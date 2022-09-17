Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Philomath receives grant to move forward with skate park planning
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department awarded the city of Philomath $18,000 through its Local Government Grant Program to assist in the planning efforts for a new skate park. The grant, matched by $12,000 in this fiscal year’s city budget, will pay for the hiring of a company familiar with...
philomathnews.com
Mural brightens swimming pool area at Philomath High
Whether community members are walking in and out of the swimming pool area or students are making their way to a particular part of campus, the views are a whole lot brighter these days thanks to a small group of art students. Over the summer, Andrea Heidinger’s summer mural camp...
philomathnews.com
LBCC summer honor roll includes Philomath, Blodgett students
Linn-Benton Community College’s summer term honor roll includes students from Philomath and Blodgett, according to information that the school released on Monday. Earning inclusion on the honor roll were Kylee Galvan of Blodgett and Taran Pindell of Philomath. To be included on the honor roll, students must earn a...
philomathnews.com
Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court
The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
WWEEK
The State Highway Department Withheld Information About the Billion-Dollar Rose Quarter Project
A long-running disagreement over public information concerning a proposed $1 billion highway project is set for trial in Marion County Circuit Court next week. At issue is a seemingly straightforward question: What does the public think of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s plan to widen Interstate 5 at the Rose Quarter?
orangemedianetwork.com
Benton To Go reusable container program launches at nine local restaurants
Partially inspired by Oregon State University’s Eco2Go program, Benton To Go’s new green reusable takeout boxes have arrived in select Corvallis and Philomath restaurants. Available for a one-time $7 purchase at any of the locations listed on the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition website, the program seeks to eliminate the waste of one-use takeout containers with a reusable option.
kcfmradio.com
Fire Dangers; EMAC Meeting; Vax Clinic; Weekend Events
There are beginning changes to the weather as the season looks to fall this week, but the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Fire Protection division Chief Mike Shaw says the fire season is far from over. He says while they are prepared for fire starts the fewer caused human caused fires will reduce the strain on their resources. Shaw says human caused fires are below the 10 year average for the state and asks for persistence as we move into October. Wildfire prevention and policy manager Levi Hopkins says with the change in temperatures it is easy to think the dangers are lessening. But that they are still seeing new fire starts daily. Severe Drought is still the norm in the state according to ODF.
hh-today.com
Tower clocks: How about a permanent fix?
Compared to homelessness, say, or world hunger, the clock tower at Albany Station showing four different times, all wrong, isn’t much of a problem. But you’d think it would be easier to fix. I mentioned a few days ago that the clocks were on the blink — again....
philomathnews.com
Pirates take over the Grange Hall for an evening
A band of pirates converged upon Marys River Grange Hall on Monday evening but not to pillage and plunder. Instead, this group arrived in the mood to party with the help of organizer Yvonne McMillan on a unique “holiday” created by a couple of Albany guys who call themselves “Ol’ Chumbucket” and “Cap’n Slappy.”
ijpr.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
kezi.com
Latter-Day Saints temple being built in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Work has begun on the site of a new temple for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The temple will be located at a 10.5-acre site on International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, not far from PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital. Construction equipment is on-site right now, and crews will be putting up a fence to section off the construction zone soon. Crews say they estimate construction to take between two and five years, and they hope to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in October.
Eugene, Springfield residents told to stay indoors due to poor air quality
Officials are telling people in the Eugene and Springfield area that smoke from the Cedar Creek fire is making the air quality unhealthy. Both the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health tweeted Monday about the worsening air conditions caused by wildfire smoke. The Cedar Creek fire is now 11% contained but is still burning more than 113,000 acres in the Willamette National Forest.
oregontoday.net
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
Lebanon-Express
Flynn Creek Circus comes to Corvallis
Flynn Creek Circus is coming to Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Lane in Corvallis, to put on a show unlike any other. The 2022 season show, titled “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” will depict real memories submitted by the audience, using wild acrobatics, dangerous stunts and even comedy. Live original music by Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas will accompany the visuals on stage.
WWEEK
Linn County Republicans Fume at “Unacceptable” Defections From Christine Drazan
Oregon Republicans have long viewed 2022 as the best opportunity in 40 years to reclaim the governor’s mansion. But an email from one party committee chides Republicans for potentially squandering that chance with apathy and division. “We must recognize that some are not fully backing our Gubernatorial nominee Christine...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Lincoln City Homepage
Domino’s Pizza to open in Lincoln City
A new Domino’s Pizza location will soon serve Lincoln City’s pizza-eating population with an expansion of the longstanding national franchise. Franchise owners are expanding into Lincoln City after running successful locations in Astoria, Warrenton and Newport. “We are very excited to be coming to Lincoln city,” Newport Domino’s...
philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: OLCC’s check on alcohol sales to minors in Eugene nets ‘terrible results’
The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission — yeah, they changed the name a few years ago — sent out a press release last week to report troubling results of what they refer to as a “minor decoy operation.”. The OLCC inspectors resumed these checks on alcohol retailers...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Courthouse News Service
Salmon carcasses fill Oregon rivers. It’s all part of the plan
GATES, Ore. (CN) — If you see dead fish in the rivers of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, don’t panic. Throughout September, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is intentionally throwing dead hatchery salmon back into rivers and streams as part of its stream enrichment program — a process typically provided by historic salmon runs.
