Feature Story: Cayman Cigar Company Launches Brand with Focus on Charity

As the name indicates, Cayman Cigar Company is based in the Cayman Islands. Not only is the company the first to manufacture and produce cigars out of the Cayman Islands, but the company is going to market with a mission – a focus on charity. The company says every dollar that doesn’t go back into operational costs will be donated to international charities.
Harry Styles’ 15-Night Run at Madison Square Garden Celebrated With Banner Dedication, Feather Boas for All

Madison Square Garden marked the end of Harry Styles’ 15-night run at the venue by installing a permanent banner to mark the accomplishment. The artist’s “Love On Tour” residency played between August 20 through September 21, with Styles taking days off in between performances to appear at Venice and Toronto film festivals. Fans were rewarded on the final night (Wednesday, Sept. 21) with feather boas for all. The banner presentation was anchored CBS host Gayle King during the encore. Styles joins Billy Joel and Phish in the rafters of the Garden, which seats more than 18,000. On the nights when...
Cigar News: Ace Prime to Rebrand as Luciano Cigars

Following the announcement that the agreement for Crowned Heads handling its distribution has come to an end, Ace Prime has announced it will be handling its own distribution and has a new name, Luciano Cigars. Luciano is the name of Ace Prime co-owner Luciano Meirelles and currently is a brand in the existing Ace Prime portfolio.
