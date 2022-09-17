Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Michigan man pleads guilty to gun crime in WVa bar shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man charged in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people has pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime. Kymoni Davis of Redford, Michigan, entered the plea Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces several state counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding pertaining to the people who were shot. According to court records, Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019. He returned with a 9mm pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his Dec. 19 sentencing.
wcn247.com
Florida man pleads guilty to $7.2M COVID-19 relief fraud
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who fled the U.S. and was eventually arrested in Croatia has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $7.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Court records show that 46-year-old Don Cisternino pleaded guilty Tuesday in Orlando federal court to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and illegal monetary transaction. He faces up to 32 years in federal prison at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 5. According to the plea agreement, Cisternino submitted a fraudulent loan application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan in May 2020. He claimed his company had 441 employees and monthly payroll expenses in 2019 of more than $2.8 million. The company actually had no employees other than Cisternino.
wcn247.com
Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell has sued the Department of Justice and the FBI to demand the return of a cellphone seized from him at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota last week. Agents apparently seized it as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology. Lindell alleges in the complaint, filed Tuesday in federal court in Minnesota, that the confiscation violated his constitutional rights. Lindell is a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 presidential election. He asked the court to order the return of his phone and to prohibit authorities from using data from it.
wcn247.com
Marker in tiny Missouri hamlet denotes US population center
HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It’s not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything. But that was the case for tiny Wright County, Missouri, on Wednesday as dignitaries from the nation’s capital unveiled a marker designating a spot in the county as the center of population in the U.S. Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau debuted the red granite marker in Hartville, Missouri. Hartville is the county seat and it's located 14.6 miles from the actual spot. The nation’s population center is calculated every 10 years after the once-a-decade census.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcn247.com
Record spending over California's legal gambling initiative
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California has become the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history. Two rival proposals on the November ballot are pitting wealthy Native American tribes against FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling companies. At stake is what's expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace. Together, both sides have raised over $400 million. A torrent of advertising has crossed TV and cable screens, much of it from the gambling companies. They're making promises about using revenues to fix homelessness, which Gov. Gavin Newsom and other critics say is a false promise.
wcn247.com
GOP hits Kansas governor hard on trans athletes, her new ad
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor declares in a new television ad that she agrees men don’t belong in women’s sports. The ad for Gov. Laura Kelly launched Wednesday seeks to blunt Republican attacks over her vetoing two proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school and college sports. GOP challenger and state attorney general Derek Schmidt tweeted that Kelly is lying about her record. Her campaign said Wednesday that schools, doctors, families and local officials should make such decisions. Democrats said their party's voters understand the issue isn't men in women's sports because trans women are women. Schmidt and Republicans have raised the issue in at least six television ads.
wcn247.com
Wisconsin's Evers proposes pathway for abortion vote
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is making abortion rights a central focus of his reelection campaign, is calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority if Wisconsin residents support abortion rights. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels, who supports the state’s 1849 that has no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
wcn247.com
NASA fuels moon rocket in test, hit again with pesky leaks
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's new moon rocket has sprouted more fuel leaks in a test ahead of a possible launch attempt next week. The fueling demo had barely begun Wednesday when hydrogen began escaping at the same place and same time as before. Engineers managed to get the leak down to acceptable levels. But another leak cropped up elsewhere, before abating. Managers need to review the results of the daylong test in Florida tp determine whether the 322-foot rocket is ready for its first flight, a lunar-orbiting mission with mannequins in place of astronauts. Liftoff could come as soon as Tuesday.
Comments / 0