According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. Editor's note: A family member said the teenagers were located Sunday morning Sept. 19 near Vancouver, Washington. The original story follows below. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home...

CORNELIUS, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO