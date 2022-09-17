ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
NFL
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge of 2022, the Bills

In this young season, the Miami Dolphins, more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills. If there is one thing we are learning about the narrative on Tua Tagovailoa it is a simple fact that those that hate him will continue to do so no matter what he does. That was the case on Sunday against the Ravens. Six touchdown passes, a 4th quarter comeback and some in the media weren’t all that impressed. As we talked about on Monday, there were those that said it was the Ravens’ defense, not the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Shaun Wade
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Steelers#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Qb Mac
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill had funny message for Tua Tagovailoa critics

Tyreek Hill spent all offseason talking about how underrated Tua Tagovailoa is, and his new quarterback has made him look pretty good through the first two games of the season. After Miami’s incredible comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Hill had a hilarious message for all the Tua critics.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin admits he took mercy on Georgia Tech coach

Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin sounds less than enthusiastic about his OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked stagnant on offense Sunday against the New England Patriots, and coach Mike Tomlin is sending signals that he is not happy. Tomlin did not exactly offer praise for offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Monday when asked about playcalling. When asked if he was on board with Canada’s concepts, Tomlin simply said he was exercising patience.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady, Bucs reverse course on recent decision

Tom Brady apparently will not be taking a veteran rest day in the middle of every week, after all. A recent report claimed Brady and the Bucs had come up with an arrangement where the 45-year-old quarterback would not practice on Wednesdays. The plan was for Brady to use that day as a veteran personal day, though he was still expected to be at the facility preparing for the Bucs’ upcoming opponent. That has already changed, as Brady was on the practice field with his teammates on Wednesday.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
20K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy