Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
Hennepin County deputies sued by man claiming wrongful detention, threats
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minnesota man is suing Hennepin County, claiming he was wrongly detained and threatened, which led to him suffering psychological trauma and distress. The plaintiff, Anthony Watson, claims he was with his fiancé and her mother on April 8, 2020, when the car his fiancé was driving through downtown Minneapolis was pulled over by an unmarked black SUV, the lawsuit alleges.
fox9.com
Minneapolis cell phone theft scheme leads to racketeering charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An alleged criminal scheme illustrates the use of technology as part of stealing, leading to authorities cracking down on a stolen cell phone ring operating in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is charging a dozen people in a conspiracy involving suspects stealing funds through the...
fox9.com
3 juveniles allegedly ‘casing vehicles’ detained by Brooklyn Center Police
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A call to Brooklyn Center police about three juveniles possibly casing vehicles led to police detaining all three at juvenile centers Tuesday. According to police, on Sept. 20 at approximately 9:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North after multiple callers said there were several juveniles in the parking lot casing vehicles.
fox9.com
Armed carjacking suspect sought by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office: Photos
(FOX 9) - The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is sharing photos of a suspect they believe to be the culprit of an armed carjacking. According to a post on its Facebook page asking followers if they could identify the suspect, investigators believe the man in the images, "is the same person who carjacked, kidnapped and robbed a woman at gunpoint last Tuesday in Arden Hills."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Minneapolis Police: Man dies following exchange of gunfire with police
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating after a man died Tuesday evening following an exchange of gunfire with officers - a witness told investigators that the victim took his own life, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department. The incident began around 5:30 when someone...
fox9.com
Man died after exchanging gunfire with police: Authorities provide update
Minneapolis' new Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander provides an update after a man died Tuesday night following an exchange of gunfire with police. A witness told police the man in his 50s shot himself. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Authorities will release body camera footage in accordance with city's data practice rules.
fox9.com
Train engineer bit attacker, jumped from moving train: Charges
(FOX 9) - A man is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking a train engineer with a knife, causing the victim to flee by jumping from a moving locomotive Tuesday near Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Samuel David Hohman, 40, is charged with second-degree assault (assault with a deadly weapon) and criminal...
fox9.com
Thomas Lane sentenced to three years for his role in the death of George Floyd
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to his role in the murder of George Floyd was sentenced to 36 months in prison during a 10-minute virtual hearing on Wednesday morning. Thomas Lane, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter — creating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Feeding Our Future: 47 people charged in $250M fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The founder of Feeding Our Future and 46 others have been charged in what federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger on Tuesday announced charges against founder Aimee Bock and others that include conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery. Authorities alleged the massive fraud scheme took at least $250 million from the federal child nutrition program — money that was intended to help feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
fox9.com
Multiple fake school shooting reports at Minnesota schools
(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
fox9.com
Toddler killed in Arden Hills crash between school bus, pick-up truck
(FOX 9) - A 23-month-old was killed in a crash involving a pick-up truck and a school bus in Arden Hills Monday morning. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. when a school bus, which was not carrying passengers, collided with the side of a pick-up truck at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 96 West.
fox9.com
One dead after hit-and-run in Brooklyn Center, police investigating
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Center police say they are looking for the person who was driving the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian on the 6600 block of Dupont Ave North on Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 10 p.m. to investigate a possible...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
University of Minnesota building evacuated from bomb threat
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota evacuated Coffman Memorial Union Wednesday evening for a bomb threat in the area. The Safe-U Emergency alert said there's a threat at the student union on the East Bank campus. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. The building has...
fox9.com
Officials discuss next steps to curtailing crime at dangerous Minneapolis intersection
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - City and state officials are detailing the next steps in an effort to crack down on crime at one of the most dangerous intersections in Minneapolis. The corner of West Broadway and Lyndale avenues has had more than its fair share of violence in recent years. After years and years of rising crime in the area, the city is now discussing the future of two businesses at the corner that seems to be the sparking points for much of the violence.
fox9.com
St. Paul native becomes first Black woman to lead University of Minnesota's School of Social Work
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The School of Social Work at the University of Minnesota is starting the new school year with a new director. St. Paul native Dr. Joan Blakey is the first Black woman to fill the role with the School of Social Work, which was established in 1917.
fox9.com
Woman killed in White Bear Lake crash Monday morning
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman from North Branch was killed in a three-vehicle crash in White Bear Lake Township Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the 51-year-old woman was driving a Dodge Dart, attempting to turn left into a driveway from southbound on Highway 61, when she was rear-ended by the driver of a Ford Expedition.
fox9.com
Federal officials announce 'significant' COVID-related fraud case
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger and federal law enforcement partners are announcing a "significant" COVID-related fraud case. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Watch live in the player above.
fox9.com
Frustrated residents grill city officials over dangerous Minneapolis intersection
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - City and state officials are detailing the next steps in an effort to crack down on crime at one of the most dangerous intersections in Minneapolis. The corner of West Broadway and Lyndale avenues has had more than its fair share of violence in recent years. After years and years of rising crime in the area, the city is now discussing the future of two businesses at the corner that seems to be the sparking points for much of the violence.
fox9.com
20 Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from Brooklyn Park, police warn drivers
(FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are warning drivers that the department is seeing the rising trend of thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles in their jurisdiction. Throughout the past few weeks, the Brooklyn Park Police Department has reported approximately 20 vehicles from brands Kia and Hyundai that have been stolen across the city.
fox9.com
Motorcyclist killed on I-35W in Minneapolis after colliding with truck
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-35 West just south of Downtown Minneapolis early Tuesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. MPS says a 60-year-old man on a Harley Davidson Softail was driving northbound on I-35W near 28th Street when he collided...
Comments / 0