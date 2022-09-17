Read full article on original website
KVIA
Lawyer for capital murder suspect concerned with El Paso DA’s handling of case as trial is delayed
EL PASO, Texas -- A man accused of taking part in an ambush-style murder of a former Army soldier in 2017 was supposed to go before a jury in October. Now, Tristan Chilton will have to wait longer for his capital murder trial to occur. And his attorney is concerned about the latest delay.
cbs4local.com
El Paso woman accused of assaulting CBP officer at Paso del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested this week at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry on criminal charges related to her alleged assault on a federal law enforcement officer. According to court documents, 19-year-old Shailene Ashanty Gutierrez, entered the U.S. from Mexico at...
KVIA
Recusal hearing for state judge in Walmart mass shooting case postponed
An out-of-town judge on Monday postponed a hearing to determine if the state judge will continue to preside over the 2019 Walmart mass shooting. Judge Sid Harle, the presiding judge of the San Antonio-based 4th Administrative Judicial Region, granted prosecutor’s request for a continuance after a short Zoom hearing. Harle, a former Bexar County district court judge, said the new hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. El Paso time on Sept. 27.
cbs4local.com
El Paso DA considers requesting help in prosecuting Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is considering requesting help from the Texas Attorney General to prosecute the alleged Walmart shooter. Rosales filed a letter on September 13 and sent it to several federal and state officials, among them Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces woman allegedly killed by husband filed several restraining orders
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14) — A 48-year-old woman living in Dona Ana County is believed to have been murdered by her husband. In 2021, the couple owned Forghedaboudit Italian, a popular restaurant in Las Cruces. Kimberly Yucone, was found dead inside her home at 6530 Vista De Oro...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's investigate homicide in far eastside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead in the desert area near Fann Drive and Bull Elk drives Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said they're investigating a homicide case. Around 548 a.m. law enforcement received a call from a person who said they witnessed a person being shot.
Former El Paso Mayor Forms P.A.C. To Defend District Attorney Rosales
Former two-term Mayor of El Paso John Cook is apparently defending D.A. Yvonne Rosales against claims of incompetence. Cook launched a Facebook Group called #TruthMatters on Friday of last week. In the initial post, Mr. Cook said, “A scheme is underway to undo the votes of over 200,000 voters who voted for our District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. We cannot allow lies to undermine our democracy. This group is to allow the truth to come out."
Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone home off Vista del Oro just […]
cbs4local.com
Man accused of stabbing brother to death
A man found with stab wounds who later died at a hospital was killed by his brother, according to El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Edward Angarita, 30, was found stabbed in the canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley in Socorro on Saturday. Angarita was taken to the...
cbs4local.com
Owner of Las Cruces Italian restaurant allegedly shot by husband
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Court documents for a man accused of killing his wife in their Las Cruces home provided a timeline leading up to Kimberly Yacone's death. The couple's 17-year-old son was home when the alleged shooting happened Sunday night at 6530 Vista De Oro. Robert Kevin...
KVIA
Man charged in brother’s murder after weekend stabbing in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas -- A 28-year-old man is charged with killing his brother following a fight over the weekend, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Jose Antonio Angarita stabbed 30-year-old Edward Angarita following a fight. Edward Angarita was found early Sunday morning at a canal bank near...
KVIA
Lower Valley shooting, one man taken to hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating a shooting at 8631 North Loop. Police say one man in his late 30s has been taken to the hospital. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
cbs4local.com
Man arrested, accused of breaking into property in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of breaking into a property in far east El Paso. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Brucker Michael James. Deputies were called to the 3900 block of N. Zaragoza on Sunday for a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived they found...
cbs4local.com
Man accused of stabbing brother to death after argument over 'financial issues'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who is accused of stabbing his brother to death allegedly stabbed him after having arguments over financial issues. Edward Angarita, 30, was found stabbed in the canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley in Socorro on Saturday. Angarita was taken...
KVIA
Hit and Run crashes, car dealership rampage, cocaine possession leads to El Paso man’s arrest
EL PASO, Texas -- A 38-year-old man was involved in two hit and run crashes prior to a car dealership rampage that caused over $170,000 in damage, according to El Paso Police. After arresting Eduardo Robles, police say they found one pound of cocaine in his possession. Police say officers...
KVIA
El Paso County Animal Welfare Dept. to create low-cost clinic, will hire vet students from Juarez
EL PASO, Texas -- An 8,000 sq. ft. portable that used to be a VA mobile clinic, now it belongs to the county's Animal Welfare Department. Soon staff will be able offer services at little or no cost for pet owners across the county. Thanks to county commissioners as well...
cbs4local.com
Man with abdominal stab wound found dead in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead with stab wounds in Socorro on Saturday. Police officers were called out to the 660 Old Hueco Tanks Road around 3:50 a.m. When officers arrived they found three men standing around a man with an abdominal stab wound. The...
KVIA
El Paso Police: Surveillance video shows man shooting victim multiple times
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 26-year-old man is seen in surveillance video exiting a car and shooting a 35-year-old man multiple times in an early Sunday morning attack. Christopher Ryan Correa died from his injuries. Police say it happened at that 10-4 Oyster Bar at 12275...
Deadly shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --One person is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces. It happened Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m. at the 6500 block of Vista del Oro. Police say that one man from inside the home called 911. When crews arrived, one female was found dead at the scene. Officials say that The post Deadly shooting in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
DA: ‘Severe retaliation’ prevents Walmart shooting prosecution
10:25 a.m., Sept. 17: This story was updated to reflect the hearing date to determine whether federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty. The “conspiracy” to remove El Paso’s district attorney from office stems from her refusal to drop the death penalty against the alleged Walmart mass shooting gunman, according to a recent court filing in the federal case.
