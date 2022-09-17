Read full article on original website
Related
Woman accused of paying CMS students $5, swabbing cheeks appears in court
CHARLOTTE — The woman accused of paying Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students for cheek swabs made her first court appearance Wednesday. Since Channel 9 first started investigating back in February 2022, many people have contacted us wondering why investigators said Raina McManus was conducting the tests. One mother came to the courthouse, desperate for answers.
WBTV
SLED investigating Chester County care facility after resident disappeared
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is now investigating after a resident at a Chester County care facility disappeared last week. SLED officials confirmed the investigation with WBTV, saying it was requested by the Chester County sheriff. The investigation stems from the disappearance of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash In York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly crash is under investigation in York County, South Carolina. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver in a 1989 Chevy S-10 pickup truck was traveling north on SC-422 near Stowe Road when the driver lost control and flipped several times and caught fire.
Worker was dead in SC Belk department store bathroom for 4 days, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cn2.com
Lancaster Co. First Responders Recognized for Rescuing Child from Cave
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A group of Lancaster County first responders being recognized after rescuing a child who was trapped in a cave. The child miraculously coming out without a scratch and a story he’ll never forget. Four of those first responders speaking virtually with News...
CMPD officer hurt while chasing after suspect in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was hurt while chasing a suspect in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were helping the CMPD Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation. Once they found a suspect, police said the person ran away. While running after the suspect, authorities said one officer was hurt when taking the person into custody.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family looks to enact new law after Cherokee Co. woman fatally shot
It has been three weeks since Kesha Tate was killed in her own home, and her family said the pain is still raw.
SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
Uptown road reopens, ‘no threat’ after dog alerts to trash can: CMPD
The trash can was emptied, it was determined there was no threat, and all roads opened around 8:45 p.m., CMPD said.
WANTED: NC Bojangles robbed at gunpoint, search for suspect underway
The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe and left the area in a light-colored minivan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Student identified in connection with bomb threats made at local schools this week
NORTH CAROLINA — Officials with Cabarrus County Schools and the Mooresville Graded School District said they evacuated students and staff from five campuses because of threats made Tuesday. The decisions come just a day after one of those schools, Northwest Cabarrus High School, evacuated for the same reason. Later...
Facility investigated twice before elderly resident rescued from nearby woods, state officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 79-year-old woman is still recovering after she was rescued from a wooded area three days after walking away from her assisted care facility in Chester County. As Judy Pate recovers in an intensive care unit, her family’s attorney said they are working with law...
WBTV
Charlotte man arrested after fleeing Monroe Police in stolen vehicle, ghost guns and drugs found in home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was arrested in Monroe after fleeing the police in a stolen vehicle and multiple ‘ghost guns’ were found in his home, according to the Monroe Police Department. On Sept. 16, Monroe officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge...
WBTV
‘It’s a scary situation’: Indian Land neighbors want change on road where crashes are common
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - People living in a neighborhood in the Indian Land area say they have had enough. People living off Regent Parkway say there have been more than 20 crashes in that 845 feet stretch of road in almost a decade. They say those are just the ones that are documented. They have been asking the county for help for years but the county says it could not help until recently.
Review after latest death at Mecklenburg jail shows more missed safety checks
A state review of the most recent death at the Mecklenburg County jail in uptown Charlotte shows officers continue to miss a substantial amount of safety checks. It also provides a view of how the jail is handling shifts while so short-staffed. Russell Fincham, 25, entered the jail on July...
Murder victim's family seeking change to gun law
The family of an Upstate woman who was fatally shot last month is seeking changes to a gun law. As we previously reported, 42 year old Kesha Tate was shot and killed in her Gaffney home in late August.
Parents concerned after threat triggers evacuation of high school in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Students at Northwest Cabarrus High School are back in their classrooms after an evacuation Monday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., Chopper 9 flew over the school as students sat in stadium bleachers waiting to get the all-clear to return to class. Channel 9 reporter Hannah Goetz...
Millions of dollars meant for new schools caught in legal battle
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Millions of dollars collected from homeowners to pay for new schools in Fort Mill have been sitting untouched for months due to a lawsuit filed by the county against the school district. The Fort Mill School District had already collected more than $42 million in...
Comments / 0