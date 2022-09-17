ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Community support unwavering as Holland football ends season in loss to Zeeland West

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkBec_0hytt4Wz00

HOLLAND - It wasn't about winning and losing.

It wasn't about the score or the records.

It was about a unique community celebrating seniors - players, cheerleaders and band members - and celebrating culture with Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Holland High School football program played its final game of the season on Friday night at Hope College's Ray & Sue Smith Stadium, a 56-0 loss to Zeeland West.

All the players could talk about afterward, however, was the packed crowd that has followed the Dutch through thick and thin over the years.

"It is beautiful. They support us even though (we struggle). The support has been great. Everyone showed up and made it better for us," Holland senior Mario Lee said.

The Dutch announced two weeks ago this would be the final varsity game of the season. With a team packed with mostly sophomores, safety became an issue when you are dealing with inexperienced 15-year-olds facing extremely experienced 17- and 18-year-olds all season.

Holland decided that for the good of the program, the underclassmen would continue the season on junior varsity, allowing them to develop and build toward next year.

But that does not include the seniors who cannot play junior varsity. The Dutch have six seniors - Mateo Clawson, Nolan Currier, Paul Klomparens, Lee, Donal Morin and Santiago Solano - who played their final game on Friday. Coach Will Siffin made sure each of the position players got to run the ball, even the linemen.

"It was awesome," Lee said. "I asked coach a week ago and he said he would think about it. But we put a play in for everyone. It was awesome. These seniors are good people. They are my family, and I love them very much."

It was a bittersweet night for the seniors and the program, but ultimately, the right decision was made.

Subscribe:Get complete coverage of local sports with this special offer

With 14 freshmen and sophomores making up half the varsity roster of just 28, and most of the starting spots, going up against a conference that has state powers like Zeeland West, Mona Shores, Muskegon and Zeeland East, doesn't allow younger, physically inferior players to have the time to develop, especially with most of them playing on both sides of the ball.

Let's make this clear, it isn't about the scoreboard struggles. Holland has had plenty of seasons of struggle, but this is a unique situation that is about safety and development.

And despite the score on Friday, the Holland community came out in full force to send the seniors out with an atmopshere they deserve.

It is something special about Holland High School athletics. Dutch teams have, for the most part, been really good or really struggled over the years in most sports, not just football.

But Holland games are packed as much, and often more, than other teams in the area. That community support is something the athletes will take much further than their athletic careers.

It also makes everything mean more to the community. The wins mean so much more than usual. The losses are felt by more than usual. The tremendous diversity is celebrated even more than usual, as it should be with athletes, cheerleaders and band members showing Black, white, Asian, Latino. It is something tremendous about Holland, and we see it at other local schools as well. But to invest this much time and energy into teams that struggle, makes Holland Public Schools truly special.

It sounds so simple to say that a school and community support their team through thick and thin, but it is something that simply isn't the case for many districts.

In his first year coaching in Holland, Siffin became aware of this very quickly.

"There is a lot of support for this program. I felt it the first night, and still feel it at the end here," Siffin said. "We wish we could have extended it longer, but obviously, our situation is unique. I am proud of the guys doing what they can. I am proud of this community. We are not going to let them down. We are going to keep fighting and give them something to be proud of.

"It is something special. Everybody likes a winner, but it is nice to see that support (no matter what). If we build something special, which we intend to do, it is something they can get behind and it shows the potential that is here."

It is that investment in the students that was on display in full force in Friday's finale.

The game

As much of a celebration the game was for Holland (0-4), the scoreboard favored the state-power Dux of Zeeland West (4-0), on their way to another dominant season.

Two plays in, Zeeland West's Skyler Geurink intercepted a pass and returned it to the Holland 2-yard line. Jared Helder scored on a run on the next play. Helder scored the conversion and the Dux quickly led 8-0.

Geurink scored on a 57-yard run on the first play of the next possession. Two plays from scrimmage, two scores for the Dux. Dominic Goodrich ran in the conversion.

The next Zeeland West play was a touchdown, but called back for a penalty. Repeating first down, Parker Holman scored on a 39-yard run to make it 24-0. Helder added a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter and the Dux led 32-0.

Wyatt Boersen scored on a 29-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 40-0 after the conversion. It stayed that way until halftime.

In the second half, Isaac VanderZwaag scored on a 1-yard run and Trey Sloothaak scored on a 3-yard run.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mibiz.com

North Ottawa Community Health System merging into Trinity Health Oct. 1

GRAND HAVEN — North Ottawa Community Health System will become part of Trinity Health Michigan on Oct. 1 when the two health care systems close their planned merger. Executives announced today that they have signed a final agreement to merge North Ottawa into Trinity Health, ending more than a century of independence for the small Grand Haven health system. Once the deal closes, North Ottawa Community Health System will become known as Trinity Health Grand Haven and maintain all existing operations.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Holland, MI
Sports
Holland, MI
Football
City
Holland, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Zeeland, MI
Sports
Holland, MI
Education
Zeeland, MI
Education
Zeeland, MI
Football
WOOD

Eastbrook Homes has beautiful community in Jenison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You know what they say, it’s all about location, so when choosing a place to call home, you want to be close to a lot of things. What if that neighborhood also included a pool, a clubhouse, playground, and had a friendly atmosphere? Lowing Woods by Eastbrook Homes offers exactly that!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant

This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cheerleaders#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Zeeland West#Hispanic#The Holland High School#Hope College#Ray Sue Smith Stadium#Dutch
whtc.com

Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
ALLENDALE, MI
98.7 WFGR

WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen

This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Netherlands
WOOD

Marginal Risk of a Severe Thunderstorm Today/This Evening

The Storm Prediction Center has W. Michigan in a Marginal (Level 1) Risk Area for this PM/evening. The main threats are isolated hail and strong wind. West Michigan is in a Marginal Risk Area for a potential severe thunderstorm for late today and this evening. This is for an isolated report of hail or strong winds. The storms will be touched off by a rather strong cold front that will bring the coolest air since last May.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

ArtPrize 2022: Best Entries, Art Prize Map, Photo Scavenger Hunt, Tips, Events, Interactive Art & More

Families love this annual city-wide Grand Rapids MI event that places pop-up art installations and festival-like events everywhere – in parks, museums, restaurants, coffee shops, laundromats, theaters, hotel lobbies, bridges, and empty storefronts – over three square miles. It’s certainly one of the community’s favorite fall activities.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Church acquires former Huntington Bank HQ for $7M

Family Church recently purchased the former Huntington Bank headquarters in Holland for $7 million. Constructed in 1992, the three-story building consists of 132,127 square feet and sits on 41.7 acres at 10717 Adams St. The site includes a private drive, parking and close access to downtown Holland and Grand Rapids via I-196.
HOLLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Historic Bowens Mills shuts down cider festivals

Bowens Mills “It’s Cider Time” festivals are shutting down after nearly a half century just east of Wayland. “We are sad to announce that we can no longer have ‘It’s Cider Time’ festivals at Historic Bowen Mills,” said co-owners Carleen and Owen Sabin. “Unfortunately the State of Michigan has decided that our cider making days have come to an end.”
WAYLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Highway 51 was closed down for about six hours Wednesday after a triple-vehicle collision in Paw Paw Township. According to authorities, a 26-year-old man from Arkansas was driving northbound in a pickup near Eagle Lake Road when they sideswiped a southbound semi truck before crossing the centerline and hitting southbound box truck head-on.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
abc12.com

Four people, including two GVSU students, shot near Grand Rapids

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Deputies in Ottawa County said four men, including two Grand Valley State University students, were shot during a party in the Grand Rapids area. Investigators said it happened a short time before 2:30 Sunday morning in Allendale Township. According to authorities, one of the men...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy