Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Suspects damage two police cars after reported robbery in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two police cars are damaged after a reported robbery in East Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police received a call for a reported robbery in the 3200 block of E. Platte Ave., just after 9:00 p.m. According to police, two suspects stole a large, undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise from the The post Suspects damage two police cars after reported robbery in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating following a robbery in broad daylight on Tuesday. The reported robbery happened at 1400 N. Circle Drive, a Dutch Bros., at about 2:18 p.m. The coffee shop is located just off Palmer Park Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police aren’t sure if a weapon was used or how much money was taken.
KXRM

Man wanted in connection to construction theft in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a man wanted in connection to the theft of construction materials from Pueblo West. If you have any information call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or you can report online at pueblocrimestoppers.com.
KKTV

Woman suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West and selling it

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo West are asking for help with identifying a suspected dog thief. A photo of the suspect is at the top and bottom of this article. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office believe she stole the dog and sold it to someone else. Thankfully, the dog has been returned to the original owner.
KKTV

2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
UPI News

Bear found hiding under front porch of Colorado home

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A wildlife officer responded to a Colorado home to evict an unwanted guest -- a bear taking shelter under the family's front porch. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region said Officer Corey Adler responded to a Colorado Springs-area home on a report of a bear underneath the home's front porch.
KXRM

Can you identify this gas thief?

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing gas from a Pueblo business. PCSO said on Twitter that the man was seen siphoning gas from an underground tank at a Pueblo West business. PCSO said the man was driving an older two-door […]
KRDO

Pueblo Police searching for fugitive wanted on multiple felonies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are searching for a fugitive that is wanted on multiple felonies, including escape. According to police, 42-year-old Timothy Pate is currently wanted on charges of felony escape, felony domestic violence, and two misdemeanor domestic violence charges. If you have any information on Pate's whereabouts,...
KXRM

FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
KXRM

El Paso County Sheriff looking for truck thief

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is warning the public about a thief who stole a truck from a good Samaritan who offered to jumpstart the suspect’s truck. EPSO said on Twitter that the theft happened on Sept. 10 around 12:30 p.m. near Peak Innovation Parkway and South Powers Boulevard. The […]
KKTV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars haul ATM out of Pueblo restaurant

PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
KXRM

Pueblo police looking for suspect in a robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of a robbery at J.R.’s County Store on Sunday, Sept. 18. PPD said that the robbery occurred in the afternoon on Sunday at J.R.’s Country Store at 2402 South Prairie Avenue. PPD asks if you have any information […]
