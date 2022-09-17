ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer survivor inspires her swim instructor to shave her head

By Meagan Miller
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBdJO_0hytpmwk00

Lee Health Foundation’s fifth annual Clips for Cancer event continued this week, with a swim instructor, two nurses and business professionals from Dunkin’ Donuts and Florida Weekly all getting their heads shaved.

It’s all to help Southwest Florida kids who are battling cancer at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Anna Aaron is a swim instructor at Aquatribe Inc.

One of her students, a 3-year-old named Libbi, has beat kidney cancer twice. Libbi’s story has inspired Anna so much, she let Libbi shave off her long locks.

Anna said it’s not about her. It’s about Libbi and other kids who go through cancer treatment and often lose their hair.

Clips for Cancer raises money and awareness for Barbara’s Friends, which ensures Southwest families receive the care they need close to home.

If you’re not up for braving the shave but want to help, you can simply donate.

Different community leaders will have their heads shaved every Friday throughout September!

For more information or to donate, click here.

ABC7 Fort Myers

