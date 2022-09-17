ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Five reasons the Auburn Tigers beat Penn State

By Cooper Posey
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRVom_0hytt3eG00

Here are five reasons why the Auburn Tigers will beat Penn State.

Auburn football heads into week three 2-0 as they get ready to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Here are five reasons the Tigers will walk away still undefeated.

The wide receivers

Auburn's wide receiver group has not been impressive through two weeks of football. Ja'Varrius Johnson leads the team with 158 receiving yards. The player with the second most is John Samuel Shenker with 64 yards, he is also the only player who has recorded a touchdown reception for the Tigers through two games.

This is the week we see a difference in Auburn's passing game. Auburn will do different things on offense in this one.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOfzC_0hytt3eG00

The atmosphere

This will be the first time the Nittany Lions have ever played at Jordan-Hare Stadium. This game will be played in front of a sold-out crowd and Auburn has declared this an orange-out game. Penn State's whiteout in 2021 was impressive but perhaps Auburn will have a stronger home-field advantage in 2022.

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lh2f1_0hytt3eG00

Auburn's defense

Auburn's secondary has struggled through the first two games this season. The Tigers gave up almost 300 passing yards to San Jose State last Saturday but they still have a great defensive front compared to Penn State's offensive line. The Tigers' ability to stop the run this week is going to show, it's also going to win them a football game.

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bol3i_0hytt3eG00

Penn State's kicking game

Penn State's kicker Jake Pinegar missed a field goal and an extra point against Ohio last weekend. If Auburn's defense can stop the Nittany Lions offense and force Pinegar to attempt field goals throughout the game there is no guarantee he will capitalize on them.

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKjBf_0hytt3eG00

TJ Finley

TJ Finley threw his third interception of the season last weekend against San Jose State and then he went on an impressive run throwing the football. Post-INT Finley went 12-15 and threw eight completions for ten yards or more. I expect Finley to show up on Saturday and make a statement that he is the guy who can go out and win big games.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

