CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's new moon rocket has sprouted more fuel leaks in a test ahead of a possible launch attempt next week. The fueling demo had barely begun Wednesday when hydrogen began escaping at the same place and same time as before. Engineers managed to get the leak down to acceptable levels. But another leak cropped up elsewhere, before abating. Managers need to review the results of the daylong test in Florida tp determine whether the 322-foot rocket is ready for its first flight, a lunar-orbiting mission with mannequins in place of astronauts. Liftoff could come as soon as Tuesday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO