New York City foie gras sale ban put on hold

NEW YORK -- New York City 's effort to ban the sale of foie gras is now temporarily on hold.

Upstate producers of the duck liver delicacy are suing to overturn the 2019 law, claiming in would force them to layoff hundreds of workers, most of them immigrants.

The ban was set to take effect in November.

Thursday, a judge ordered the city not to enforce the ban until the legal issues are decided.

Sponsors of the law say the force-feeding of ducks to produce foie gras is cruel.