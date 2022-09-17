CENTRAL COAST—A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night following a brazen string of robberies of several CVS stores in multiple counties. Lt. Patrick Dimick of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Coryeon Wyatt, 18, and Keoinjhanie Russell, 21—both of San Jose—were caught off of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz following a high speed chase with several law agencies.

