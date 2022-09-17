Read full article on original website
Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge of 2022, the Bills
In this young season, the Miami Dolphins, more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills. If there is one thing we are learning about the narrative on Tua Tagovailoa it is a simple fact that those that hate him will continue to do so no matter what he does. That was the case on Sunday against the Ravens. Six touchdown passes, a 4th quarter comeback and some in the media weren’t all that impressed. As we talked about on Monday, there were those that said it was the Ravens’ defense, not the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
Bill Belichick on the Ravens’ loss to Miami and what to expect this week
Belichick said he'd be surprised if the Ravens continue to give up big plays the way they did against Miami last week. Bill Belichick strode to the podium Wednesday in Foxborough wearing a bright red Patriots hoodie. The Patriots head coach praised Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh, general manager Eric DeCosta,...
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear
Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
Cowboys fans relentlessly troll Stephen A. Smith after Steelers' loss to Patriots
Dallas Cowboys fans didn’t waste any time when presented with an opportunity to troll ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 17-14 loss at home to the New England Patriots. Smith has openly trolled Cowboys fans after losses over the years, including their season-opening loss against...
Tyreek Hill had funny message for Tua Tagovailoa critics
Tyreek Hill spent all offseason talking about how underrated Tua Tagovailoa is, and his new quarterback has made him look pretty good through the first two games of the season. After Miami’s incredible comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Hill had a hilarious message for all the Tua critics.
Lane Kiffin admits he took mercy on Georgia Tech coach
Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
ESPN and national outlets are now treating the Patriots like a laughingstock
The New England Patriots don’t command the respect they once did. Many national outlets, including ESPN, are treating them as a laughingstock – even after their win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mike Tomlin sounds less than enthusiastic about his OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers looked stagnant on offense Sunday against the New England Patriots, and coach Mike Tomlin is sending signals that he is not happy. Tomlin did not exactly offer praise for offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Monday when asked about playcalling. When asked if he was on board with Canada’s concepts, Tomlin simply said he was exercising patience.
The Patriots' highest-graded player of 2022 might surprise you
You might have expected a Patriots defensive player to be Pro Football Focus’ early-season darling in 2022. But you probably didn’t think that player would be Deatrich Wise Jr.
Sean Payton addresses whether he wants to coach again
Sean Payton talked recently about his level of interest in coaching again. Payton stepped away from the New Orleans Saints after last season, which was his 15th with the franchise. There were rumors that Payton was going to team up with Tom Brady in Miami, but that did not come through.
Kyle Brandt makes bold New York Giants statement after bringing out their upcoming schedule on Good Morning Football
KYLE BRANDT dared to dream about New York Giants after their second straight win. The Good Morning Football host was in confident mood after the Giants beat Carolina Panthers on Sunday. New York followed up their win over Tennessee Titans to go to 2-0 this season. Giants fans are starting...
Tom Brady, Bucs reverse course on recent decision
Tom Brady apparently will not be taking a veteran rest day in the middle of every week, after all. A recent report claimed Brady and the Bucs had come up with an arrangement where the 45-year-old quarterback would not practice on Wednesdays. The plan was for Brady to use that day as a veteran personal day, though he was still expected to be at the facility preparing for the Bucs’ upcoming opponent. That has already changed, as Brady was on the practice field with his teammates on Wednesday.
