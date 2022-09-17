ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge hosts second Climate Solutions Summit this week

The second Climate Solutions Summit is taking place in Breckenridge this week. The event brings mountain town officials from around the country together to share strategies for addressing climate change in their unique environments, both economic and ecological. The first summit was held in Park City in 2019 as one...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Town of Vail to offer Vail Resorts $12 million for East Vail parcel

The Vail Town Council voted Tuesday evening to offer $12 million to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the much-contested Booth Heights property in East Vail. The offer marks the next step in the town’s condemnation of the 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail. “The offer is based upon the...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Paddleboarding witches will soon descend on the Dillon Reservoir

DILLON — Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs will be extra wicked these next couple of months, as witches and warlocks make their annual paddleboarding pilgrimage in honor of the spooky season. Witch paddles — events in which people dress in costumes to paddleboard, kayak and canoe — have become...
DILLON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Sports
Summit County, CO
Sports
County
Summit County, CO
Summit Daily News

Next Page Books & Nosh plans to host author events in September

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct date of the Johnna Kolar event. Next Page Books & Nosh is planning two author events for the month of September. First is a pop-up book signing with Johnna Kolar, author of “A Donut A Day.” The book is a collection of inspirational quotes each beginning with the word “donut,” such as “donut lose hope” and “donut stop believing.”
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Moose dies at Keystone Resort after becoming entangled in cords of snowmaking equipment

A moose died at Keystone Resort in what wildlife managers are calling an accident they have never seen before. The bull died after it became tangled in electrical cords connected to snowmaking equipment. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Rachael Gonzales said no one she has spoken with at the agency has ever seen an animal die under similar circumstances at a ski area.
KEYSTONE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hiking#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Alps#Italy#European#The Summit High School#Chamonix Mont Blanc#Dynafit Transalpine Run
Summit Daily News

Summit County holds summer trend of no fire restrictions

Despite recent fluctuating weather conditions, ranging from dry to wet, there will be no fire restriction for the week of Sept. 20. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said a storm arriving in Summit County Wednesday that is expected to last until Thursday is forecasted to drop at least an inch of rain.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County summer weather breaks rainfall, high temperature records

As summer comes to a close, Summit County broke several 20-year records for high temperatures and heavy rainfall. In Dillon, National Weather Service data shows that maximum temperatures topped out at 82 degrees, hotter than any September since 2000. That is also hotter than maximum temperatures recorded in August and June. July registered a high of 83 degrees to barely surpass September’s highest recorded temperature so far.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Hiking
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Summit Daily News

Flash flood watch issued for Summit County through Thursday afternoon

Up to 2 inches of rainfall are forecast to fall Wednesday, which has led the National Weather Service of Boulder/Denver to issue a flash flood watch for Summit County. The flood watch remains in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday to Thursday afternoon, according to an alert issued Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County Public Shooting Range closes for up to three months

Keystone residents have brought forth noise complaints about the Summit County Public Shooting Range consistently for the past three years. Starting Monday, a plan to fix it will began. During the summer of 2020, a county-run sound test was conducted in Keystone after noise complaints increased. Following the test, a...
KEYSTONE, CO
Summit Daily News

Cyclist dies after police say driver drifted into shoulder on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne

A cyclist is dead after police say a Dillon man driving a pickup truck drove onto the shoulder of Colorado Highway 9 Tuesday evening. The 65-year-old cyclist was riding along the shoulder near mile marker 107, a few miles north of Silverthorne, around 5 p.m. when the accident occurred, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said Wednesday.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Employee housing development plan is in limbo after developer’s lawyer disputes county decision

A potential commercial or industrial development with employee housing that could bring more than 20 employee housing units to Breckenridge was on the table, but a decision on the development plan was not made at the Summit Board of County Commissioners regular session Tuesday, Sept. 13. Now, a representative for the development says the plan’s future may be in doubt.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne looks to update locker room areas in recreation center

As Summit County gets closer to the end of the year, Silverthorne Town Council members look to larger projects that could happen in 2023, including improvements to locker rooms at town’s recreation center. Steve Herrman, manager of the center, said the last cosmetic updates for the locker rooms happened...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne looks to add pump track, climbing facilities at Trent Park; Adams Avenue extension plan aims to ease traffic woes

In addition to improvements to the town’s recreation center, Silverthorne town leaders are looking into other large-scale projects for next year, including an extension of Adams Avenue to Willowbrook Road and an expansion at Trent Park. Specifically, the extension of Adams Avenue to Willowbrook Road will create another north-south...
SILVERTHORNE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy