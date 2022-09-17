ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 5

letsbreal54
5d ago

i cant blame them. i have to drive thru tacoma to get to work and its always a mystery tour. sometimes the detours detour detours can get a little confusing. I know they want the city to grow but im sure this could be managed better!

Reply
5
Guest
4d ago

Light rail is one of the biggest scam projects ever. Hundred billion for basic infra, compare this with the HST project in UK that costs half as much but much more was done. This is nothing but a big $$$$$$$$ robbery for the unions and kickbacks to the local Democrat mafia.

Reply
4
Related
KING 5

Budget proposal hopes to enhance Seattle parks at a cost to taxpayers

SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis is pushing for cleaner, greener and more accessible parks in a proposed six-year funding plan. But to make it happen, it will cost taxpayers. "We took this past summer to really double down on basic maintenance,” Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent Christopher...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
New York State
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
Tacoma, WA
Traffic
Tacoma, WA
Business
Local
Washington Traffic
KING 5

Here's what will happen after the West Seattle Bridge reaches its lifespan

SEATTLE — Monday marked a hopeful end to the woes of the West Seattle bridge closure, but here's what can be expected when it reaches the end of its 75-year lifespan. "I have lots of feelings of joy but also this project has defined my life for the past two and a half years," said Heather Marx, Director of the West Seattle Bridge Safety Program.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry

SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Rail#Public Transit#Compensation#Extensions#Business Owner#Construction Maintenance
KIRO 7 Seattle

After more than two years, the West Seattle Bridge reopens

In Seattle’s storied history, March 23, 2020, was the beginning of traffic trauma for hundreds of thousands of drivers. The problems started during a routine inspection when crews discovered large-scale cracks in the West Seattle Bridge’s surface. What followed was several months of work to keep the bridge...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Multi-agency operation leads to eight stolen vehicle recoveries in King, Pierce counties

SEATTLE — A new push to recover stolen vehicles by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force yielded positive results. The multi-agency operation recovered eight vehicles and arrested three people in Pierce County. They recovered two Ford F-250 trucks, a Nissan Rouge, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Mazda 6 and Kia Sportage. Those vehicles were stolen from several cities in both King and Pierce Counties.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

At least 1 Lynnwood business heavily damaged in fire

At least one business burned in an overnight fire in Lynnwood. The fire at Sunrooms Northwest in the 15800 block of Highway 99 was reported at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday. Directly behind that business is Henry’s Auto Repair. There is a firewall between the businesses which helped stop the flames, but the damage is still being assessed.
LYNNWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KING 5

Union members picket outside Weyerhaeuser headquarters in Seattle

SEATTLE — Striking union members from across Washington gathered to picket outside Weyerhaeuser corporate headquarters in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Tuesday morning. The Washington-based company is one of the biggest timberland and wood manufacturing companies in the U.S. Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers...
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Port of Olympia Seeking Input on Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan Update

The Port of Olympia will hold the fourth public open house on the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan Update (MPU) on October 12, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Port’s Olympics Room located at 606 Columbia St NW in Percival Plaza. The in-person-only open house will feature informational boards for the public to view and an opportunity to meet with the project team. At 6:30pm, the project team will give a twenty-minute formal presentation. The remainder of the open house is purposely informal so that members of the public can view project information at their leisure.
OLYMPIA, WA
AOL Corp

Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options

An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy