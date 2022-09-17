Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Kyle Larson deal leaves one Hendrick seat open
There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contact beyond the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following Kyle Larson’s new deal. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions that run through the 2026 season. The...
Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin addresses Michael Jordan rumor
Earlier this year, we spoke to Denny Hamlin about the rumor that ultimately led to him and Michael Jordan joining forces to start the 23XI Racing NASCAR Cup Series team two years ago today. NASCAR Cup Series team ownership had been on the mind of Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny...
NBA・
thecomeback.com
NASCAR penalizes playoff driver for Bristol infraction
Ryan Blaney is paying a high price for a pit stop gone bad during Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR announced Tuesday it has suspended Team Penske crew chief Jonathan Hassler, jackman Graham Stoddard and rear tire changer Zachary Price for the next four races, for a rules violation. The No. 12 Ford lost a wheel early in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Blaney’s left-rear wheel came loose and rolled down pit road as he left his pit stall after a stop on lap 93.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
IndyCar team owner interested in Kyle Busch for Indianapolis 500
When Kyle Busch announced he will be driving the #8 for Richard Childress Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed an interest in racing the Indianapolis 500. Thanks to him moving over to Chevrolet, Busch said it’s in his RCR contract that he can race at Indy with a Chevy IndyCar team and put out a call saying, “By all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up.”
23XI Racing President Gets Salty and Fires Back at Fans Suggesting Joe Gibbs Racing Wanted Bubba Wallace to Return to Race and Eliminate Kyle Busch From Playoffs
When Bubba Wallace returned to the track at Bristol from steering problems, some fans suggested it was a sinister move by JGR to eliminate Kyle Busch from the playoffs. The 23XI Racing president fired back. The post 23XI Racing President Gets Salty and Fires Back at Fans Suggesting Joe Gibbs Racing Wanted Bubba Wallace to Return to Race and Eliminate Kyle Busch From Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
NHRA hits TV record with Maple Grove finals
The NHRA is still celebrating a successful Maple Grove Raceway weekend. Not only was it the start of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, but the ratings turned out to be a milestone in the sport’s history. Sunday’s Pep Boys NHRA Nationals averaged 1,678,000 viewers, which is the most...
FOX Sports
Column: Childress gets last laugh in snatching Kyle Busch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch pulled into the Bristol Motor Speedway garage with a blown engine, effectively ending his storied tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing at 15 seasons. Sure, there’s still seven races remaining before Busch turns in the keys to the No. 18 Toyota. But two blown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota and Its Drivers Weren’t Trying to Sabotage Kyle Busch … but It Sure Looked Awkward
The Toyota teams weren't on the same page as Kyle Busch desperately attempted to hang on to a playoff spot at Bristol. The post Toyota and Its Drivers Weren’t Trying to Sabotage Kyle Busch … but It Sure Looked Awkward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
NASCAR Crash Course: Cup Series heavyweights knocked out in the Round of 16
Kyle Busch is the only active two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Kevin Harvick won back-to-back races in August. Tyler Reddick has four top-2 finishes, including two wins, since July 4th weekend. None of them made it past the first round of this year's playoffs. A chaotic first three races of...
racer.com
Bell named Skip Barber Racing School brand ambassador
Townsend Bell will be joining the Skip Barber Racing School as Brand Ambassador. Bell is a graduate of the school and also a former instructor. He is the 2001 Indy Lights Champion, the winner of the 2014 Daytona 24, the 2015 IMSA GTD Champion, the 2016 Le Mans 24 winner, and a 10-time starter in the Indianapolis 500 with a best finish of fourth in 2009.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, September 21
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Road & Track
Skid Plate Racing Is the Slowest, Most Action-Packed Form of Motorsports
The fun thing about motorsports is there's something for everyone. Whether you're into ultra-quick open-wheelers, dune-jumping Baja trucks, or Isle of Man TT motorcycle madness, there's likely a genre that fits your interests. One type of motorsport that we suspect anyone with even a slight interest in cars will love is skid plate racing.
Comments / 2