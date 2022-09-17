The Port of Olympia will hold the fourth public open house on the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan Update (MPU) on October 12, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Port’s Olympics Room located at 606 Columbia St NW in Percival Plaza. The in-person-only open house will feature informational boards for the public to view and an opportunity to meet with the project team. At 6:30pm, the project team will give a twenty-minute formal presentation. The remainder of the open house is purposely informal so that members of the public can view project information at their leisure.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO