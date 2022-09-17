Read full article on original website
No criminal charges recommended for Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is declining to file any criminal charges against Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. Beth has been under investigation since April for improperly giving over $21,000 in “stipend” pay to his Admission and Release Specialists and Special Operations Manager. While the release...
Milwaukee police sue city over inadvertent gun discharges
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee police union is suing the city over service weapons that officers say aren’t safe because they have inadvertently fired without anyone pulling the trigger. It’s the latest legal action involving the P320 model firearm manufactured by SIG Sauer. A case was filed in Philadelphia in June by a U.S. Army veteran who suffered a serious leg injury when his holstered gun discharged. The Milwaukee Police Association says the department-issued handguns have inadvertently misfired three times in the last two years resulting in injuries to two officers. The union is asking a judge to force the city to pay damages for the injuries and replace each P320 with another firearm.
School Resource Officers to stay at ‘Tosa schools following fights
WAUWATOSA- Amid a concern in the rise of violent incidents, mainly at after school activities, the Wauwatosa School Board is reaffirming its commitment to its school resource officers. The board Tuesday night codified its relationship with SRO’s and the Wauwatosa Police Department at large. “SRO’s are here to stay...
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, vehicle shot at; 16-year-old boy arrested
MILWAUKEE – A 16-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly robbing and firing shots at a Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee Monday. Police say they were called near Reservoir and Buffum in response a robbery. The victim telling police he was robbed at gunpoint and had his vehicle shot at by a group of boys. According to police, the group committed another crime near Jackson and Pleasant just minutes after the incident. No one was injured in either occurrence.
Woman in Waukesha dies after trying to walk across I-94
Waukesha, Wis. – A woman in Waukesha dies after trying to cross I-94 at Highway 164 near Pewaukee Monday night, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Police say the 29-year-old drove down an embankment trying to cross the freeway before she was hit by an oncoming car. According...
Doors Open Milwaukee 2022: Basilica of St. Josaphat
MILWAUKEE, WI- The public will soon have a chance to get a peek inside some of the most established and unique businesses in the Milwaukee area. Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open event takes place September 24-25. WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay had the chance to sit down with Basilica of St. Josaphat...
Surf’s up ‘brochachos!’ Surfer Boy Pizza is here!
From the fictional Hawkins, Indiana, to the very real Milwaukee Wisconsin: Surfer Boy Pizza is coming to a freezer near you. Milwaukee based Palermo’s Pizza has brought the pizza, featured in the popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things,’ to life in its newest release. Flavors include pepperoni, sausage, multi-meat, and pineapple jalapeño.
Mayor Johnson proposes new budget in midst of ‘revenue restraints’
MILWAUKEE – Mayor Cavalier Johnson proposes Milwaukee’s 2023 budget Tuesday morning. On top of the rising crime in Milwaukee, the city is facing another problem: revenue constraints, according to Johnson as he proposes a $1.7 billion budget. Johnson plans on reluctantly cutting back on police, fire and library...
Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties north of Milwaukee
The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County until 3pm Tuesday. The National Weather Service has again extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning to cover Dodge, Fond du Lac & Jefferson Counties. The warning will be in effect for Fond du Lac County until 1:45pm, and...
The Brady Street Pet Parade set for Oct. 2
If you have a pet, their time to shine is vastly approaching!. The Brady Street Pet Parade is back for another year as it kicks off Sunday, Oct. 2. Tickets are $15 bucks. The parade is from 11 a.m.-4.p.m. and all ticket money is being donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
