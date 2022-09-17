Read full article on original website
Maryland women’s soccer vs. Illinois preview
Maryland women’s soccer is set to conclude a six-game homestand as it takes on Illinois this Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ludwig Field in College Park. The Terps are coming off their biggest win in recent memory Sunday, as they upset reigning Big Ten champion Michigan. Coming into the...
No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer draws Penn State, 3-3
With the score tied at two apiece, No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer and Penn State battled to remain atop the Big Ten standings. In the 70th minute, the Terps received their third penalty kick of the season and everybody knew who was taking it. Senior midfielder Malcolm Johnston was two-for-two on the season and remained perfect on Tuesday night. The team captain calmly lifted the ball over Penn State goalkeeper Kris Shakes’ head, giving Maryland a 3-2 advantage.
No. 3 Maryland field hockey falls to No. 7 Princeton in double overtime, 4-3, for first loss of the season
In an early game of the year candidate on Tuesday afternoon in Princeton, New Jersey, one overtime was not enough to generate an outcome between two top-10 field hockey programs. No. 7 Princeton took advantage of a penalty corner in the second overtime with midfielder Beth Yeager delivering a low...
Presenting the spreads for Big Ten matchups in week four
Week four of the college football season is right around the corner, meaning that more Big Ten teams will be getting into the swing of conference play. Maryland will be one of eight Big Ten teams gearing up for its first league game of the year. The Terps aced their nonconference slate and are off to a 3-0 start. SMU gave Maryland a big-time scare, as the Mustangs had the lead entering the fourth quarter. However, Maryland stymied the SMU offense with timely defensive plays to the tune of only seven second-half points for the Mustangs.
No. 3 Maryland field hockey vs. No. 8 Princeton preview
No. 3 Maryland field hockey ends their two-game road trip with a top-10 showdown with the No. 8 Princeton Tigers on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Terps (7-0) picked up their first conference victory of the season with a 4-2 defeat of the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 16. Maryland overcame a 2-1 deficit in the final quarter by scoring three unanswered goals, led by graduate midfielder Danielle van Rootselaar. The Brown transfer’s two goals scored led all players in the contest.
MM 9.19: Former Terp Alyssa Thomas records back-to-back triple-doubles in WNBA Finals
Former Maryland women’s basketball star Alyssa Thomas finished her outstanding 2022 WNBA campaign on a dominant note, recording back-to-back triple-doubles in the WNBA Finals for the Connecticut Sun against the Las Vegas Aces. In game three of the series, Thomas made history with the first triple-double in WNBA Finals...
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its hard-fought win over SMU
In its final nonconference game of the 2022 season, Maryland football held off SMU for a 34-27 victory. The Mustangs presented a much greater challenge than either of the Terps’ first two opponents this season, and the game was close until the final seconds, but Maryland moved to 3-0 ahead of the beginning of Big Ten play.
