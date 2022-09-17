“We must stop the ‘students, students, students’ mantra:” Students raise concerns over faculty dismissals

Read full article on original website
Related
esubulletin.com
Sociology professors organize candlelight vigil to honor dismissed faculty and staff
Over 100 students, faculty and community members gathered at Emporia State’s Sunken Garden Monday night for a candlelight vigil in support of the 33 faculty and staff who were dismissed last week. The vigil was planned by members of the sociology department. Five of the faculty and staff who...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: ESU now not planning to announce dismissal impact by department after candlelight vigil held Monday
Emporia State University is planning to announce its “reimagined” programs over the next few weeks after approval of its Framework for Workforce Management and over 30 staff cuts last week. However, ESU will not announce the official impact of those dismissals and terminations by department. Director of Media...
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Dismissals of 33 faculty and staff come when ESU Foundation is seeking funds so students can experience ‘outstanding and supportive professors’
The full impact of dismissals at Emporia State University will be evident over the next few weeks, but the university has announced the number of affected employees. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says administrators notified 33 faculty and staff they will be dismissed as part of face-to-face meetings Thursday and Friday. ESU has not confirmed its total workforce, but the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas listed 745 for the university as part of the RDA’s most recent annual survey. A seven-percent cut as indicated by ESU President Ken Hush would have led to around 50 job cuts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
2 local educators named finalists for 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local superintendents have been named as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that it has named three exceptional superintendents as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. KSSA said...
Emporia gazette.com
One student alleges bullying, retaliation ongoing weeks after assault
Parents and students familiar with an alleged sexual assault involving some members of the Emporia High School football team said bullying and retaliation of victims has continued in the weeks since the incident was first reported. Following an article Saturday detailing the incident, more people came forward to confirm some...
KU mystery egg changes shape as ‘hatching’ date approaches
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas’ mystery egg is looking a little different this week. The large blue egg that had been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at KU has been replaced by what appears to be a statue underneath a blue tarp. This is just five days before the expected […]
KVOE
UPDATE: Threat ruled not credible following three-hour lockdowns at trio of USD 253 school buildings Tuesday
USD 253 Emporia and Emporia Police have deemed a recent threat not credible following a roughly three-hour lockdown and investigation at three district buildings Tuesday. USD 253 Emporia Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says in a news release the lockdowns were implemented out of an “abundance of caution” Tuesday after the district received an unverified threat. Emporia High School was placed into a level two lockdown while Emporia Middle School and the USD 253 Transitions building were placed into level-one lockdowns shortly before 1 pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emporia High School lockdown ends
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The lockdown for Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School have ended, according to police. EHS was under a level 2 lockdown earlier today while the EMS was under a level 1 lockdown. The Emporia Police Department also said that there is currently no criminal investigation regarding this incident. A level 2 […]
Lockett speaks at Dillon Lecture Series
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kevin Lockett has had success following his run as a wide receiver first at Kansas State and then in the NFL. He told his story as the speaker of the Dillon Lecture Series on Tuesday. Lockett says he was lucky to be brought up in a...
KVOE
Driver cited after stoplight incident in downtown Emporia
The driver of a car that bumped over a stoplight in downtown Emporia on Tuesday was cited afterward. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says 60-year-old Rebecca Peres was cited for careless driving after the incident at Seventh and Commercial. Peres says the sun was in her eyes when the incident happened.
K-State grad called up to Major League
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – A K-State baseball product is making his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday. Will Brennan will start in right field for the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians drafted him in the eighth round in 2019. Brennan is hitting .314 in the minors with an .850 OPS. Wednesday’s game starts at 7:10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Ogden man arrested for raping two women
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is facing rape and sexual battery charges for incidents involving two Riley Co. women. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says Charles McMullen, 55, of Ogden, was taken into custody on Friday, September 16, 2022 around 8 p.m. Officials say McMullen faces a total...
WIBW
City of Manhattan to strictly enforce restricted access to Levee, Linear Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will strictly enforce the restricted access signage along the Linear Trail as the river levee project enters a heavy construction period. As the City of Manhattan’s project on the Kansas River and Big Blue river levee construction continues, it will soon see...
WIBW
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
WIBW
4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus. KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash. When officials arrived,...
WIBW
Visit Manhattan to say farewell to director Karen Hibbard
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Manhattan will say farewell to director Karen Hibbard upon her newly announced retirement. The City of Manhattan says the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Manhattan will see the end of a highly successful era in February as Chamber Vice President and Visit Manhattan Director Karen Hibbard announced her retirement.
Kansas post office closure leaving some worried
VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
Sheriff: Kansas man and woman arrested for alleged rape
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects from Milford in connection to an alleged rape. Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to the Junction City High School in reference to a possible rape that occurred at a residence on Old Highway 77 in the early morning hours, according to a media release from the Sheriff's Department.
1350kman.com
Update: Shawn Robinson no longer with K-State football team
On Saturday, Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman said that Missouri transfer linebacker Shawn Robinson was no longer with the program. On Tuesday, Klieman further elaborated on Robinson’s departure from the program. “Shawn left for personal reasons that he needed to step away,” Klieman said. “I’ve got really...
Comments / 0