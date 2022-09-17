Former two-term Mayor of El Paso John Cook is apparently defending D.A. Yvonne Rosales against claims of incompetence. Cook launched a Facebook Group called #TruthMatters on Friday of last week. In the initial post, Mr. Cook said, “A scheme is underway to undo the votes of over 200,000 voters who voted for our District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. We cannot allow lies to undermine our democracy. This group is to allow the truth to come out."

