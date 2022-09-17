ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: 1 killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 101 at Cuesta Grade

By Kaytlyn Leslie
 5 days ago

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
One person was killed Friday evening in a motorcycle crash on Highway 101 at the base of the Cuesta Grade.

According to CHP, a 31-year-old San Miguel man was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 101 at a speed of approximately 100 miles per hour just before 5 p.m. He was also passing traffic using both lanes, CHP said.

At one point, as he rounded a curve in the road, the motorcycle drifted onto the right shoulder where it collided with the guard rail, according to CHP.

He and the bike came to rest in the right turn lane at Reservoir Canyon Road.

The motorcyclist died from his injuries at the scene, according to the CHP.

The name of the motorcyclist is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Information regarding the crash should be directed to the San Luis Obispo CHP Area Public Information Officer at 805-594-8700 .

The crash caused a major traffic backup through San Luis Obispo, with stand-still traffic reported on the northbound lanes as far south as the Prado Road exit, according to Caltrans Quick Map .

