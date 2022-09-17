ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City foie gras sale ban put on hold

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwRjA_0hytp8v300

Judge orders NYC not to enforce ban on foie gras sale 00:28

NEW YORK -- New York City 's effort to ban the sale of foie gras is now temporarily on hold.

Upstate producers of the duck liver delicacy are suing to overturn the 2019 law, claiming in would force them to layoff hundreds of workers, most of them immigrants.

The ban was set to take effect in November.

READ MORE (12/3/2019): Sullivan County Farms Ready To Fight NYC Over Impending Ban On Delicacy Foie Gras

Thursday, a judge ordered the city not to enforce the ban until the legal issues are decided.

Sponsors of the law say the force-feeding of ducks to produce foie gras is cruel.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Elevator at Lower Manhattan shelter finally repaired

NEW YORK -- A broken elevator at a shelter in Lower Manhattan has finally been fixed.CBS2 first visited the Third Street Men's Shelter on Aug. 10 after being alerted to the issue.Residents said the elevator had been down since a flood in mid-July, forcing elderly residents to use the stairs.The elevator was still out of order when CBS2 returned to the shelter in early September.Wednesday, residents told CBS2 after our reporting, the elevator is working again.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Advocates: Latino-owned business is booming in NYC, but more must be done

NEW YORK -- Latino-owned small businesses are expanding in the city, but experts say disparities in revenue and growth opportunities are major hurdles.As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS2's Thalia Perez spoke with business owners and has more on the strides they've made.It's evident that Latino businesses are forging ahead."There's so much to celebrate. If you look at the history of Latino migration into the United States, 30-40 years ago there were hardly any. Today, we are a dominant force economically also and women are leading the path to that," said Carlos Naudon, president and CEO of Ponce Bank.The numbers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Subway, Metro-North ridership hit post-pandemic highs

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says ridership on the New York City subway and on Metro-North has reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic in 2020.More than 188,000 riders took Metro-North on Tuesday, and 3.7 million took the subway.That's still lower than pre-pandemic levels.The MTA says the average weekday ridership on the subway in 2019 was just shy of 5.5 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

F-15 fighter jet intercepts small plane in restricted New York City airspace

NEW YORK - An F-15 fighter jet intercepted a small plane entering restricted New York City airspace Wednesday morning while the U.N. General Assembly was in session. It happened at around 11:40 a.m.The fighter jet responded after the small plane didn't respond to communications, according to NORAD. President Joe Biden was speaking at the United Nations Wednesday morning. According to NORAD, the small plane was intercepted about 20 miles east of the city. The NORAD jet escorted the plane out of the area.  It's part of Norad's Operation Noble Eagle, which covers air defense missions in North America. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

World leaders in NYC for United Nations General Assembly

NEW YORK -- A day after world leaders gathered in London for the queen's funeral, many are now headed to New York. The United Nations General Assembly is being held in-person for the first time since the pandemic. For the last two years, heads of state have submitted video statements. The war in Ukraine, climate change and the global food supply are among the top issues for the 77th assembly. General Debate starts Tuesday, and President Joe Biden will speak Wednesday.UNGA Street Closures:FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd StreetArea bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Inmate pulled from the water off Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- The NYPD responded to a near-drowning Tuesday afternoon in the waters between Rikers Island and the Bronx. It happened around 11:44 a.m., according to the Department of Correction. Correction officials say the the inmate climbed a fence in the recreation yard of a Department of Correction barge and jumped into the river. The inmate was pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition. An investigation is ongoing. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD probing double shooting in Staten Island apartment building

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for answers following a double shooting on Staten Island. A grandmother was killed and a man was wounded inside an apartment building.At around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police say they received a call that two people were shot inside a unit at a Fox Hills building. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the grandmother's son, who showed up in complete disbelief."She didn't deserve to go this way," Geoffrey Mason said.Mason was trying to comprehend why someone would kill his mother -- he identified as 61-year-old Nadine Mason -- in her own home."I don't know who the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYC considering using cruise ships as temporary housing for migrants

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is facing pushback for some plans the city is considering to house newly arrived migrants.They come to America in search of stability, but many instead find themselves shuffled from city to city.At the Port Authority Bus Terminal, one woman pleaded not to be relocated again after she was put on a bus from El Paso, Texas without her family.To house the unprecedented surge of more than 11,000 migrants the last few months, on CBS2's weekly political show The Point, the mayor told reporter Marica Kramer he is considering using cruise ships as temporary housing."We are looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foie Gras#Food Drink
CBS New York

Tri-State lawmakers send message to Puerto Rico: help is on the way

NEW YORK -- The road to recovery in Puerto Rico will be a long one. As Hurricane Fiona continues its march, the flooding rain is still very much an issue. As CBS2's Kevin reported Tuesday, here at home there's a unified message: help is on the way. The devastation on the island nation is hard to fully grasp. Five years after Hurricane Maria, it's clear not enough was done to prepare for this storm. "Instead of getting power to the people, instead of making it a resilient grid, a locally-based grid, they're busy fighting with each...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman seeking asylum dies by suicide in New York City shelter

NEW YORK -- A mother seeking asylum died by suicide in a New York City shelter. Mayor Eric Adams said her death is a reminder of the duty to help those in need."Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we, as a city mourn her," he said in a statement. "This tragedy is a reminder that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need."Adams said mental health services are available at the city's Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center. This comes after CBS2 learned the mayor is considering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers ready to help Hurricane Fiona-ravaged Puerto Rico

NEW YORK -- More than 1 million Puerto Ricans call New York state home.On Sunday night, many of them were waiting for word from their loved ones and mobilizing to help following the devastation from Hurricane Fiona, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke to New Yorkers with ties to the island.The strong winds associated with the storm have caused power outages almost a day before landfall. Some of the outages were reported before the storm even made landfall.READ MORE: Hurricane Fiona lashes Puerto Rico, knocks out power to entire islandRight now, the entire island is in the dark and many...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

ArtsConnection lets NYC students learn from real life artists

NEW YORK - Arts classes in public schools no longer come as a guarantee. For more than 40 years, one nonprofit, ArtsConnection, has brought artists in to help.This week, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the kids of PS 382X in the Bronx performed a classic fan dance from Mexico, home country of guest teacher, professional dancer Alda Reuter."I had a child who was born here in the United States," Reuter said, "and I wanted to pass my heritage, my traditions to him. So that's how it started, so I see in every kid, my kid."Reuter is one of 130...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS New York

UNGA returns to Manhattan, along with "nightmare" gridlock

NEW YORK -- Wednesday was a Gridlock Alert Day, for real, back in full after the pandemic.That's because the United Nations General Assembly is underway. Adding to congestion, President Joe Biden is in New York City, which means extra security."So crazy. I'm so tired of going around and around and don't find my away out," driver Carlos said.Professional drivers CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke with say it's been a bad week for business."I'm a driver, and I'm going home because I don't want to be in this crazy traffic," Carlos said."Traffic is a nightmare. Nobody can move," a cab driver...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

White Plains residents warned about apartment rental scams

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Police in White Plains are warning residents about a recent uptick in apartment rental scams.They say the scams often begin with the victim responding to a social media post.Police warn potential renters to be wary of landlords who claim to be out of the country.Renters should also confirm the address actually exists, even with a simple web search.Police also advise potential renters to not send money until you have physically toured the property and signed a lease.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
CBS New York

Nassau Co. mayors unite to call for changes to bail reform

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- There was a rare gathering Tuesday of mayors from Nassau County villages speaking in a unified voice, calling on New York state leaders to reconsider their sweeping 2019 bail reform.They say a surge of crime in the suburbs is falling on deaf ears in Albany, and as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, they came armed with statistics to argue the system is broken.Two recent home invasions within an hour were reported on one Muttontown block. In Roslyn, twice, diners were followed home from a restaurant and robbed at gun- and knife-point. In Greenvale, there was a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Harry Styles wraps up 15-show sold-out residency at MSG

NEW YORK -- Twenty-eight-year-old pop phenomenon Harry Styles is shaking things up at Madison Square Garden.His "Love on Tour 2022" trek ends Wednesday night and is all the buzz on social media for its record-breaking run.CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has been following the tour since its start in August and has more on why it's so significant."It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York," Styles told the crowd at one concert.New York City's iconic arena has been packed with fans singing and dancing to the British alternative and R&B singer, who is wrapping up his 15-show sold-out stint...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul pledges assistance to Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona

NEW YORK - Hurricane Fiona is impacting places near and dear to millions of New Yorkers. Fiona pummeled the island of Puerto Rico, leaving behind major damage and more than a million people in the dark. The storm is now making its way over the Dominican Republic. The Census Bureau says people with Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage make up about 18% of the city's population.   As CBS2's Tony Aiello, many New Yorkers are already planning to help with hurricane recovery. Inwood, in Upper Manhattan, is one of many communities where people of Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage have made their mark.Ada Elamir, born in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

LES cooking classes offer a taste of Puerto Rican cuisine

NEW YORK -- As we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS2 is taking a look at some of the food that makes up the rich Hispanic culture.Chef Maria Bido, who teaches at the cooking class series called La Cocina de Loisaida on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, offers a taste of Puerto Rican cuisine and explains how you can try your hand at cooking some delicious dishes.The smell, the sizzle and just the right amount of spices -- Bido knows exactly how to mix it all together to make an irresistible slow roasted pork shoulder called pernil, a popular...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

OnPoint NYC expands health hub to treat addiction

NEW YORK - This week, the nonprofit OnPoint NYC, which operates the two overdose prevention sites in East Harlem and Washington Heights, announced the 500th life saved from an overdose inside its facilities.CBS2's Jessi Mitchell got a first look at the new medical unit at the East Harlem site, which provides clients with comprehensive care. Shiny new clinic rooms invite OnPoint participants to come in for services, beyond their primary purpose to use illicit products under supervision in the injection site next door."We know that people change sometimes through environments, through access, through believing they're cared for in different ways,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in Upper West Side tourist shooting

NEW YORK -- A suspect is under arrest in a weekend shooting on the Upper West Side that sent a tourist to the hospital.Police say 36-year-old Marada Hayles demanded cash from a tourist from Denmark on Sunday.When the man refused and walked away, Hayles allegedly shot him in the back.Hayles is charged with attempted murder.The victim is expected to be OK.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy