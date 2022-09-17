ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

KVAL

Proposed parks levy on the November ballot for Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If a new Lane County Parks levy passes in November, homeowners could see an increase in their property taxes. They will be paying about $40 more per year for five years. The proposed parks levy is on the November ballot this year. If passed, the...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

As smoke rolls into Eugene, people more hesitant to go out

EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the smoke that rolled into Eugene Monday morning, some citizens around town were still out and about, going to dog parks and hiking. But some parks - like the Wayne Morse Dog Park in the South Hills - were less crowded Monday, despite usually being packed around lunchtime.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Protest in Cottage Grove over police use of force

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
Springfield, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Education
City
Springfield, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Springfield, OR
Education
KVAL

University of Oregon condemns student actions, offensive chant at BYU game

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is apologizing after video surfaced of an offensive chant coming from the student section during Saturday's football game against BYU. The UO student section was yelling an offensive chant against Mormons during the game. Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the video...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Sheldon Pool and Fitness center to open next week

EUGENE, Ore. — Happening next week, the Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center in Eugene is re-opening, after more than a year of construction work on upgrades. The renovations include a new indoor warm-water pool, a new hot tub, solar panels on the roof, and upgraded locker rooms. It all...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Use of force investigation of Cottage Grove Police ongoing

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — KVAL continues following the investigation into the use of force by Cottage Grove police officers earlier this month. Last week, 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson pleaded "No Contest" to the charge of resisting arrest. Our newsroom spoke to his mother on Monday, who says she's angry and...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire still at 113,637 acres; now at 14% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say the wet weather has slowed fire behavior this week. However, a warming and drying trend is expected by the weekend which could dry out vegetation. The Cedar Creek Fire sits at 113,637 acres with 14% containment. With drizzly conditions, the weather prevented firing...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire is now four times the size of Eugene; up to 113,322 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say that higher humidity and precipitation helped minimized fire growth on Sunday. They say that the Cedar Creek Fire is now 113,322 acres with 11% containment. The containment line includes the west side of the fire between FS 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon baseball announces fall scrimmages open to public

EUGENE, Ore. — Summer may be coming to an end this week, but the boys of summer have returned to PK Park. The University of Oregon baseball team began fall practice last week - and you have a chance to see the team in action soon. The Ducks will...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

South Eugene High School soccer team plays to honor teammate

EUGENE, Ore. — In the wake of an unimaginable loss, a local soccer team is playing to honor its teammate. Two weeks ago, South Eugene girls soccer captain Lyla Lauderbach tragically passed away in a car accident. Through an extremely difficult time, the team is finding the strength to...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Roseburg man arrested after armed stand-off with police on Stewart Parkway Bridge

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police took an armed subject into custody after an hour long standoff that closed the Stewart Parkway Bridge Saturday, September 17. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Roseburg police officers saw a white 2018 Nissan Sentra commit several traffic violations, including nearly hitting two pedestrians as it sped through a stop sign.rt.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Air quality advisory issued for Lane County through Wednesday morning

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — An air quality advisory has been issued by LRAPA for Lane County through Wednesday morning due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says Eugene and Springfield are expected to have air quality of "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the morning and improving Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Coach Dan Lanning is getting used to unique game traditions

EUGENE, Ore. — Every school in the nation has their unique quirks and challenges. For some it may be the recruiting footprint or the fan bases expectations. One unique thing at Oregon is the playing 'Shout’ after the third quarter. Lanning experienced it last Saturday and at the spring game. But today’s extra jubilant celebration might have had some unintended consequences with BYU converting a long third down right after.
EUGENE, OR

