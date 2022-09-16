ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Patagonia founder donates entire company to fight against climate change

By Kelly McClure
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fexoN_0hytpiPq00

Patagonia store owner Yvon Chouinard poses in his shop November 21, 1993 in California. (Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison Agency/Getty)

Yvon Chouinard, founder of the popular outdoorsy clothing and accessories brand, Patagonia, has announced that he's donating his entire company to help fight against climate change.

Launched over 50 years ago, the company is now worth upwards of $3 billion and will be transferred over to a collective that will oversee that all non reinvested profits will be put to use as Chouinard intends.

In a statement published on the Patagonia website on Wednesday, Choiunard says:

"While we're doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it's not enough. We needed to find a way to put more money into fighting the crisis while keeping the company's values intact. One option was to sell Patagonia and donate all the money. But we couldn't be sure a new owner would maintain our values or keep our team of people around the world employed.

Another path was to take the company public. What a disaster that would have been. Even public companies with good intentions are under too much pressure to create short-term gain at the expense of long-term vitality and responsibility.

Truth be told, there were no good options available. So, we created our own."

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

The United States' invasive species crisis, in pictures

Like many of my fellow animal-lovers, it pains me to think of killing an insect. There are videos of me as an infant staring in awe at creepy-crawlies as they scuttle past me; as an adult, I've retained that habit. Yet like millions of other Americans, I make an exception...
ANIMALS
Salon

"Equity within the whole restaurant": The problem with the tipped wage

Even though he came up in professional kitchens starting as a line cook, Ron Hsu didn't internalize the implicit inequity and racism of the tipped wage system until he became a restaurant owner, in 2019. The Atlanta-based chef/owner of award-winning tasting menu restaurant Lazy Betty, along with Asian-Southern Juniper Cafe and the forthcoming chef-driven pizzeria Humble Pie decided instead to institute the federal minimum wage and a service-charge model at his restaurants.
ATLANTA, GA
Salon

"The Gospel of Wellness" author on the cult of Gwyneth, and why Goop fans don't buy the snake oil

I want to relax so hard. I want to win at serenity. Because, as journalist and author Rina Raphael explains in her new book, "The Gospel of Wellness: Gyms, Gurus, Goop, and the False Promise of Self-Care": "As Americans, we're strivers." Indeed, over the past few years, that ethos has helped fuel an explosively lucrative industry of products and services aimed almost exclusively at anxious, burned out, semi-affluent American women. While the patriarchy is yet to be smashed, maybe a sheet mask and detox diet will serve as a temporary salve.
YOGA
Salon

Salmon farming’s dirty business

This article originally appeared on The Revelator. Sometimes all it takes is a single photograph to change someone's mind or inspire them to take action. For Catherine Collins and her husband Douglas Frantz, that was a photo of a yardstick plunged 32 inches into filth below a salmon farm near Port Mouton, Nova Scotia.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy