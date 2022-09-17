ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

From Heaven to Earth in Fort Worth — Murillo’s Spanish Masterpieces Shed Light on Both the Ultra Rich and the Painfully Poor

By Courtney Dabney
papercitymag.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Austin Toile Queen to Open a Special Pop-Up Store In Fort Worth — Katie Kime Is Coming to The Shops at Clearfork

Prints and pajama sets is part of what Katie Kime is bringing to Fort Worth. Guess who’s dropping into The Shops at Clearfork this fall? The goddess of eye-popping statement prints Katie Kime is bringing her Austin-based lifestyle brand to Fort Worth. Her new Katie Kime pop-up shop will be a holiday store that is both fashion forward and gift ready. With personalized embroidery included.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

North Texas’ Solid Showing on New York Times ’50 Best Restaurants’ List, and the State Fair’s Celebrity Chefs are Announced

Las Vegas-based modern Mexican restaurant La Neta Cocina y Lounge will open in Dallas in 2023. (Courtesy of La Neta) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside Crystal Charity Ball’s Glittering Day of Events

Can Hall, Katie Haung, Cindy Tran (Photography by Tamytha Cameron) Like a soigne groundhog, our grand dame of the social season, the 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show, has emerged to proclaim: ladies, it’s time to suit up (boucle Chanel is what I’d suggest). For...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Room Reveal

Alessandra Branca's garden-inspired Living Room at the Kips Bay Decorator Show House. (Photo by Jay Simon of Ten Ten Collective) While this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will be open only for a four-day run, the 24 designers from across the United States selected to design rooms did not scale back on style. In fact, we would say they brought more. See for yourself with PaperCity’s first look at the designers’ stunning rooms.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
City
Earth, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Nurillo, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy