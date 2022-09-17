ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

East Bay middle school teacher, cheerleading coach charged with lewd acts on minors

By CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

MARTINEZ -- A Danville middle school teacher is facing felony charges for committing lewd acts on minors, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

According to a press release issued by the DA's office, a three-count felony complaint was filed Friday with the Contra Costa County Superior Court of California against 41-year-old Concord resident Nicholas Brandon Moseby.

He is facing two counts of committing a lewd act upon a child. The first offense occurred on August 31 with a 15 years old. The second offense on September 4 involved a 14-year-old victim and unwanted pornographic images. For that offense, Moseby faces one additional count of distributing or showing pornography to a minor. According to reports , Moseby sent a teenage girl a TikTok video of himself masturbating.

Authorities said Moseby was arrested on Wednesday. At the time, he was working as a biology teacher at Diablo Vista Middle School in Danville. He also worked as a cheerleader instructor at Nor Cal Elites in San Ramon.

Moseby is scheduled to be arraigned  on Monday, September 19th at 1:35 p.m. in a Martinez courtroom. He is currently in custody in the Martinez Detention Facility and bail is set at $200,000.

The Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is investigating the incidents. Officials say Moseby may have other victims. Anyone who has information regarding Moseby is asked to call Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe at 925- 957-2200.

