Acts of Kindness: Springfield Lutheran Sewing Sisters lend a helping hand
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A church in need and a quilting group lending a helping hand. The Springfield Lutheran Sewing Sisters are throwing an event to raise money for their church. The sewing sisters have been working hard putting the finishing touches on many pieces to sell at their upcoming...
People more hesitant to go out as smoke rolls into Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the smoke that rolled into Eugene Monday morning, some citizens around town were still out and about, going to dog parks and hiking. But some parks - like the Wayne Morse Dog Park in the South Hills - were less crowded Monday, despite usually being packed around lunchtime.
Proposed parks levy on November ballot for Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If a new Lane County Parks levy passes in November, homeowners could see an increase in their property taxes. They will be paying about $40 more per year for five years. The proposed parks levy is on the November ballot this year. If passed, the...
Lane County agency expects smoke to stay for the next few days
EUGENE, Ore. — Expect a few days of smoky conditions as the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency says smoke is here to stay. An air quality advisory is in effect for the Eugene-Springfield area until Wednesday morning. This comes as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire pushes into the...
Cottage Grove protest over police use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
Cedar Creek Fire is now four times the size of Eugene; up to 113,322 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say that higher humidity and precipitation helped minimized fire growth on Sunday. They say that the Cedar Creek Fire is now 113,322 acres with 11% containment. The containment line includes the west side of the fire between FS 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.
YMCA's Welcoming Festival caps off week-long celebration of diversity
EUGENE, Ore. — Sunday marked the end of the YMCA's nationwide "Welcoming Week", a celebration held to highlight the diversity present in our communities. The weeklong celebration was capped off with the Welcoming Festival at the local YMCA. Live music, dancing, food carts, and more were there for those...
Authorities serve search warrant on large illegal marijuana operation near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office recently received a tip regarding a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation south of Junction City. LCSO deputies were granted a warrant to search the property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane. According to officials, authorities executed the warrant on...
LCSO seizes thousands of pot plants and a luxury vehicle during marijuana bust
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Illegal marijuana plants, tens of thousands of dollars in cash and silver, and a luxury vehicle were seized following the execution of a search warrant south of Junction City last week. The Lane County Sheriff's Office discovered the illegal marijuana operation in the 30-thousand block...
Lane County air quality advisory extended through Friday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The air quality advisory for eastern Lane County has been extended through Friday morning, due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says air quality in Oakridge, close to the Cedar Creek Fire, will likely stay in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" range. At those levels, young children, the elderly and people with heart or lung problems are especially vulnerable.
Cooler, wetter weather slows Cedar Creek Fire growth, but containment remains the same
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire added just a few hundred acres Monday, as cooler, wetter weather aids firefighting efforts. Tuesday, the lightning-caused fire is a reported size of 113,637 acres and 11% containment. Fire officials report "The West Zone of the fire is currently burning with low...
Air quality advisory issued for Lane County through Wednesday morning
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — An air quality advisory has been issued by LRAPA for Lane County through Wednesday morning due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says Eugene and Springfield are expected to have air quality of "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the morning and improving Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
Sheldon Pool to open next week with brand new upgrades
EUGENE, Ore. — Happening next week, the Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center in Eugene is re-opening, after more than a year of construction work on upgrades. The renovations include a new indoor warm-water pool, a new hot tub, solar panels on the roof, and upgraded locker rooms. It all...
Summer music festival helps raise funds for A Family for Every Child
EUGENE, Ore. — Both rockin' riffs and laid back tunes. Vendors lined the grass as artists set the scene for the Heart of Country Summer Music Festival at the University of Oregon's Erb Memorial Union. Everything from country, folk, honky-tonk, and Americana. And all the funds go to the...
Eugene Mayor: UO student section chant 'highly inappropriate and entirely unacceptable'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has released a statement on the student chant that occurred at the BYU vs. University of Oregon football game on Saturday. In her statement, the mayor said her "deepest apologies go to the BYU team and visitors," and that "the individuals who participated in this hateful chant do not reflect the feelings of our city."
U of O, Eugene mayor, Oregon governor speak out on offensive chant at Oregon-BYU game
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is apologizing after video surfaced of an offensive chant coming from the student section during Saturday's football game against BYU. The UO student section was yelling an offensive chant against Mormons during the game. Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the video...
U of O baseball announces fall scrimmages open to public
EUGENE, Ore. — Summer may be coming to an end this week, but the boys of summer have returned to PK Park. The University of Oregon baseball team began fall practice last week - and you have a chance to see the team in action soon. The Ducks will...
#25 Ducks defeat #12 BYU at home
EUGENE, Ore. — A shoutout to NBC16 sports reporter extraordinaire Erin Slinde, who spent her 25th birthday covering Oregon's game at Autzen Stadium Saturday against BYU. The last time BYU came to Eugene, Slinde wasn't even born yet. That was back in 1990. Oregon won that matchup against a...
South Eugene girls soccer team plays season in honor of teammate
EUGENE, Ore. — In the wake of an unimaginable loss, a local soccer team is playing to honor its teammate. Two weeks ago, South Eugene girls soccer captain Lyla Lauderbach tragically passed away in a car accident. Through an extremely difficult time, the team is finding the strength to...
Ducks coach Dan Lanning getting used to quirky game traditions
EUGENE, Ore. — Every school in the nation has their unique quirks and challenges. For some it may be the recruiting footprint or the fan bases expectations. One unique thing at Oregon is the playing 'Shout’ after the third quarter. Lanning experienced it last Saturday and at the spring game. But today’s extra jubilant celebration might have had some unintended consequences with BYU converting a long third down right after.
