Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Lanes close on Gene Snyder Freeway after multi-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder has caused lanes to close for at least one hour. According to TRIMARC, at least four cars were reported to be involved on I-265 North mile marker 25 near Taylorsville Road. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Multi-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder Freeway causes backups

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-vehicle crash has caused a massive traffic back up on the Gene Snyder Freeway. According to TRIMARC, the accident happened on I-265 North near mile marker 24 just past Taylorsville Road. About four vehicles were involved in a crash including a semi-truck. It’s unclear if...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crash on I-265 causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Sherman Minton bridge shutdown: Westbound I-64 closes this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another interstate shutdown could complicate travel for drivers this weekend. A full weekend directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is currently scheduled to begin Sept. 23. Westbound I-64 will be closed after 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

LMPD: 1 person is dead after 2 cars crashed into a motorcycle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after two cars hit a motorcycle in Louisville's Highview neighborhood Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to a serious injury collision on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassel Road Sept. 19 around 11 p.m., according to a press release. When...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Motorcyclist killed in Highview wrong-way crash, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Highview late Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11 p.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a vehicle striking a motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassal Road. When they got there, police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#I 64#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested 3 weeks after crash that injured 4 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested three weeks after a crash on Dixie Highway that left four people injured. Robert Risen is facing several charges including assault and wanton endangerment. Risen pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. Shively police said that Risen drove away after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-264 eastbound are blocked to a reported shooting. According to MetroSafe, dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264 near milemarker 10 area of Southern Parkway and Taylor Boulevard. Louisville Metro Police, Fire and EMS are on scene. One patient...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

35-year-old killed in Outer Loop crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 35-year-old woman killed in a crash on Outer Loop on Sunday has been identified. Louisville Metro Police Department Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

KSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Trimble County

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said they are investigating a fatal crash in Trimble County that left one man dead on Sept. 17. There was a three-vehicle collision that KSP responded to on U.S. Route 42 in Trimble County on Saturday. KSP said officials said their initial...
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man arrested in Southside Drive double shooting; victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 48-year-old in July. Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested and charged with murder and assault in connection to a double deadly shooting on Southside Drive. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man who was...
LOUISVILLE, KY

