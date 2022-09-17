ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Oregon baseball announces fall scrimmages open to public

EUGENE, Ore. — Summer may be coming to an end this week, but the boys of summer have returned to PK Park. The University of Oregon baseball team began fall practice last week - and you have a chance to see the team in action soon. The Ducks will...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Sheldon Pool and Fitness center to open next week

EUGENE, Ore. — Happening next week, the Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center in Eugene is re-opening, after more than a year of construction work on upgrades. The renovations include a new indoor warm-water pool, a new hot tub, solar panels on the roof, and upgraded locker rooms. It all...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

University of Oregon condemns student actions, offensive chant at BYU game

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is apologizing after video surfaced of an offensive chant coming from the student section during Saturday's football game against BYU. The UO student section was yelling an offensive chant against Mormons during the game. Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the video...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Eugene, OR
Education
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
KVAL

Beavers pound Montana State in front of sold out crowd in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Back in 1957, Providence Park in Portland was the site of a concert featuring a young singer from Memphis, Tennessee named Elvis Presley. 65 yeas after the King of Rock n' Roll, the Kings of Corvallis were in Portland Saturday. Oregon State looking to go 3-0...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Oregon#Ore#Linus College#Eweb
KVAL

Coach Dan Lanning is getting used to unique game traditions

EUGENE, Ore. — Every school in the nation has their unique quirks and challenges. For some it may be the recruiting footprint or the fan bases expectations. One unique thing at Oregon is the playing 'Shout’ after the third quarter. Lanning experienced it last Saturday and at the spring game. But today’s extra jubilant celebration might have had some unintended consequences with BYU converting a long third down right after.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

As smoke rolls into Eugene, people more hesitant to go out

EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the smoke that rolled into Eugene Monday morning, some citizens around town were still out and about, going to dog parks and hiking. But some parks - like the Wayne Morse Dog Park in the South Hills - were less crowded Monday, despite usually being packed around lunchtime.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks focused on slowing down Ward

EUGENE, Ore. — The tide seems to be changing for the better after the back-to-back wins for Oregon - including one over a ranked BYU team. But to start conference play on the road brings an all-new challenge. It is Washington State's first true season under new Head Coach...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Beavers face tough test against USC

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Beavers head into week 4 of the college football season 3-0, but their toughest test lies ahead. Oregon State's first power 5 and PAC-12 opponent this season is USC. The Trojans are also coming to Corvallis undefeated, and not only are the Trojans bringing their...
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KVAL

Ducks defeat #12 BYU in non-conference finale

EUGENE, Ore. — A shoutout to KVAL sports reporter extraordinaire Erin Slinde, who spent her 25th birthday covering Oregon's game at Autzen Stadium Saturday against BYU. The last time BYU came to Eugene, Slinde wasn't even born yet. That was back in 1990. Oregon won that matchup against a...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Protest in Cottage Grove over police use of force

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire is now four times the size of Eugene; up to 113,322 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say that higher humidity and precipitation helped minimized fire growth on Sunday. They say that the Cedar Creek Fire is now 113,322 acres with 11% containment. The containment line includes the west side of the fire between FS 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

YMCA celebrates diversity in the community with Welcoming Festival

EUGENE, Ore. — Sunday marked the end of the YMCA's nationwide "Welcoming Week", a celebration held to highlight the diversity present in our communities. The weeklong celebration was capped off with the Welcoming Festival at the local YMCA. Live music, dancing, food carts, and more were there for those...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Roseburg man arrested after armed stand-off with police on Stewart Parkway Bridge

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police took an armed subject into custody after an hour long standoff that closed the Stewart Parkway Bridge Saturday, September 17. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Roseburg police officers saw a white 2018 Nissan Sentra commit several traffic violations, including nearly hitting two pedestrians as it sped through a stop sign.rt.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy