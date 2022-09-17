Week four of the college football season is right around the corner, meaning that more Big Ten teams will be getting into the swing of conference play. Maryland will be one of eight Big Ten teams gearing up for its first league game of the year. The Terps aced their nonconference slate and are off to a 3-0 start. SMU gave Maryland a big-time scare, as the Mustangs had the lead entering the fourth quarter. However, Maryland stymied the SMU offense with timely defensive plays to the tune of only seven second-half points for the Mustangs.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO