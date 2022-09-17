ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly pedestrian killed in crash with box truck

ROCKPORT — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an elderly pedestrian on Friday afternoon, according to a statement.

On Friday at 2:57 p.m., Rockport police said they received two 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a small box truck on Railroad Avenue.

Responding officers found a female elderly citizen being attended to by the truck’s driver and two passersby, according to the statement.

Gloucester Fire Rescue responded, and initially took the victim to Evans Field for transport by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, police said.

The victim was then taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, where she was later pronounced dead, according to a statement.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Rockport police, the Essex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section are still investigating the incident.

