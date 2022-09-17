Read full article on original website
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
KRDO
Colorado Springs police responded to a stalking incident that resulted in a shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stalking incident led to a shooting in Colorado Springs last night. Police say that a female suspect was driving in a parking lot and shooting out of her car. The victim who is also a woman told police that a woman had been stalking...
Suspects damage two police cars after reported robbery in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two police cars are damaged after a reported robbery in East Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police received a call for a reported robbery in the 3200 block of E. Platte Ave., just after 9:00 p.m. According to police, two suspects stole a large, undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise from the The post Suspects damage two police cars after reported robbery in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
There was an altercation between two men and one of them was shot
A man was seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night causing Police to block off several roads while they investigated
KKTV
Robbery suspects get away after hitting two Colorado Springs police cruisers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two robbery suspects got away after hitting two Colorado Springs police cruisers. The Colorado Springs Police Department says two suspect entered a business in the 3200 block of Platte Avenue, near Chelton, around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, stealing a large amount of cash and merchandise.
KKTV
Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating following a robbery in broad daylight on Tuesday. The reported robbery happened at 1400 N. Circle Drive, a Dutch Bros., at about 2:18 p.m. The coffee shop is located just off Palmer Park Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police aren’t sure if a weapon was used or how much money was taken.
KRDO
Man accused of murdering a 17-year-old at a Colorado Springs Walgreens set to go to trial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- The man accused of murdering a 17-year-old at a Colorado Springs Walgreens is set to go to trial. Joshua Johnson, 28, is accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw in a back room of a Colorado Springs Walgreens in June. According to court documents previously obtained...
Man wanted in connection to construction theft in Pueblo West
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a man wanted in connection to the theft of construction materials from Pueblo West. If you have any information call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or you can report online at pueblocrimestoppers.com.
KKTV
Woman suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West and selling it
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo West are asking for help with identifying a suspected dog thief. A photo of the suspect is at the top and bottom of this article. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office believe she stole the dog and sold it to someone else. Thankfully, the dog has been returned to the original owner.
KKTV
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
Bear found hiding under front porch of Colorado home
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A wildlife officer responded to a Colorado home to evict an unwanted guest -- a bear taking shelter under the family's front porch. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region said Officer Corey Adler responded to a Colorado Springs-area home on a report of a bear underneath the home's front porch.
Can you identify this gas thief?
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing gas from a Pueblo business. PCSO said on Twitter that the man was seen siphoning gas from an underground tank at a Pueblo West business. PCSO said the man was driving an older two-door […]
KRDO
Two Colorado Springs Police Department K9s received their protective vests
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department has two K9s that receive protective vests from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9s Chewie and Britta each received a bullet and stabproof vest. Chewie's vest was sponsored by Eric and Paula Sayer of Colorado Springs, and embroidered with the...
KRDO
Pueblo Police searching for fugitive wanted on multiple felonies
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are searching for a fugitive that is wanted on multiple felonies, including escape. According to police, 42-year-old Timothy Pate is currently wanted on charges of felony escape, felony domestic violence, and two misdemeanor domestic violence charges. If you have any information on Pate's whereabouts,...
FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
El Paso County Sheriff looking for truck thief
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is warning the public about a thief who stole a truck from a good Samaritan who offered to jumpstart the suspect’s truck. EPSO said on Twitter that the theft happened on Sept. 10 around 12:30 p.m. near Peak Innovation Parkway and South Powers Boulevard. The […]
KKTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars haul ATM out of Pueblo restaurant
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Robert Dear can be forcibly medicated to stand trial, a judge ordered. WATCH: Broncos cave, help us find the biggest Broncos fans!. Submit your Broncos fan photos/videos at KKTV.com! Just search "GALLERY: Biggest Broncos fans" Warm start to the week. Updated: 20 hours ago.
KKTV
WATCH: Raw interview of Colorado Springs man accused of theft who is now wanted
WATCH: CPW officer hazes bear saving it from a critical 'strike'. Video from @CPW_SE Region (Colorado Parks and Wildlife.) Video from 9/18/22. Video taken 9/20/22 6:45 am. Objects were visible from Hartsel to Calhan Colorado according to 11 News Viewers. 11 News is working to find out what they are.
KKTV
Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
KRDO
Crews work to rescue trapped passengers after Colorado Springs car crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a traffic accident at Milton E Proby and Peak Innovation. CSFD is reporting that three cars were involved. CSFD has extracted the trapped party and says only minor injuries were sustained.
Pueblo police looking for suspect in a robbery
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of a robbery at J.R.’s County Store on Sunday, Sept. 18. PPD said that the robbery occurred in the afternoon on Sunday at J.R.’s Country Store at 2402 South Prairie Avenue. PPD asks if you have any information […]
