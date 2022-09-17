ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Recusal hearing for state judge in Walmart mass shooting case postponed

An out-of-town judge on Monday postponed a hearing to determine if the state judge will continue to preside over the 2019 Walmart mass shooting. Judge Sid Harle, the presiding judge of the San Antonio-based 4th Administrative Judicial Region, granted prosecutor’s request for a continuance after a short Zoom hearing. Harle, a former Bexar County district court judge, said the new hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. El Paso time on Sept. 27.
cbs4local.com

El Paso DA considers requesting help in prosecuting Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is considering requesting help from the Texas Attorney General to prosecute the alleged Walmart shooter. Rosales filed a letter on September 13 and sent it to several federal and state officials, among them Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland.
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's investigate homicide in far eastside

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead in the desert area near Fann Drive and Bull Elk drives Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said they're investigating a homicide case. Around 548 a.m. law enforcement received a call from a person who said they witnessed a person being shot.
95.5 KLAQ

Former El Paso Mayor Forms P.A.C. To Defend District Attorney Rosales

Former two-term Mayor of El Paso John Cook is apparently defending D.A. Yvonne Rosales against claims of incompetence. Cook launched a Facebook Group called #TruthMatters on Friday of last week. In the initial post, Mr. Cook said, “A scheme is underway to undo the votes of over 200,000 voters who voted for our District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. We cannot allow lies to undermine our democracy. This group is to allow the truth to come out."
KTSM

Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting.  Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone home off Vista del Oro just […]
cbs4local.com

Man accused of stabbing brother to death

A man found with stab wounds who later died at a hospital was killed by his brother, according to El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Edward Angarita, 30, was found stabbed in the canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley in Socorro on Saturday. Angarita was taken to the...
cbs4local.com

Owner of Las Cruces Italian restaurant allegedly shot by husband

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Court documents for a man accused of killing his wife in their Las Cruces home provided a timeline leading up to Kimberly Yacone's death. The couple's 17-year-old son was home when the alleged shooting happened Sunday night at 6530 Vista De Oro. Robert Kevin...
KVIA

Man charged in brother’s murder after weekend stabbing in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas -- A 28-year-old man is charged with killing his brother following a fight over the weekend, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Jose Antonio Angarita stabbed 30-year-old Edward Angarita following a fight. Edward Angarita was found early Sunday morning at a canal bank near...
KVIA

Lower Valley shooting, one man taken to hospital

EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating a shooting at 8631 North Loop. Police say one man in his late 30s has been taken to the hospital. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
cbs4local.com

Man arrested, accused of breaking into property in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of breaking into a property in far east El Paso. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Brucker Michael James. Deputies were called to the 3900 block of N. Zaragoza on Sunday for a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived they found...
cbs4local.com

Man with abdominal stab wound found dead in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead with stab wounds in Socorro on Saturday. Police officers were called out to the 660 Old Hueco Tanks Road around 3:50 a.m. When officers arrived they found three men standing around a man with an abdominal stab wound. The...
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --One person is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces. It happened Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m. at the 6500 block of Vista del Oro. Police say that one man from inside the home called 911. When crews arrived, one female was found dead at the scene. Officials say that The post Deadly shooting in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org

DA: ‘Severe retaliation’ prevents Walmart shooting prosecution

10:25 a.m., Sept. 17: This story was updated to reflect the hearing date to determine whether federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty. The “conspiracy” to remove El Paso’s district attorney from office stems from her refusal to drop the death penalty against the alleged Walmart mass shooting gunman, according to a recent court filing in the federal case.
EL PASO, TX

