresses.

16. "The first rule of truly living is to do the things you're most afraid of." —Rebekah Mikaelson

Remember that time Rebekah sacrificed herself for Matt because her vampire hunter ex-boyfriend tried to blow them both up?

17. "You can understand why I'm a little upset that I'm on the verge of being defeated by a sinus infection!" —Katherine Pierce

When made human, these vampires do not fare well.

18. "Don't rain on my hot guy parade." —Bonnie Bennett

"It's just a drizzle." —Caroline Forbes

19. "Excuse me. To whom it may concern — you're making a big mistake if you think that you can beat me. You can't." —Elijah Mikaelson

The most polite threat known to vampire-kind.

20. "All you can do is be ready for the good so that when it comes, you invite it in." —Elena Gilbert

Get it? Because vampires need to be invited in.

21. "Not to nitpick, but we evil villains usually use minions to pick up our dry cleaning." —Klaus Mikaelson

I would gladly pick up Niklaus Mikaelson's dry cleaning.

22. "If I have to hear doppelgänger one more time, I'm going to have to learn how to spell it." —Damon Salvatore

...said everyone who ever watched this series.

23. "Getting out of bed is dangerous, but these days we have to live our lives." —Elena Gilbert

Same, Elena.

24. "Just because I talk a lot doesn't mean I always know what I'm talking about." —Caroline Forbes

Also same.

25. "We stick together as one, always and forever." —Rebekah Mikaelson

This prominent line is seen in a flashback when we learn about the first family of vampires. It returns often in the spin-off series, The Originals .

26. "Whenever you go too far, I will be there to pull you back. Every second. Every day. Until you don't need me." —Damon Salvatore

Despite Damon's tough exterior, his love runs deep for his brother.

27. "Peace exists. It lives in everything we hold dear. That is the promise of peace — one day, after a long life, you find each other again." —Elena Gilbert

After eight tulmultuous seasons, these characters all deserve some peace.

28. "REBEKAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHH!!!" —Klaus Mikaelson

IYKYK.

29. "I was feeling epic." —Lexi Branson & Stefan Salvatore

This line, initially said by Lexi, is later reiterated by Stefan in an emotional scene at the end of the series.

30. "Hello, brother."

This simple phrase opens and closes the Salvatore brothers' story.