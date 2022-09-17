CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Even though the calendar doesn’t bring summer to a close until Thursday it starts to feel like it on Wednesday. A cold front moves through the state shifting the wind to the northwest tonight. This drags down cooler fall-like air into the state. Highs fall into the 70s on Wednesday and will struggle to make 60 on Friday. Scattered showers are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and Friday. The rainfall looks to remain on the light side. Enjoy our first extended fall-like air mass. Have a great night.

