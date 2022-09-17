ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Killed In Fiery Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly crash is under investigation in York County, South Carolina. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver in a 1989 Chevy S-10 pickup truck was traveling north on SC-422 near Stowe Road when the driver lost control and flipped several times and caught fire.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chester County, SC
Chester County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD officer hurt while chasing after suspect in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was hurt while chasing a suspect in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were helping the CMPD Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation. Once they found a suspect, police said the person ran away. While running after the suspect, authorities said one officer was hurt when taking the person into custody.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Bus Stop
Fox 46 Charlotte

SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

‘It’s a scary situation’: Indian Land neighbors want change on road where crashes are common

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - People living in a neighborhood in the Indian Land area say they have had enough. People living off Regent Parkway say there have been more than 20 crashes in that 845 feet stretch of road in almost a decade. They say those are just the ones that are documented. They have been asking the county for help for years but the county says it could not help until recently.
INDIAN LAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy