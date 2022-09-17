ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s soccer vs. Illinois preview

Maryland women’s soccer is set to conclude a six-game homestand as it takes on Illinois this Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ludwig Field in College Park. The Terps are coming off their biggest win in recent memory Sunday, as they upset reigning Big Ten champion Michigan. Coming into the...
testudotimes.com

No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer draws Penn State, 3-3

With the score tied at two apiece, No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer and Penn State battled to remain atop the Big Ten standings. In the 70th minute, the Terps received their third penalty kick of the season and everybody knew who was taking it. Senior midfielder Malcolm Johnston was two-for-two on the season and remained perfect on Tuesday night. The team captain calmly lifted the ball over Penn State goalkeeper Kris Shakes’ head, giving Maryland a 3-2 advantage.
testudotimes.com

Presenting the spreads for Big Ten matchups in week four

Week four of the college football season is right around the corner, meaning that more Big Ten teams will be getting into the swing of conference play. Maryland will be one of eight Big Ten teams gearing up for its first league game of the year. The Terps aced their nonconference slate and are off to a 3-0 start. SMU gave Maryland a big-time scare, as the Mustangs had the lead entering the fourth quarter. However, Maryland stymied the SMU offense with timely defensive plays to the tune of only seven second-half points for the Mustangs.
testudotimes.com

No. 3 Maryland field hockey vs. No. 8 Princeton preview

No. 3 Maryland field hockey ends their two-game road trip with a top-10 showdown with the No. 8 Princeton Tigers on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Terps (7-0) picked up their first conference victory of the season with a 4-2 defeat of the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 16. Maryland overcame a 2-1 deficit in the final quarter by scoring three unanswered goals, led by graduate midfielder Danielle van Rootselaar. The Brown transfer’s two goals scored led all players in the contest.
