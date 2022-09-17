LONDON (AP) — At Sophia Sutton-Jones’ bakery in North London, the electricity bill has more than tripled since the start of the year. It now costs 5,500 pounds ($6,260) a month to power the ovens and keep the lights on at Sourdough Sophia. “Where should I magically take 4,000 pounds per month extra that I didn’t calculate for?” she said. To cope with rising costs, she’s had to borrow 50,000 pounds and raise prices twice this year for her loaves, baguettes and pretzels. She doubts that even a massive support package announced this week by the U.K. government will make much difference to businesses like hers struggling with soaring energy costs. Pubs, restaurants, breweries, retailers and other businesses across the United Kingdom are being pushed to the brink by skyrocketing energy bills that have helped send inflation to a four-decade high and fuel a cost-of-living crisis.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO