Summit Daily News
Breckenridge hosts second Climate Solutions Summit this week
The second Climate Solutions Summit is taking place in Breckenridge this week. The event brings mountain town officials from around the country together to share strategies for addressing climate change in their unique environments, both economic and ecological. The first summit was held in Park City in 2019 as one...
Summit Daily News
Town of Vail to offer Vail Resorts $12 million for East Vail parcel
The Vail Town Council voted Tuesday evening to offer $12 million to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the much-contested Booth Heights property in East Vail. The offer marks the next step in the town’s condemnation of the 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail. “The offer is based upon the...
Summit Daily News
Paddleboarding witches will soon descend on the Dillon Reservoir
DILLON — Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs will be extra wicked these next couple of months, as witches and warlocks make their annual paddleboarding pilgrimage in honor of the spooky season. Witch paddles — events in which people dress in costumes to paddleboard, kayak and canoe — have become...
Summit Daily News
The river runner: How expedition kayaker Scott Lindgren balances a brain tumor, his mental health and tackling tough waters
Scott Lindgren didn’t set out to make a documentary about himself. Though the world-class kayaker is no stranger to being in front of and behind the camera, having produced numerous kayaking films and winning an Emmy for cinematography, this time he wanted to make a broader film about the history of the sport.
Summit Daily News
Next Page Books & Nosh plans to host author events in September
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct date of the Johnna Kolar event. Next Page Books & Nosh is planning two author events for the month of September. First is a pop-up book signing with Johnna Kolar, author of “A Donut A Day.” The book is a collection of inspirational quotes each beginning with the word “donut,” such as “donut lose hope” and “donut stop believing.”
Summit Daily News
Moose dies at Keystone Resort after becoming entangled in cords of snowmaking equipment
A moose died at Keystone Resort in what wildlife managers are calling an accident they have never seen before. The bull died after it became tangled in electrical cords connected to snowmaking equipment. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Rachael Gonzales said no one she has spoken with at the agency has ever seen an animal die under similar circumstances at a ski area.
Summit Daily News
First gentleman Marlon Reis participates in Breck Film Festival panel on wild horses
Gov. Jared Polis and first gentleman Marlon Reis visited Breckenridge Sunday, Sept. 18, to attend the world premiere of “Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West” at the Breck Film Festival. The documentary, centered on roundups of wild horses across the American West, was partially filmed around the...
Summit Daily News
Boulder’s Anemone Loop headlines a list of 5 fantastic new Front Range greenways and open spaces
Thanks to its setting in the shadow of magnificent foothills and the vision of its open-space managers, Boulder has long boasted a remarkable array of great hiking opportunities mere minutes from Pearl Street. The bevy of wonderful destinations administered by the city of Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP)...
Summit Daily News
Summit County holds summer trend of no fire restrictions
Despite recent fluctuating weather conditions, ranging from dry to wet, there will be no fire restriction for the week of Sept. 20. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said a storm arriving in Summit County Wednesday that is expected to last until Thursday is forecasted to drop at least an inch of rain.
Summit Daily News
Summit County summer weather breaks rainfall, high temperature records
As summer comes to a close, Summit County broke several 20-year records for high temperatures and heavy rainfall. In Dillon, National Weather Service data shows that maximum temperatures topped out at 82 degrees, hotter than any September since 2000. That is also hotter than maximum temperatures recorded in August and June. July registered a high of 83 degrees to barely surpass September’s highest recorded temperature so far.
Summit Daily News
Earwitness suspects joint in recreation path caused electric skateboard crash, death in Vail
Vail resident Adam Merriman died Wednesday, Sept. 14, after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A nearby pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail. An...
Summit Daily News
Recent minimum wage increases in Colorado not likely to affect Summit County
Summit County holds a notoriously high minimum wage for entry-level jobs. Vail Resorts’ minimum wage has had a heavy influence on the rest of the county said Laura Kennedy, the financial director for the town of Silverthorne. “I think what I have noticed around town and within town is...
Summit Daily News
Vehicle versus bicycle accident closes Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney
Editor’s note: This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information is made available. An accident reportedly involving a bicyclist has shut down both directions of Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the accident likely involves an accident between...
Summit Daily News
Flash flood watch issued for Summit County through Thursday afternoon
Up to 2 inches of rainfall are forecast to fall Wednesday, which has led the National Weather Service of Boulder/Denver to issue a flash flood watch for Summit County. The flood watch remains in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday to Thursday afternoon, according to an alert issued Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.
Summit Daily News
Summit County Public Shooting Range closes for up to three months
Keystone residents have brought forth noise complaints about the Summit County Public Shooting Range consistently for the past three years. Starting Monday, a plan to fix it will began. During the summer of 2020, a county-run sound test was conducted in Keystone after noise complaints increased. Following the test, a...
Summit Daily News
Cyclist dies after police say driver drifted into shoulder on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne
A cyclist is dead after police say a Dillon man driving a pickup truck drove onto the shoulder of Colorado Highway 9 Tuesday evening. The 65-year-old cyclist was riding along the shoulder near mile marker 107, a few miles north of Silverthorne, around 5 p.m. when the accident occurred, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said Wednesday.
Summit Daily News
Employee housing development plan is in limbo after developer’s lawyer disputes county decision
A potential commercial or industrial development with employee housing that could bring more than 20 employee housing units to Breckenridge was on the table, but a decision on the development plan was not made at the Summit Board of County Commissioners regular session Tuesday, Sept. 13. Now, a representative for the development says the plan’s future may be in doubt.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne looks to update locker room areas in recreation center
As Summit County gets closer to the end of the year, Silverthorne Town Council members look to larger projects that could happen in 2023, including improvements to locker rooms at town’s recreation center. Steve Herrman, manager of the center, said the last cosmetic updates for the locker rooms happened...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne looks to add pump track, climbing facilities at Trent Park; Adams Avenue extension plan aims to ease traffic woes
In addition to improvements to the town’s recreation center, Silverthorne town leaders are looking into other large-scale projects for next year, including an extension of Adams Avenue to Willowbrook Road and an expansion at Trent Park. Specifically, the extension of Adams Avenue to Willowbrook Road will create another north-south...
Summit Daily News
The 2022 November general election is approaching, here’s what you should know
The 2022 general election is quickly approaching, so voting will start soon. Here’s what you should know. Summit County Elections Divisions announced that mail-in ballots will begin to arrive at registered voter’s doorsteps the week of Oct. 17. Mail-in ballots can either be sent via the U.S. Postal...
