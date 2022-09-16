ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Quantum Leap Boss on Choosing to Do a Continuation Instead of a Full Reboot: 'It Would Be Crazy to Cast a New Sam'

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVngl_0hytkjYA00

NBC’s new take on Quantum Leap , premiering this Monday at 10/9c, will see Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself ‘s Raymond Lee) jumping through time and space while helping those in need.

Even though a new crop of characters anchor the story — except for Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson), who appeared in the OG series in the Season 3 episode “The Leap Home, Part 2 (Vietnam)” — the show is a continuation rather than a full reboot. For showrunner Martin Gero, the decision to add to the story instead of redoing everything was a no brainer.

“Everyone felt like the original show was so iconic, it would be crazy to cast a new Sam and a new Al (originally played by the late Dean Stockwell) and just start again,” he tells TVLine. “We would never be able to recapture the magic of those two characters, so to be able to do something totally new but in the same space — creating as a sequel more than a reboot — that just made sense to the entire creative team.”

The show centers around Ben, whose unexplained jump in the Quantum Leap accelerator mirrors that of his predecessor Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula). Sam never made it back home, and now Ben faces a similar dilemma.

“Ben is [Sam’s] spiritual successor,” Raymond Lee, who plays Ben, explains. “He must have seen what Sam Beckett did and the algorithm that he wrote and got really excited about the fact that [Sam] was able to step into the accelerator and make a leap, and [Ben] was probably inspired by that. And at some point, he joined the project to get involved with something of that nature.”

Ben’s unexpected leap leaves the rest of his team scrambling to figure out why he did it and how to bring him home. That crew includes Magic, the project leader; Addison (Caitlin Bassett), an Army vet who appears as a hologram only Ben can see and hear; Ian Wright ( Cowboy Bebop ’s Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit “Ziggy”; and Jenn Chou ( Bosch’s Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security.

According to Lee, the NBC revival’s inclusion of a whole team supporting Ben allows the audience to “understand the inner workings of how these leaps were put together and [what] it takes for these leaps to happen and the kind of politics that are at play that are outside of it,” which is something we never saw in the original show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqFx9_0hytkjYA00 Another major change was centering the series around a romance instead of a friendship, as seen in the original series between Sam and his holographic co-pilot Al. Now Ben is accompanied on his leaps by his fiancée Addison, in hologram form.

“Al and Sam, they had an incredible chemistry — [a] bromance for the ages —  and we’d be silly to try to recreate something like that,” Lee notes. “Also, it’s a different time. Buddy comedies are great, but why not see a romance instead of a bromance? I think this is a great opportunity to dive into different dynamics of what these leaps can feel like, especially if there’s more at stake than just a friendship.”

Of Quantum Leap’s main romance, Gero adds, “It’s just a really neat twist on what is ultimately the worst long-distance relationship, like truly different time zones in a way that I don’t think anyone has experienced.”

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 24

Mary ❤
3d ago

I wanted to watch this show but I'm not paying for it. Why are they putting so many shows on streaming services that use to be on regular tv that's free 😡😡😡😡

Reply(5)
8
jfz69
4d ago

Sam never came back…he could come back any time he wanted….he was unknowingly working for a higher power…he also did it to help with possibly changing bad history….he also had a wife….just like Moses he left his wife hanging but didn’t know it…memories of her were gone until he went back and switched with Al…this show won’t last one season

Reply(1)
4
Related
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Quantum Leap Vet Scott Bakula Reveals His 'Very Difficult Decision' to Pass on NBC Reboot

Oh, boy. Scott Bakula, in a bid to “quiet the rumors,” has opened up about his decision to not be involved in NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot — at all. Set nearly 30 years after Sam Beckett — Bakula’s leaper from the original TV series — stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, the new series follows a team led by physicist Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee), which was assembled to restart the project. But everything changes when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?

Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Bakula
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Caitlin Bassett
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Dean Stockwell
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show

Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Quantum Leap Boss#Og
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son

NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Outraged At Nick And Sally

Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

52K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy