Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded in north side home

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded on the city's far north side Tuesday night, Sept. 20. The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, was in his home on Servite Drive – located just southwest of 76th and Brown Deer – around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; woman wounded near 24th and Townsend, man arrested

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 24th and Townsend on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21. Officials say the shooting happened just after noon. Officials say one person was handling a firearm when it discharged and struck the victim. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Criminal charges...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. – Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
wtmj.com

Milwaukee police sue city over inadvertent gun discharges

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee police union is suing the city over service weapons that officers say aren’t safe because they have inadvertently fired without anyone pulling the trigger. It’s the latest legal action involving the P320 model firearm manufactured by SIG Sauer. A case was filed in Philadelphia in June by a U.S. Army veteran who suffered a serious leg injury when his holstered gun discharged. The Milwaukee Police Association says the department-issued handguns have inadvertently misfired three times in the last two years resulting in injuries to two officers. The union is asking a judge to force the city to pay damages for the injuries and replace each P320 with another firearm.
CBS 58

Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
CBS 58

Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
wlip.com

Man Charged For Allegedly Dealing Cocaine Near Elementary School

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is facing charges for allegedly dealing drugs out of a house nearby to an elementary school. 41 year old Herman Jones faces multiple counts of drug manufacturing, trafficking, and delivering near a school after Kenosha Police busted the house near 56th Street and 18th Avenue and reportedly found almost four grams of a white powder that authorities say tested positive for cocaine.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee apartment building struck by gunfire, nobody hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an apartment building near 32nd and Wells was struck by gunfire early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Although the building was struck by gunfire, no injuries have been reported. Milwaukee police have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
WISN

Multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee sends one person to hospital

MILWAUKEE — A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus sent one person to the hospital Wednesday. It happened around 7:30 a.m. near Sherman Boulevard and North Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital. Police told WISN 12 News there were no kids on the bus at the time...
WISN

Woman injured after shooting outside a Milwaukee McDonalds parking lot

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, Sept. 19 just after midnight a 23-year-old woman was shot near North 27 and Capitol Street. Milwaukee police said the woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s) and ask that anyone with...
NBC Chicago

Kenosha Homeowner Kills Intruder After Being Attacked

A Kenosha homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. The Kenosha Police Department said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said...
wtmj.com

No criminal charges recommended for Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is declining to file any criminal charges against Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. Beth has been under investigation since April for improperly giving over $21,000 in “stipend” pay to his Admission and Release Specialists and Special Operations Manager. While the release...
