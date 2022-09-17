ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reminder: ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Phoenix Area)

 5 days ago
In case you missed it on Thursday, here is a reminder version of ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 16-19).

  • Northbound I-17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Yorkshire Drive (north of Union Hills Drive) in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for start of pavement improvement project.
  • Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for paving as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map for information about additional restrictions.
  • Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Camelback and Indian School roads in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for overhead sign work. Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map for more information.

View the Weekend Travel Advisory map in PDF format or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Travel
