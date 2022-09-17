Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Acts of Kindness: Springfield Lutheran Sewing Sisters lend a helping hand
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A church in need and a quilting group lending a helping hand. The Springfield Lutheran Sewing Sisters are throwing an event to raise money for their church. The sewing sisters have been working hard putting the finishing touches on many pieces to sell at their upcoming...
nbc16.com
Summer music festival helps raise funds for A Family for Every Child
EUGENE, Ore. — Both rockin' riffs and laid back tunes. Vendors lined the grass as artists set the scene for the Heart of Country Summer Music Festival at the University of Oregon's Erb Memorial Union. Everything from country, folk, honky-tonk, and Americana. And all the funds go to the...
nbc16.com
YMCA's Welcoming Festival caps off week-long celebration of diversity
EUGENE, Ore. — Sunday marked the end of the YMCA's nationwide "Welcoming Week", a celebration held to highlight the diversity present in our communities. The weeklong celebration was capped off with the Welcoming Festival at the local YMCA. Live music, dancing, food carts, and more were there for those...
nbc16.com
Eugene Mayor: UO student section chant 'highly inappropriate and entirely unacceptable'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has released a statement on the student chant that occurred at the BYU vs. University of Oregon football game on Saturday. In her statement, the mayor said her "deepest apologies go to the BYU team and visitors," and that "the individuals who participated in this hateful chant do not reflect the feelings of our city."
Hellraiser Playground for Kids – Has Eugene Park Lost It’s Mind? [PHOTOS]
Has Eugene, Oregon Parks & Rec lost their g**d*** minds? Just look at the monstrosity in the photo above: a rope and wall for climbing, and two slides; sculpted in the nightmarish image of the Hellraiser movie franchise's iconic villain, Pinhead, who looks just as creepy and blasphemous in plastic-and-steel.
nbc16.com
Proposed parks levy on November ballot for Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If a new Lane County Parks levy passes in November, homeowners could see an increase in their property taxes. They will be paying about $40 more per year for five years. The proposed parks levy is on the November ballot this year. If passed, the...
nbc16.com
People more hesitant to go out as smoke rolls into Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the smoke that rolled into Eugene Monday morning, some citizens around town were still out and about, going to dog parks and hiking. But some parks - like the Wayne Morse Dog Park in the South Hills - were less crowded Monday, despite usually being packed around lunchtime.
nbc16.com
U of O, Eugene mayor, Oregon governor speak out on offensive chant at Oregon-BYU game
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is apologizing after video surfaced of an offensive chant coming from the student section during Saturday's football game against BYU. The UO student section was yelling an offensive chant against Mormons during the game. Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the video...
nbc16.com
Cottage Grove protest over police use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
KCBY
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home
According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. Editor's note: A family member said the teenagers were located Sunday morning Sept. 19 near Vancouver, Washington. The original story follows below. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home...
nbc16.com
Lane County agency expects smoke to stay for the next few days
EUGENE, Ore. — Expect a few days of smoky conditions as the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency says smoke is here to stay. An air quality advisory is in effect for the Eugene-Springfield area until Wednesday morning. This comes as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire pushes into the...
nbc16.com
Authorities serve search warrant on large illegal marijuana operation near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office recently received a tip regarding a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation south of Junction City. LCSO deputies were granted a warrant to search the property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane. According to officials, authorities executed the warrant on...
nbc16.com
Sheriff: 21-year-old Roseburg man arrested in connection to triple-fatal crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — An arrest was made in the triple-fatal crash that occurred in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported over the weekend. On Thursday, September 15, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire is now four times the size of Eugene; up to 113,322 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say that higher humidity and precipitation helped minimized fire growth on Sunday. They say that the Cedar Creek Fire is now 113,322 acres with 11% containment. The containment line includes the west side of the fire between FS 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.
kezi.com
Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99
EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
nbc16.com
UO head coach, athletic director condemn offensive chant: 'That is not who we are'
EUGENE, Ore. — “I do want to address something that happened in our game this past weekend with BYU. Obviously, like many of you, it's really frustrating and disgusting to hear the things that were said during the game,” said Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. The fallout...
nbc16.com
Sheldon Pool set to reopen September 26 after more than a year of construction
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Pool & Fitness Center will reopen September 26 after more than a year of construction. The City of Eugene says the project cost $10.1 million, funded by a 2018 Parks and Recreation Bond measure. The recreation department says improvements include:. Expanding the facility’s southeast...
kqennewsradio.com
DINT UNCOVERS RAINBOW FENTANYL ON WEDNESDAY
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered rainbow fentanyl on Thursday. Sergeant Nick Hansen said at about 4:00 a.m. DINT conducted an operation in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Hansen said detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Detectives...
nbc16.com
South Eugene girls soccer team plays season in honor of teammate
EUGENE, Ore. — In the wake of an unimaginable loss, a local soccer team is playing to honor its teammate. Two weeks ago, South Eugene girls soccer captain Lyla Lauderbach tragically passed away in a car accident. Through an extremely difficult time, the team is finding the strength to...
