KVAL
Oregon baseball announces fall scrimmages open to public
EUGENE, Ore. — Summer may be coming to an end this week, but the boys of summer have returned to PK Park. The University of Oregon baseball team began fall practice last week - and you have a chance to see the team in action soon. The Ducks will...
KVAL
Sheldon Pool and Fitness center to open next week
EUGENE, Ore. — Happening next week, the Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center in Eugene is re-opening, after more than a year of construction work on upgrades. The renovations include a new indoor warm-water pool, a new hot tub, solar panels on the roof, and upgraded locker rooms. It all...
KVAL
Eugene Mayor: UO student section chant 'highly inappropriate and entirely unacceptable'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has released a statement on the student chant that occurred at the BYU vs. University of Oregon football game on Saturday. In her statement, the mayor said her "deepest apologies go to the BYU team and visitors," and that "the individuals who participated in this hateful chant do not reflect the feelings of our city."
KVAL
University of Oregon condemns student actions, offensive chant at BYU game
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is apologizing after video surfaced of an offensive chant coming from the student section during Saturday's football game against BYU. The UO student section was yelling an offensive chant against Mormons during the game. Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the video...
KVAL
Sheldon Pool set to reopen September 26 after more than a year of construction
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Pool & Fitness Center will reopen September 26 after more than a year of construction. The City of Eugene says the project cost $10.1 million, funded by a 2018 Parks and Recreation Bond measure. The recreation department says improvements include:. Expanding the facility’s southeast...
KVAL
'Disgusting': Coach Lanning, Athletic Director Mullens condemn offensive chant
EUGENE, Ore. — “I do want to address something that happened in our game this past weekend with BYU. Obviously, like many of you, it's really frustrating and disgusting to hear the things that were said during the game,” said Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. The fallout...
KVAL
Oregon State football preps for USC; Trojan fight song heard at practice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State football is at home this weekend against USC. If you notice a difference in the sound quality Saturday night, that's because OSU has installed a full temporary sound system at Reser Stadium for the remaining five home games. Speaking of sound, the USC fight...
KVAL
Beavers pound Montana State in front of sold out crowd in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Back in 1957, Providence Park in Portland was the site of a concert featuring a young singer from Memphis, Tennessee named Elvis Presley. 65 yeas after the King of Rock n' Roll, the Kings of Corvallis were in Portland Saturday. Oregon State looking to go 3-0...
KVAL
Coach Dan Lanning is getting used to unique game traditions
EUGENE, Ore. — Every school in the nation has their unique quirks and challenges. For some it may be the recruiting footprint or the fan bases expectations. One unique thing at Oregon is the playing 'Shout’ after the third quarter. Lanning experienced it last Saturday and at the spring game. But today’s extra jubilant celebration might have had some unintended consequences with BYU converting a long third down right after.
KVAL
As smoke rolls into Eugene, people more hesitant to go out
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the smoke that rolled into Eugene Monday morning, some citizens around town were still out and about, going to dog parks and hiking. But some parks - like the Wayne Morse Dog Park in the South Hills - were less crowded Monday, despite usually being packed around lunchtime.
KVAL
Ducks focused on slowing down Ward
EUGENE, Ore. — The tide seems to be changing for the better after the back-to-back wins for Oregon - including one over a ranked BYU team. But to start conference play on the road brings an all-new challenge. It is Washington State's first true season under new Head Coach...
KVAL
Beavers face tough test against USC
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Beavers head into week 4 of the college football season 3-0, but their toughest test lies ahead. Oregon State's first power 5 and PAC-12 opponent this season is USC. The Trojans are also coming to Corvallis undefeated, and not only are the Trojans bringing their...
KVAL
Ducks defeat #12 BYU in non-conference finale
EUGENE, Ore. — A shoutout to KVAL sports reporter extraordinaire Erin Slinde, who spent her 25th birthday covering Oregon's game at Autzen Stadium Saturday against BYU. The last time BYU came to Eugene, Slinde wasn't even born yet. That was back in 1990. Oregon won that matchup against a...
KVAL
Protest in Cottage Grove over police use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire is now four times the size of Eugene; up to 113,322 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say that higher humidity and precipitation helped minimized fire growth on Sunday. They say that the Cedar Creek Fire is now 113,322 acres with 11% containment. The containment line includes the west side of the fire between FS 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.
KVAL
Air quality impacted by Cedar Creek Fire; LRAPA says expect smoke for the next few days
EUGENE, Ore. — Expect a few days of smoky conditions as the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency says smoke is here to stay. An air quality advisory is in effect for the Eugene-Springfield area until Wednesday morning. This comes as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire pushes into the...
KVAL
YMCA celebrates diversity in the community with Welcoming Festival
EUGENE, Ore. — Sunday marked the end of the YMCA's nationwide "Welcoming Week", a celebration held to highlight the diversity present in our communities. The weeklong celebration was capped off with the Welcoming Festival at the local YMCA. Live music, dancing, food carts, and more were there for those...
KVAL
Authorities serve search warrant on large illegal marijuana operation near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office recently received a tip regarding a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation south of Junction City. LCSO deputies were granted a warrant to search the property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane. According to officials, authorities executed the warrant on...
KVAL
Tens of thousands of dollars in cash and silver seized during marijuana bust
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Illegal marijuana plants, tens of thousands of dollars in cash and silver, and a luxury vehicle were seized following the execution of a search warrant south of Junction City last week. The Lane County Sheriff's Office discovered the illegal marijuana operation in the 30-thousand block...
KVAL
Roseburg man arrested after armed stand-off with police on Stewart Parkway Bridge
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police took an armed subject into custody after an hour long standoff that closed the Stewart Parkway Bridge Saturday, September 17. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Roseburg police officers saw a white 2018 Nissan Sentra commit several traffic violations, including nearly hitting two pedestrians as it sped through a stop sign.rt.
