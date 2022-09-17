Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Lanes close on Gene Snyder Freeway after multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder has caused lanes to close for at least one hour. According to TRIMARC, at least four cars were reported to be involved on I-265 North mile marker 25 near Taylorsville Road. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Multi-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder Freeway causes backups
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-vehicle crash has caused a massive traffic back up on the Gene Snyder Freeway. According to TRIMARC, the accident happened on I-265 North near mile marker 24 just past Taylorsville Road. About four vehicles were involved in a crash including a semi-truck. It’s unclear if...
Wave 3
Crash on I-265 causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
WLKY.com
Sherman Minton bridge shutdown: Westbound I-64 closes this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another interstate shutdown could complicate travel for drivers this weekend. A full weekend directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is currently scheduled to begin Sept. 23. Westbound I-64 will be closed after 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
LMPD officer, man taken to hospital after crash in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer and a man were taken to the hospital after they crash in downtown Louisville on Tuesday. LMPD said that the officer was responding to a service call around 4:30 p.m. when they struck another vehicle at 9th Street and Broadway.
LMPD: 1 person is dead after 2 cars crashed into a motorcycle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after two cars hit a motorcycle in Louisville's Highview neighborhood Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to a serious injury collision on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassel Road Sept. 19 around 11 p.m., according to a press release. When...
WLKY.com
Motorcyclist killed in Highview wrong-way crash, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Highview late Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11 p.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a vehicle striking a motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassal Road. When they got there, police...
wdrb.com
Louisville carjacking with child in vehicle ends in crash and critical injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman from Texas is in custody after she carjacked a Louisville man's car — with his child inside — before crashing it into a business and critically injuring the person inside. According to court documents, 18-year-old Anneyska Garcia was taken into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested 3 weeks after crash that injured 4 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested three weeks after a crash on Dixie Highway that left four people injured. Robert Risen is facing several charges including assault and wanton endangerment. Risen pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. Shively police said that Risen drove away after...
Wave 3
KSP: Carrollton man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Trimble County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carrollton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Trimble County,. Around 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash on US 42 in Bedford after three cars crashed. Early investigation revealed a motorcycle lost control...
wdrb.com
Drivers dealing with I-71 detours during morning and afternoon commute this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Commuters who normally use a busy stretch of Interstate 71 South will deal with detours this week as a construction project has several miles of the interstate closed through Sept. 26. The 10-day closure went into effect Sept. 16 for a construction project on I-71 South...
Wave 3
All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-264 eastbound are blocked to a reported shooting. According to MetroSafe, dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264 near milemarker 10 area of Southern Parkway and Taylor Boulevard. Louisville Metro Police, Fire and EMS are on scene. One patient...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
35-year-old killed in Outer Loop crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 35-year-old woman killed in a crash on Outer Loop on Sunday has been identified. Louisville Metro Police Department Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Police...
WLKY.com
I-71 closures means Louisville drivers should plan out their commute this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville drivers should plan out their commute this week due to additional road closures. Interstate 71 will have several lane and road closures for bridge work next week in addition to the southbound shutdown. Beginning Monday night at 8 p.m. Chamberlain Lane under I-71 will be...
WLKY.com
KSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Trimble County
TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said they are investigating a fatal crash in Trimble County that left one man dead on Sept. 17. There was a three-vehicle collision that KSP responded to on U.S. Route 42 in Trimble County on Saturday. KSP said officials said their initial...
Wave 3
Woman killed in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after a rollover crash happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
WLKY.com
Man arrested in Southside Drive double shooting; victim identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 48-year-old in July. Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested and charged with murder and assault in connection to a double deadly shooting on Southside Drive. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man who was...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old is being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside and crashing the vehicle. According to the arrest report, Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police. The report said that Garcia flagged down...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Man caught on video setting first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview police are retracing the footsteps of a man caught on video setting the first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County. New surveillance video shows the moment the man lit a camper and two box trucks on fire at a business on North Williams Lane. See photos below.
Comments / 0