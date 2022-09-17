Read full article on original website
Travel agency websites in Russia showed a dramatic increase on Wednesday in the demand for flights to destinations where Russians are not required to have a visa, following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of the "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens to bolster his depleted forces in Ukraine.
Biden promised to tackle climate crisis but administration’s rhetoric ‘changed substantially’ after the onset of the Ukraine war and it adopted the industry’s major demands. The Russian tanks and armored vehicles had barely begun to roll into Ukraine before the fossil fuel industry in the US...
LONDON (AP) — At Sophia Sutton-Jones’ bakery in North London, the electricity bill has more than tripled since the start of the year. It now costs 5,500 pounds ($6,260) a month to power the ovens and keep the lights on at Sourdough Sophia. “Where should I magically take 4,000 pounds per month extra that I didn’t calculate for?” she said. To cope with rising costs, she’s had to borrow 50,000 pounds and raise prices twice this year for her loaves, baguettes and pretzels. She doubts that even a massive support package announced this week by the U.K. government will make much difference to businesses like hers struggling with soaring energy costs. Pubs, restaurants, breweries, retailers and other businesses across the United Kingdom are being pushed to the brink by skyrocketing energy bills that have helped send inflation to a four-decade high and fuel a cost-of-living crisis.
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. The dollar rose to nearly 145...
David A. Andelman writes that President jJoe Biden's remarks at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday displayed that 'the United States, and by definition Biden, are on the side of right.'
