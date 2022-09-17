Read full article on original website
Luresa Johnson
4d ago
yes, I believe it is in the building, I use to work in the school for almost 30 years and seen different people come down with cancer, and other sickness that they don't put it to the schools, it might be in the building,it might be the stress, don't know, it needs to be checked out!!!
