pajaronian.com
Moss Landing fire closes Hwy. 1
MOSS LANDING — An early morning fire in a Tesla Megapack at the Elkhorn Battery Storage facility in Moss Landing forced emergency officials to close a section of Highway 1 between Salinas Road and Molera Road. Fire crews have largely contained the blaze as of 9:30am. The California Highway...
Robbery suspects caught after chase ends on Highway 17
CENTRAL COAST—A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night following a brazen string of robberies of several CVS stores in multiple counties. Lt. Patrick Dimick of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Coryeon Wyatt, 18, and Keoinjhanie Russell, 21—both of San Jose—were caught off of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz following a high speed chase with several law agencies.
