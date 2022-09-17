Madison Square Garden marked the end of Harry Styles’ 15-night run at the venue by installing a permanent banner to mark the accomplishment. The artist’s “Love On Tour” residency played between August 20 through September 21, with Styles taking days off in between performances to appear at Venice and Toronto film festivals. Fans were rewarded on the final night (Wednesday, Sept. 21) with feather boas for all. The banner presentation was anchored CBS host Gayle King during the encore. Styles joins Billy Joel and Phish in the rafters of the Garden, which seats more than 18,000. On the nights when...

