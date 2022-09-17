Community support unwavering as Holland football ends season in loss to Zeeland West

HOLLAND - It wasn't about winning and losing.

It wasn't about the score or the records.

It was about a unique community celebrating seniors - players, cheerleaders and band members - and celebrating culture with Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Holland High School football program played its final game of the season on Friday night at Hope College's Ray & Sue Smith Stadium, a 56-0 loss to Zeeland West.

All the players could talk about afterward, however, was the packed crowd that has followed the Dutch through thick and thin over the years.

"It is beautiful. They support us even though (we struggle). The support has been great. Everyone showed up and made it better for us," Holland senior Mario Lee said.

The Dutch announced two weeks ago this would be the final varsity game of the season. With a team packed with mostly sophomores, safety became an issue when you are dealing with inexperienced 15-year-olds facing extremely experienced 17- and 18-year-olds all season.

Holland decided that for the good of the program, the underclassmen would continue the season on junior varsity, allowing them to develop and build toward next year.

But that does not include the seniors who cannot play junior varsity. The Dutch have six seniors - Mateo Clawson, Nolan Currier, Paul Klomparens, Lee, Donal Morin and Santiago Solano - who played their final game on Friday. Coach Will Siffin made sure each of the position players got to run the ball, even the linemen.

"It was awesome," Lee said. "I asked coach a week ago and he said he would think about it. But we put a play in for everyone. It was awesome. These seniors are good people. They are my family, and I love them very much."

It was a bittersweet night for the seniors and the program, but ultimately, the right decision was made.

With 14 freshmen and sophomores making up half the varsity roster of just 28, and most of the starting spots, going up against a conference that has state powers like Zeeland West, Mona Shores, Muskegon and Zeeland East, doesn't allow younger, physically inferior players to have the time to develop, especially with most of them playing on both sides of the ball.

Let's make this clear, it isn't about the scoreboard struggles. Holland has had plenty of seasons of struggle, but this is a unique situation that is about safety and development.

And despite the score on Friday, the Holland community came out in full force to send the seniors out with an atmopshere they deserve.

It is something special about Holland High School athletics. Dutch teams have, for the most part, been really good or really struggled over the years in most sports, not just football.

But Holland games are packed as much, and often more, than other teams in the area. That community support is something the athletes will take much further than their athletic careers.

It also makes everything mean more to the community. The wins mean so much more than usual. The losses are felt by more than usual. The tremendous diversity is celebrated even more than usual, as it should be with athletes, cheerleaders and band members showing Black, white, Asian, Latino. It is something tremendous about Holland, and we see it at other local schools as well. But to invest this much time and energy into teams that struggle, makes Holland Public Schools truly special.

It sounds so simple to say that a school and community support their team through thick and thin, but it is something that simply isn't the case for many districts.

In his first year coaching in Holland, Siffin became aware of this very quickly.

"There is a lot of support for this program. I felt it the first night, and still feel it at the end here," Siffin said. "We wish we could have extended it longer, but obviously, our situation is unique. I am proud of the guys doing what they can. I am proud of this community. We are not going to let them down. We are going to keep fighting and give them something to be proud of.

"It is something special. Everybody likes a winner, but it is nice to see that support (no matter what). If we build something special, which we intend to do, it is something they can get behind and it shows the potential that is here."

It is that investment in the students that was on display in full force in Friday's finale.

The game

As much of a celebration the game was for Holland (0-4), the scoreboard favored the state-power Dux of Zeeland West (4-0), on their way to another dominant season.

Two plays in, Zeeland West's Skyler Geurink intercepted a pass and returned it to the Holland 2-yard line. Jared Helder scored on a run on the next play. Helder scored the conversion and the Dux quickly led 8-0.

Geurink scored on a 57-yard run on the first play of the next possession. Two plays from scrimmage, two scores for the Dux. Dominic Goodrich ran in the conversion.

The next Zeeland West play was a touchdown, but called back for a penalty. Repeating first down, Parker Holman scored on a 39-yard run to make it 24-0. Helder added a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter and the Dux led 32-0.

Wyatt Boersen scored on a 29-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 40-0 after the conversion. It stayed that way until halftime.

In the second half, Isaac VanderZwaag scored on a 1-yard run and Trey Sloothaak scored on a 3-yard run.