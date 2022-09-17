Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded in north side home
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded on the city's far north side Tuesday night, Sept. 20. The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, was in his home on Servite Drive – located just southwest of 76th and Brown Deer – around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; woman wounded near 24th and Townsend, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 24th and Townsend on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21. Officials say the shooting happened just after noon. Officials say one person was handling a firearm when it discharged and struck the victim. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Criminal charges...
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, vehicle shot up, boy arrested
Gunmen robbed an on-duty Milwaukee Department of Public Works worker and opened fire on a DPW vehicle Monday morning, and now police say they have a 16-year-old in custody.
KCCI.com
Milwaukee police file lawsuit claiming pistol can discharge without trigger being pulled
A Milwaukee police officers' union on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging that the pistols used as the department's main duty weapon can discharge without the trigger being pulled. Video above: Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police recommends police stop using Sig Sauer P320. "The [SIG Sauer] P320 had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. – Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police sue city over inadvertent gun discharges
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee police union is suing the city over service weapons that officers say aren’t safe because they have inadvertently fired without anyone pulling the trigger. It’s the latest legal action involving the P320 model firearm manufactured by SIG Sauer. A case was filed in Philadelphia in June by a U.S. Army veteran who suffered a serious leg injury when his holstered gun discharged. The Milwaukee Police Association says the department-issued handguns have inadvertently misfired three times in the last two years resulting in injuries to two officers. The union is asking a judge to force the city to pay damages for the injuries and replace each P320 with another firearm.
Milwaukee police seek 3 suspects in burglary near 68th and Morgan
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate three suspects wanted in connection to a garage burglary.
CBS 58
Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
wlip.com
Man Charged For Allegedly Dealing Cocaine Near Elementary School
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is facing charges for allegedly dealing drugs out of a house nearby to an elementary school. 41 year old Herman Jones faces multiple counts of drug manufacturing, trafficking, and delivering near a school after Kenosha Police busted the house near 56th Street and 18th Avenue and reportedly found almost four grams of a white powder that authorities say tested positive for cocaine.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment building struck by gunfire, nobody hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an apartment building near 32nd and Wells was struck by gunfire early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Although the building was struck by gunfire, no injuries have been reported. Milwaukee police have...
WISN
Police: Armed robbers shoot at a Milwaukee DPW worker in Brewer's Hill neighborhood
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to an armed robbery near Brown and Buffum Streets in Milwaukee's Brewer's Hill neighborhood Monday morning. Police said a Department of Public Works employee was in the area at 7:03 a.m. when armed robbers held up the worker. Police said the robbers also fired at the DPW vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
Driver, 17, and sister arrested after high-speed chase in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two sisters, 17 and 24 years old, are in the Racine County jail accused of driving over 100 miles per hour and leading officials on a high-speed chase. Seventeen-year-old Nevaeh Spruce appeared in Racine County court Tuesday afternoon on a charge of fleeing/eluding an officer,...
17-year-old killed in shooting near 71st and Hampton
A 17-year-old teen died after being shot near 71st and Hampton Sunday morning, Milwaukee police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
WISN
Multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee sends one person to hospital
MILWAUKEE — A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus sent one person to the hospital Wednesday. It happened around 7:30 a.m. near Sherman Boulevard and North Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital. Police told WISN 12 News there were no kids on the bus at the time...
WISN
Woman injured after shooting outside a Milwaukee McDonalds parking lot
MILWAUKEE — On Monday, Sept. 19 just after midnight a 23-year-old woman was shot near North 27 and Capitol Street. Milwaukee police said the woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s) and ask that anyone with...
Kenosha Homeowner Kills Intruder After Being Attacked
A Kenosha homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. The Kenosha Police Department said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said...
wtmj.com
No criminal charges recommended for Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is declining to file any criminal charges against Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. Beth has been under investigation since April for improperly giving over $21,000 in “stipend” pay to his Admission and Release Specialists and Special Operations Manager. While the release...
Argument leads to double shooting near 61st and Keefe, 2 arrested
Two Milwaukee men were arrested following a double shooting near 61st and Keefe on Monday. Milwaukee police say two men shot each other following an argument around 1:10 p.m.
Comments / 1